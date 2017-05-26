Farmington student receives Jamie Beth Shible memorial scholarship

FARMINGTON - A Farmington student was named the 32nd recipient of the Jamie Beth Shible Memorial Scholarship Award Friday, receiving flowers and a program plaque.

Julia Lowell, daughter of Jeannie and Ed Lowell of Farmington, received the award, which is given annually to senior members of the cheering team that display "leadership, energy and enthusiasm" in school and while performing routines. Those traits are associated with the scholarship's namesake, Jamie Beth Shible, who died suddenly on Memorial Day in 1997, days prior to the end of her junior year.

This year is particularly special to her parents, Steve and Julie Shible, as it is the 20th anniversary of their daughter's passing. The scholarship is given to one or more recipients each year, with the award ceremony performed beneath the shade of the Flowering Crab tree planted in Jamie Beth's honor.

Julia Lowell, who is a member of the field hockey team, the theater program and the student council in addition the cheer squad, also has received the Principal's Award and a National Honors Society pin. Lowell said that she intends to attend Mount Ida, studying mortuary science.

Lowell said that she knew Steve Shible prior to the award, having sold girl scout cookies to him in the past. "I've known Steve for a long time," she said. "It was nice to see him again."

The scholarship consists of an initial check for $50 followed by a check for $450 at the completion of the student's first semester.

Shible presented Lowell with a plaque listing past recipients that the student would keep until next year, as well as flowers, a video commemorating Jamie Beth Shible's life and other gifts. The event was held beneath a large Flowering Crab tree, which had been planted in front of the school and was moved following the school construction project to the green space beyond the food court.

Mt. Blue TV on Channel 11 will be showing a video tribute to Jamie Beth Shible today and tomorrow.