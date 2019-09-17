Farmington town office closed until noon

The Farmington town office will be closed until noon to allow the staff to honor the procession for Capt. Michael Bell.

Both High Street, beyond Franklin Avenue, and Farmington Falls Road will be closed off today as the investigation into the explosion at the LEAP Inc. building continues. More details about that closure can be found here.

Additionally, the Board of Selectmen Meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. this evening in the town of New Sharon has been cancelled out of respect for the families and those injured or killed in yesterday’s explosion.