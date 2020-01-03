FCSO weekly report for Dec. 27 – Jan. 3

Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Dec. 27, 2019 through Jan. 3, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

12/27/2019 - 0727hrs, Sheriff Nichols was dispatched to a head on car vs. tractor trailer accident on route 2 (Farmington Falls Road) in New Sharon. Heather Starbuck (46) of Wilton was traveling eastbound in a 2007 Honda 4 door when she lost control while negotiating a corner causing her vehicle to collide into the left side of a westbound 2012 Western Star Tractor Trailer loaded with logs and owned by Olson’s Logging of Maddison and operated by Duncan McLain (21) of Madison. The truck driver did his best to avoid the car but road conditions were just too icy. The Honda bounced off from the side of the truck’s cab and careened back across the road going into a field. The driver of the Honda was transported to FMH. The truck operator was unharmed, both vehicles had to be towed away.

12/27/2019 - 0756hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident also on the Farmington Falls road in New Sharon. Andrew Cordes (22) of Augusta was traveling westbound approximately two mile east of the tractor trailer accident in a 2005 Toyota 4 door when he lost control while negotiating a corner and slid off across the eastbound lane and into the trees. He was transported to FMH.

12/27/2019 - 0848hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rome side of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Lee Ann Delcourt (44) of Carrabassett Valley was traveling southbound in a Ford F-150 when she lost control and crossed over the northbound lane skid into the woods. There were three juveniles in the vehicle with her at the time of the accident, none were injured. The driver was injured, so a request for NorthStar was sent out to respond to the accident.

(0903hrs), However as Northstar rescue was attempting to negotiate the myriad of cars and rescue vehicles at the intersection of the Farmington Falls road and Philbrick Street in Farmington, the driver of the Ambulance lost control and run off the road into a utility pole snapping it in half causing the rest to crash down on top of the unit which created a brilliant flash of electricity trapping the rescue personnel inside until CMP could arrive at the scene to shut the power down. Farmington Officer Clement investigated the ambulance accident.

(0932hrs), Franklin County Dispatch received word of multiple vehicles off the Weld Road in Perkins Twp. Deputy Davol responded to that area but all the crashes were non reportable.

First responders from the New Sharon Fire Dept. and the Farmington Fire Dept., as well as the road crew from the town of Farmington, multiple units from DOT and CMP personnel were all key players in cleaning up the scenes.

12/27/2019 - 1043hrs, Detective Stephen Charles investigated a report of a Domestic Disturbance at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Joshua Allen (39) of Salem Twp was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail by Deputy Morgan.

12/27/2019 - 1147hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp. Brandon Austin (27) of Middleton Nova Scotia was operating a 2018 Toyota Rav 4 north bound when he attempted to pull into the overlook parking lot, he lost control due to icy conditions and crashed into the crash barrier in the parking lot.

12/27/2019 - 1616hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of online fraud at a residence on Eustis Village Road in Eustis.

12/27/2019 - 1644hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Evan Roberts (23) of Wilton was driving a 2006 Ford fusion southbound when he lost control and ran off the east side of the road. No injuries were reported.

12/27/2019 - 1702hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residential alarm at the Eustis Town office. All was secure, an employee accidentally activated the alarm.

12/28/2019 - 0029hrs, Deputy Frost, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a Domestic Disturbance at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. Upon arrival they learned that there had been a domestic incident between the complainant and the suspect. When Deputies arrived the suspect ran out of the rear of the house into the woods. Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain tracked the suspect until he was found hiding in a tree several feet in the air. The suspect was arrested when he climbed down the tree and identified as Matthew Davidson (33) of Fairfield, he was charged with Burglary class B, Domestic Violence Stalking class D, Violation of Protective Order class D, Tampering with a witness class C, Violating condition of release class E and Refusing to submit to arrest class D and was transported to jail.

12/28/2019 - 0900hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Deputy Lowell conducted a speaking engagement at the Wilton Fish and Game.

12/28/2019 - 1155hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Farmington police with an investigation in Rangeley.

12/28/2019 - 1742hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of car vs. deer accident on Mill Street in Weld. Peter Bellegarde (52) of Green was driving a Ford F-150 southbound when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

12/28/2019 - 2311hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to an alarm at the Dollar General in Kingfield. He found one door unsecure.

12/29/2019 - 1253hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of trespassing at a residence on Axis Mundi Road in Eustis. A house was for sale and neighbors reported an unknown male may have been “squatting” in the residence. Upon arrival Deputy Morgan identified a man who was there who stated he had permission to be there. A check with the owner revealed that was not the case. As a result, the man who was identified as Aaron Smart (44) of Sidney was arrested for criminal Trespass class D, Falsifying Physical Evidence class D, Violating Condition of Release class E and there was also a warrant for his arrest. He was transported to jail.

12/29/2019 - 1405hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a two vehicle accident on the Bradbury Road in Industry. Roger Burbar (66) of Industry was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 west bound when he lost control and slid into the rear of a 2006 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Daniel Vigue (40) of Industry. No injuries were reported.

12/29/2019 - 1412hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Plymouth NH Police with an investigation in the Chesterville area.

12/29/2019 - 1640hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a late report of a burglary at a camp in Chain of Ponds Twp.

12/29/2019 - 2010hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Eric Tidswell (43) of Peru on a warrant as he was already incarcerated in the jail.

12/29/2019 - 2138hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an out of control 13 year old at a residence on High Street in Kingfield.

12/30/2019 - 0620hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on Park Street in Phillips. Gunnar Olson (65) of Phillips was driving north bound in a 2006 Chevy express when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

12/30/2019 - 0900hrs Deputy Davol responded to a two vehicle accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield by Annie’s Market. Sharon Bernard (60) of New Portland was driving a 20011 Toyota Venza and had stopped that the intersection of the Lexington Road and Main Street in Kingfield when she was struck from behind by 2012 Toyota Tacoma driven by William Dickinson (17) of Yarmouth. No injuries were reported.

12/30/2019 - 1112hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of two juveniles playing on the bridge in New Sharon. Further investigation revealed that the kids were just walking crossing the bridge and not playing on it.

12/30/2019 - 1704hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check on children at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville at the request of family members. The kids were okay.

12/30/2019 - 1558hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of a possible violation of the sex offender registry on the Howard Road in Salem. As a result of his investigation, David Eaton (60) of Strong was arrested for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration class D and Violating Condition of Release class C. He was transported to jail.

12/30/2019 - 1736hrs, Sgt. Bean and Trooper Hall responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the Farmington Falls road in New Sharon where it was reported a female was causing a disturbance. The female was removed from the property and given a ride to a motel where she was staying.

12/31/2019 - 0641hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of an abandoned car on route 27 north of Kingfield. The vehicle was towed.

12/31/2019 - 1011hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car pulling children in a sled on Main Street in New Sharon. Elmes was unable to find the offending parties upon arrival.

12/31/2019 - 1039hrs, Lt. Rackliffe investigated a theft complaint from Our Village Market in New Vineyard.

12/31/2019 - 1117hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Thomas Morton (56) of Chelmsford MA was driving a 2013 Honda Pilot southbound when he lost control and ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

12/31/2019 - 1132hrs, Lt. St. Laurent investigated a possible Sex offender registry violation on the Howard Road in Salem Twp.

12/31/2019 - 1402hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a single vehicle accident on the Cottage Road in Dallas Plt. William Burke (72) of Clinton MA was operating a 2012 Toyota Highlander when he lost control and went off the road.

12/31/2019 - 1601hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. Ross young (20) of Chelsea was traveling southbound in a 2011 Chevy pickup when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

12/31/2019 - 1832hrs, Deputy Austin Couture and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis. The disturbance was verbal only so no charges were filed, both parties were given disorderly conduct warnings.

01/01/2020 - 0031hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disorderly intoxicated person on the West Kingfield Road in Kingfield, the man was gone upon arrival.

01/01/2020 - 0907hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residence on the Starks Road to provide security while a person removed personal items from an ex-spouses residence.

01/01/2020 - 1009hrs, Deputy Davol investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on the Butterfield Road in New Sharon.

01/01/2020 - 1017hrs, Deputy Elmes received a report of a gas drive off complaint at a gas station in Avon. The driver was said to have traveled southbound. Deputy Elmes found the car and pulled it over, as a result of his investigation Willie Zanders (38) of Avon was arrested for Operating without a License, Theft of Services and Failure to register a motor vehicle, all class E violations. He was transported to jail without incident. The four passengers in the car were picked up by a friend.

01/01/2020 - 1518hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on route 27 in Wyman Twp. All was secure at the residence.

01/01/2020 - 1708hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a single vehicle rollover complaint on route 3 in Sandy River Plt. Noah Burgess (26) of Phillips was driving a 2004 Subaru Legacy south bound and lost control running off the road near the Number 6 road.

01/01/2010 - 1726hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a complaint of a vehicle obstructing traffic at the intersection of the Phillips road and South Main Street in Strong. The owner was contacted and asked to remove vehicle.

01/01/2020 - 1955hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Strong. Charles Snell (57) of Carrabassett Valley was traveling southbound in a 2004 Toyota Tundra when a deer ran out in front of his vehicle. No injuries were reported.

01/01/2020 - 2309hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident north of Kingfield on route 27. Emily McHugh (21) of Chesterville was driving south bound in a 2011 Honda Civic when she ran off the road. As a result of the investigation the driver was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

01/02/2020 - 1008hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated what turned out to be a civil complaint at a residence on Russell Street in Phillips. It was a dispute on who owned a washer and dryer.

01/02/2020 - 1020hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of an accident which occurred overnight in the parking lot of Our Village Market in New Vineyard. It was reported that a vehicle which was legally parked when a second vehicle struck it.

01/02/2020 - 1235hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School

01/02/2020 - 1257hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a car vs. tree accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Therese Hersey (63) of Farmington was traveling westbound when the driver fell asleep and went off the right side of the roadway striking a mailbox and tree. No injuries were reported.

01/02/20120 - 1712hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Michael Wing (68) of Harpswell was diving a 2017 BMW northbound on route 27 in New Vineyard when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle which deployed the airbags in the car. No injuries were reported.

01/02/2020 - 1713hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Streeter Road in Strong. All appeared to be ok at the residence.

01/02/2020 - 1817hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. No charges were filed.

01/02/2020 - 2029hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Park Street in Phillips. This turned out to be a medical emergency.

01/02/2020 - 2327hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a complaint of a suspicious incident on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. The complainant thought there was a person outside of the residence.

01/03/2020 - 0658hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received a complaint of a bus vs. deer accident on the West Mills Road in Industry. There was no damage to the bus and the deer ran off so no report was taken.

Deputies conducted one building check, it was secure. Deputies also conducted five elder checks.