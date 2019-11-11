FCSO weekly report for Nov. 1-8

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Nov. 1 through Nov. 8. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

11/1/2019 - 0911hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check on a man at a residence on the French Road in Chesterville at the request of his place of employment who said he had not shown up for work for two days. Investigation revealed that the missing man was not missing, however he did quit his job and notified his place of employment days after making the decision.

11/1/2019 - 0929hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a bad check complaint on Russell Street in Phillips.

11/1/2019 - 1127hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a late report of a parking lot accident at Flagstaff General Store in Eustis.

11/1/2019 - 1240hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of an accident on Center Hill Road in Weld where it was reported that debris from a tractor trailer fell off the truck onto the complainant’s vehicle.

11/1/2019 - 1332hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a child custody complaint in New Sharon. The parties involved had met at the Douin’s Market parking lot to exchange kids when some sort of disturbance occurred.

11/1/2019 - 1336hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to an animal complaint on Placid Road in Avon.

11/1/2019 - 1501hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a welfare check which was the result of a letter sent via US mail to the Sheriff. The complainant said in her letter she felt threatened. The complainant was located and interviewed. As a result of the investigation Woodrow Rose (52) of Phillips was arrested for Domestic Violence Stalking and transported to jail.

11/1/2019 - 1650hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check at a residence at spruce circle in Dallas Plt.

11/1/2019 - 1833hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 4 in Avon. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

11/1/2019 - 1846hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check on a man located at a residence on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. at the request of family members. The person was okay, and was unable to call out because loss of power and phone.

11/1/209 - 1927hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield at the request of Western Maine Behavioral. All was secure, the person living there was out of power and did not have a working phone because of it.

11/1/2019 - 1934hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Beans Corner Road in New Sharon.

11/1/2019 - 2055hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a building alarm at the Stanley Museum in Kingfield. All was secure, when the power came back on it tripped the alarm.

11/2/2019 - 0002hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

11/2/2019 - 0741hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley.

11/2/2019 - 1042hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 misdial on Champagne Circle in Rangeley. All was secure, it was a misdial by the caller.

11/2/2019 - 1212hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to the Farmington Falls road in New Sharon regarding a report of a road rage incident that led up to an assault. Neither party involved in the complaint stuck around for Doucette's arrival.

11/2/2019 - 1233hrs Sgt. Scovil responded to a residential alarm on the Chandler road in Industry. All was secure.

11/2/2019 - 1237hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a motor vehicle complaint of a speeding pickup truck on the Farmington Falls road in New Sharon. He did find the vehicle and it was traveling the speed limit.

11/2/2019 - 1249hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an alleged theft of a motor vehicle from Rangeley Plt. The suspect was in some sort of mental health crises and had taken a vehicle without permission. The suspect was located, stopped and then transported to FMH for an evaluation. The suspect was also charged with “Failing to stop of an Officer and Theft of a motor vehicle."

11/2/2019 - 1836hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Avon Valley Road in Avon. The caller said he called by mistake after some sort of disturbance between family members. No assaults occurred, no charges were filed.

11/2/2019 - 2334hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a burglary in process on Center Hill Road in Weld. It was determined not to be a burglary, however the complainant was suffering from mental health issues and had imagined that people were in the house.

11/3/2019 - 0038hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a traffic stop on route 27 in Farmington. As a result of the stop the driver, Brent Pottle (48) of Wilton, was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

11/3/2019 - 0824hrs, Deputy Doucette and Sgt. Scovil responded to the Pond Road in Strong regarding a death investigation. It was determined to medical issue with a DNR in place.

11/3/2019 - 1423hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a residence on the Temple Road in Temple regarding a report of an open door at the residence at the request of the home owner. Scovil cleared the house and did not find anyone inside. There were no reports of theft from the residence.

11/3/2019 - 1615hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a theft of firewood from the Freeman Cemetery.

11/3/2019 - 1707hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residential alarm on Shelton trail in Rangeley Plt. All was secure.

11/3/2019 - 1710hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check on a person on Birches Beach Road in Rangeley Plt. at the request of family members who have lost contact. Again, due to loss of power no phone was working.

11/3/2019 - 1936hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a drone trespassing on the property of the complainant. The complainant alleged that whoever was flying the drone was flying it waist high in the front of his house.

11/4/2019 - 1332hrs, Deputy McCormick served a PFA on a man who lives on the Dodge Road in Phillips.

11/4/2019 - 1509hrs, Sgt. Scovil assisted a stranded trucker on Route 27 in Carrabassett Valley.

11/4/2019 - 1506hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a motorist hauling various items in the back of a trailer that were not secured properly and falling off the trailer on route 27 in Eustis. The driver was not located.

11/4/2019 - 1740hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. It turned out to be a false call, no one was home.

11/4/2019 - 1951hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residence regarding a report of suspicious activity. The activity was law enforcement conducting an investigation on the South Strong Road in Strong.

11/4/2019 - 2005 Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Kingfield. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

11/4/2019 - 2036hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 Hang up complaint on the Dill Road in Phillips. It was determined to be a false call. All was secure, the caller accidentally dialed the number.

11/5/2019 - 1550hrs, Deputy Frost came upon a two car accident on the Wilton Road in Farmington. No injuries were presorted, he was assisted by Farmington Officer Richards.

11/5/2019 - 2019hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a follow up investigation from a previous domestic disturbance call on November 1 and charged the alleged offender with three additional summons for domestic violence assault.

11/6/2019 - 0719hrs, Deputy Frost and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suspicious man walking in the middle of the Industry Road in Industry. The man was located and identified, it was determined that he had violated an active PFA. As a result of the investigation Matthew Davison (33) of Fairfield was arrested for Violation of Protective Order and transported to jail.

11/6/2019 - 0805hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a camp on the Stephens Road in Rangeley Plt. at the request of a family member. The person was located with no issues.

11/6/2019 - 1113hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on a man at the request of Evergreen Behavioral Services. The man was located and obviously ill, a neighbor transported him to FMH.

11/6/2019 - 1458hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Dixfield Police with an investigation into possible stolen firearms.

11/6/2019 - 1809hrs, Deputy McCormick checked on a vehicle parked on the side of the road only to discover that the driver was the victim of a domestic assault. Jay Police were contacted because the assault occurred there. As a result of the investigation Robert LaFleur (69) of Jay was arrested for Domestic Violence assault and transported to jail.

11/6/2019 - 1913hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a medical emergency on Zions Hill road in Chesterville.

11/7/2019 - 0715hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted a citizen in disposing of some very old ammo found at a residence in Temple.

11/7/2019 - 0731hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a black Lexus with RI plates deep in the woods where the caller believed it was impossible for that car to be there due to the condition of road.

11/7/2019 - 0809hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of a little girl in pajamas walking alone on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The child was recovered quickly by a parent.

11/7/2019 - 0830hrs, Lt. St. Laurent investigated an assault complaint which occurred at the jail between inmates.

11/7/2019 - 1036hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 misdial on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. All was secure.

11/7/2019 - 1459hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on route 27 in New Vineyard. The caller had fallen behind the caller’s house, but was okay when Frost arrived and refused medical attention.

11/7/2019 - 1717hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report suspicious activity at a camp at Saddleback Lake Lodge in Dallas Plt. It was reported by the complainant that lights were seen inside of the camp which is supposed to be unoccupied. A check of the camp revealed that that it was secured from the outside, no sign of entry.

11/7/2019 - 1839hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a single vehicle accident on route 17 in Rangeley Plt. No injuries were reported.

11/7/2019 - 1937hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a trespassing complaint at a business in New Vineyard where the owner wanted an employee who had been fired trespassed from the property.

11/7/2019 - 2347hrs, Deputy Davol attempted to stop a vehicle on the West Freeman Road in Strong. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop which resulted in a pursuit. The driver crashed the car (1977 Cadillac 4 door) causing it to roll over on the Freeman Road. The driver fled the scene prior to Davol’s arrival. The owner of the car has been identified as a Farmington resident. Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain attempted to find the driver but were unable to. As of Friday November 8 the suspect still has not returned home in Farmington. The case remains under investigation.

11/8/2019 - 0659hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a single vehicle accident on West Mills Road in Industry. The driver complained about arm pain but did not want medical attention. Industry Fire assisted at the scene.

11/8/2019 - 1215hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of suspicious activity at a camp on Robbins Nest Lane in Dallas Plt. It turned out to be a person hired to clean the chimney.

11/8/2019 - 1228hrs, Deputy Frost participated in a community policing event at Mt. Blue High School.