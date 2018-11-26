FCSO weekly report for Nov. 16 – 23

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office's weekly report for Nov. 16 through Nov. 23.

11/16/2018 - 0832hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of vandalism at an apartment located on Main St. in Phillips. The owner was advised that they would have to seek restitution through the civil process.

11/16/18 - 1641hrs, Deputy Davol arrested Richard Rose (58) of Kingfield on a warrant at his Kingfield residence and transported him to jail.

11/16/2018 - 2134hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a dog running in traffic in Downton Kingfield. The dog was located and returned to his owner.

11/17/2018 - 1059hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of trespassing at a residence on South Shore drive in Rangeley Plt.

11/17/2018 - 1759hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a bail check on Main St. in Kingfield. As a result of the check, Patrick Wyman (23) of Kingfield was arrested for violating conditions of release and transported to jail.

11/18/2018 - 1531hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a car fire on the Parlin Hill Rd in New Vineyard.

11/18/2018 - 1755hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint at a residence on the Lane Rd in New Sharon where the complainant wanted to know her rights regarding issues with her child.

11/18/2018 - 1828hrs, Deputy Madore conducted a welfare check on the Lane Rd in New Sharon.

11/19/2018 - 0628hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a single vehicle accident on the River Rd in Avon. No injuries were reported.

11/19/2018 - 0631hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a tractor trailer driver that got his rig stuck on the side of route 27 in Farmington.

11/19/2018 - 0903hrs, Detective Ken Charles received a DHHS referral regarding a sex crime that occurred in Industry.

11/19/2018 - 0913hrs, Detective Ken Charles received a DHHS referral regarding a sex crime that occurred in Weld several years ago.

11/19/2018 - 1510hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Shaw Hill Rd in Industry regarding a property dispute between a land owner and Consolidated Communications. Deputy Scovil returned to the same area at 1608hrs regarding the same issues. All parties were advised they needed to get this straightened out in court.

11/19/2018 - 1521hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the lane Rd in New Sharon regarding a domestic disturbance between a 16 year old and his mother.

11/19/2018 - 1603hrs, Deputy Madore conducted a traffic stop on the Lexington Rd in Kingfield. As a result of the stop the driver, David Recore (23) of Skowhegan was arrested for operating with a suspended license and transported to jail.

11/19/2018 - 2030hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

11/20/2018 - 1103hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle roll over on River Road in Avon near the Strong line. An Avon man was operating his 2004 Ford F-350 north on the River Road in Avon. The roads were snow covered and the driver lost control and went off the road to the right whereupon the truck an embankment and rolled over onto the driver’s side and came to rest in the middle of the road. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is driving too fast for conditions. No pending charges. Sgt. Brann was assisted at the scene by Strong and Phillips Fire Departments. Main Street Service towed the vehicle.

11/20/2018 - 1203hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a VIN verification at Bryans Auto Body in New Vineyard.

11/20/2018 - 1313hrs, Detective Ken Charles took a complaint of possible child abuse on Mile Square Rd in Avon.

11/20/2018 - 1341hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a disabled motor vehicle on the Intervale Rd in New Sharon.

11/20/2018 - 1420hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a two car accident on the Farmington Falls Rd in Farmington at the request of Farmington PD. No injuries were reported.

11/20/2018 - 1538hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a single vehicle accident on the Temple Rd in Farmington at the request of Farmington PD. No injuries were reported.

11/20/2018 - 1555hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to York Hill Rd in New Sharon regarding a 911 hang up complaint that came in via cell phone. The location of the call could not be established.

11/20/2018 - 1720hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a vehicle slide off on the Mercer Rd in New Sharon near the bridge in town.

11/20/2018 - 1820hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Vienna rd. in Chesterville. Upon arrival it was determined to be a slide off only no damage and no injuries.

11/20/2018 - 1914hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a vehicle slide off on the Glenn Harris Rd in New Sharon. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

11/20/2018 - 2110hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Wilton PD with a report of a disturbance at a residence on Arkay Street in Wilton.

11/21/2018 - 0547hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted Wilton Police with a disturbance at the Wilton Mobile Home Park on Main St.

11/21/2018 - 0806hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted a stranded motorist on the Rangeley Rd in Avon who was stuck on the side of the road.

11/21/2018 - 0942hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Mile Hill Rd and Route 2 in New Sharon. A Dodge pickup was turning into Randy Keach Auto and did not see a Chevy Spark that was traveling west towards Farmington. As a result, the Chevy impacted the Dodge in the rear passenger quarter panel. The cause of the crash is the driver of the Dodge failed to yield right of way to the Chevy, the driver of the Chevy was summonsed for operating while license was suspended. No injuries were reported.

11/21/2018 - 1558hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a single vehicle accident on the West Mills Rd in Industry. No injuries were reported.

11/22/2018 - 1017hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a single vehicle accident on the River Road in Avon. No injuries were reported.

11/22/2018 2027hrs, Deputy McCormick, Detective Ken Charles, Deputy Madore and Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Donald Wright (42) of Chesterville was arrested for Unlawful Sexual Contact Class C and was transported to jail.

11/23/2018 0610hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Starks Road in New Sharon. The car sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

Deputies conducted 18 building checks all were secure, Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks.