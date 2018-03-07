Fire damages apartment building on Lake Avenue

FARMINGTON - A fire at a six-unit apartment building on Lake Avenue Monday evening forced several tenants out of their apartments this week.

Firefighters from Farmington, Wilton, Jay and Temple responded to the building at 119 Lake Avenue at roughly 9 p.m. Monday evening. The blaze is believed to have started in the attic around a fixture, although a specific cause is not likely to be determined due to the damage, according to Farmington Fire Rescue Chief Terry Bell. He said that the roof received significant damage and that the rest of the building also received some water damage.

Five of the six apartments in the building, which is owned by Michelle Lam, were occupied. The building was insured.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.