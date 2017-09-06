Fire department responds to car wash as chemical mixture sends one to the hospital

FARMINGTON - A man was transported to the hospital today, after he mistakenly mixed bleach and car soap while cleaning a wall at the Splash N Dash on the Wilton Road.

According to Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Scott Baxter, firefighters and NorthStar EMS responded at roughly 2:44 p.m. after the man cleaning a wall at the business mistakenly mixed bleach with the car soap. The chemical reaction put the man in respiratory distress.

Baxter said that firefighters put the man on bottled oxygen and used a hose line to decontaminate him. They removed his contaminated clothing and put him on the NorthStar ambulance to be taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital to be checked out.

"It was a little bit different," Baxter said of the incident, "but more or less run of the mill once we got there."

Firefighters used the water on their truck to dilute and decontaminate the affected room. No one else was impacted by the chemical reaction.