Fire & Ice Festival called off for Saturday

FARMINGTON - The Fire and Ice Festival, previously scheduled for March 11, has been cancelled due to a frigid forecast. Organizers are hoping to regroup and hold the event on March 18.

With temperatures expected to fall to 8 degrees with 16 m.p.h. winds, conditions were expected to preclude many of the festival's events, such as the horse-drawn wagon rides. Franklin Savings Bank, one of the contributing businesses, made the decision to cancel the tube park. There were concerns about children safety; wind chill temperatures as low as those forecast for Saturday would typically keep students in from school recess.

The event has tentatively been rescheduled for March 18. Organizers are hopeful that a nor'easter storm will drop enough snow to allow the winter-themed event to go forward.