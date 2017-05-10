Former Temple postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail

BANGOR - A Temple postal employee pleaded guilty to theft of mail by an employee in United States District Court Wednesday, admitting to stealing

According to court documents, Amanda Wentzell, 25 of Temple, began working for the U.S. Postal Service in February 2016 in Temple. Franklin County Sheriff's Office's Det. Kenneth Charles began investigating Wentzell after receiving a complaint from a Temple resident that his son had not received a prepaid debit card sent through the mail. The card, however, had been activated and all $100 on the card had been spent on two purchases.

Charles contacted the USPS Inspector General and set up the mailing of a $10 Walmart gift card in July 2016. Wentzell was then seen on Walmart surveillance video utilizing that gift card and two others.

Upon being interviewed, the government's documents indicate, Wentzell admitted to rifling through 20 pieces of customer mail, taking cash and gift cards. Wentzell told investigators that she didn't want to deal with checks and had thrown some into the trash. A postmaster sorting through the trash at the Temple Post Office in late July later found several pieces of mail that Wentzell had discarded.

Stolen items included gift cards, lottery tickets and money sent to relatives. The total value of the stolen items was the equivalent of a few hundred dollars.

Theft of mail by an employee, a Class D felony in the U.S. court system, carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing will await the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.