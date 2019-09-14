Four Brazilian nationals arrested in Farmington

FARMINGTON - Border Patrol agents from Rangeley arrested four Brazilian nationals Wednesday, after receiving a report of suspicious activity near Walmart.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, agents responded to the Farmington area to investigate the report, identifying two Brazilian men that were allegedly residing in the United States illegally. After a brief interview both men were taken into custody and brought to a local hotel to retrieve their personal property. While retrieving the property, agents encountered two additional Brazilians residing illegally in the United States.

“We rely on the public and our enforcement partners to serve as force multipliers for us,” said Jason Owens, Chief Patrol Agents of the Border Patrol in Maine, as part of the written statement. “With our limited resources, it would be next to impossible for us to achieve situational awareness without their assistance.”

The men were transported to the Rangeley Border Patrol Station for processing. According to the Border Patrol, all four men were found to have entered the United States legally with B1/ B2 tourist visas between 2007 and 2018. Additionally, all four men reportedly admitted to engaging in unlawful work activities while in the United States. The Brazilian men were entered into administrative removal proceedings and transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations.