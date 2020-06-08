Franklin County Courthouse updated hours and procedures

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Courthouse Offices, located at 140 Main Street in Farmington, will be reopening to the public effective Thursday June 11, from 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, unless otherwise noted below. Anyone entering the Courthouse will be REQUIRED to wear a face mask/covering and to stay 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing. The drop box will still be available in the Main Street entrance for those who do not want to enter the building.

The Registry of Probate Office will be open to the public with staff working on-site. Please note that Probate forms and services can be accessed on-line at the following website: http://www.maineprobate.net. Tel.: 207-778-5888 The Registry of Deeds Office will be open to the public with staff working on-site. Please note that deed and map searching can also be done on-line at the following website: http://www.franklincountydeedsme.com Tel.: 207-778-5889 The Franklin County EMA office will be open to the public and be contacted at 207-778-5892 or the following website: http://www.franklincountyema.org/db/ or https://www.facebook.com/Franklin-County-Emergency-Management-Agency386742974735314/

The Franklin County Commissioners Office and Treasurer’s Office will be open to the public, by appointment only, Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., with limited staff working on-site. To make an appointment please call 207-778-6614. The Franklin County Maintenance Department will be open to the public and can be reached at 207-860-4253 or 207-491-6892 or npalmer@franklincountymaine.gov The Franklin County IT Department will be open to the public and can be reached at 207-860- 4253 or jdesjardins@franklincountymaine.gov The Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, located at 124 Main Street in Farmington, will be opening June 15, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and may be contacted at 207-778-5890. The office will be open to the public, but will be exercising COVID 19 precautions including social distancing