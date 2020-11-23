Franklin County Sheriff’s Department weekly report

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Deparatment weekly report for Nov. 13 – 20, 2020:

(Note: All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty)

11/13/2020 1326hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a 911 call at a local business on Water Street in New Sharon. This turned out to be a false call and apparently a line issue.

11/13/2020 1520hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Axis Mundy road in Eustis. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

11/13/2020 1455hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 complaint at Phillips elementary School in Phillips. This turned out to be an accident dial of a cell phone.

11/13/2020 1718hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Otis Taylor (85) of Lewiston was driving a 2010 Ford Taurus southbound and drove off the right side of the road. The driver was transported to FMH for minor injuries.

11/13/2020 1753hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. The accident was non reportable.

11/13/2020 2020hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

11/13/2020 2155hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Farmington Police with a fight in progress at Tuck’s Ale House. John Narvaez (32) of Columbus Georgia was taken into custody by McCormick and turned over to Farmington Police. Narvaez was charged with Possessing of a firearm in a liquor establishment, two counts of assault and refusing to sign a summons.

11/14/2020 0626hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Deputy Lowell participated in a community policing event at the Wilton Fish and Game.

11/14/2020 1309hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

11/14/2020 1552hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Temple Road in Temple. Thomas Kirker (17) of Storrs, CT was driving a 2000 Jeep Wrangler southbound when he went of the edge of the pavement, overcorrected crossing the center line and landing on top of the guardrail. No injuries were reported.

11/14/2020 2025hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Iisalo Road in Temple. No charges were filed.

11/14/2020 2341hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the River Road in Avon. As a result of the investigation a warrant was obtained for Andrew Goding (27) of Jay for Domestic Violence Stalking, Harassment by Telephone and Tampering with a Witness/Victim.

11/15/2020 0837hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a vehicle fire on route 4 in the area of Smalls Falls.

11/15/2020 1534hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. This turned out to be a non 911 issue.

11/15/2020 1543hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Farmington Police with the arrest of Corey Robinson (23) of Farmington for Domestic Violence Assault and Violation conditions of release.

11/15/2020 1834hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

11/15/2020 2141hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

11/16/2020 0817hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a potential harassment complaint on Depot Street in Kingfield.

11/16/2020 0851hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call from the area of the Farmington Falls Road and the Starks road in New Sharon. The source of the call was not located.

11/16/2020 1731hrs, Deputy Morgan summonsed Thomas Gusler (35) of Phillips for Keeping an Unlicensed Dog.

11/16/2020 1844hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Andrew Goding (27) in Jay after he turned himself in on a warrant for his arrest.

11/16/2020 2232hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the industry road in Industry. As a result of the investigation Catherine Geren (30) of Industry was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

11/17/2020 0553hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Fadel Al-Ajam (67) of Phillips was driving a 2001 Mercedes 4 door when he struck a deer.

11/17/2020 0605hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell assisted DOT with traffic control on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. where several tractor trailers were unable to move due to icy roads.

11/17/2020 0619hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. Joseph Mosher (17) of Chesterville was driving a 2004 Nissan pickup when he lost control.

11/17/2020 0943hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Melinda Lane (62) of New Vineyard was driving a 2015 Ford escape when she struck the deer.

11/17/2020 1648hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a hit and run accident on route 27 New Vineyard. Perry Wilson (63) of Mt. Vernon stated he was rear ended by a white 2004 Chevy 4 door, but the driver did not stop and continued on. The case is still under investigation.

11/17/2020 1804hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Cummings Hill Road in Temple. This turned out to be an ongoing issue involving a juvenile.

11/17/2020 2059hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a car vs. raccoon accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Paul Fortenbacker (57) of New Vineyard was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus when he hit the raccoon that ended up damaging and draining the radiator causing the car to shut down.

11/18/2020 0611hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call that turned out to be a disturbance at a residence on Coyote Lane in Carthage. No charges were filed.

11/18/2020 0815hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Sand Hill Loop Road in Strong. No crime was committed.

11/18/2020 1103hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

11/18/2020 1201hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call at a residence on Narrow Gauge Road in Coplin Plt. This turned out to be a false call.

11/18/2020 1331hrs, Sgt. Bean investigation a complaint of a possible hate crime during a Zoom meeting hosted by the Stratton School when an unknown person signed on and started to use racial slurs during the meeting.

11/18/2020 1529hrs, Deputy Davol, Lt. St. Laurent, Detective Ken Charles and Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on the Industry Road in Industry regarding a report of a disturbance there. As a result of the investigation Christopher Tracy (27) of New Sharon was arrested for possession of a Firearm by a Prohibitive person, Criminal Threatening with a dangerous weapon and transported to jail.

11/18/2020 1616hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a gas drive off at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. This turned out to be a miss communication, the alleged offender will square up with the store.

11/18/2020 1639hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 9111 call at a residence on Porcupine Trail in Coplin Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

11/18/2020 1839hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a probation check at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

11/18/2020 2130hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Jacob Russell-Mosher Hine (24) of Livermore Falls of a warrant after he turned himself in at the jail.

11/19/2020 0828hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a business alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank building in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

11/19/2020 1120hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a trespassing complaint at Edmunds' Market in Phillips.

11/19/2020 1408hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a criminal mischief complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road. The complainant had her power steering line cut in her vehicle.

11/19/2020 1518hrs, Deputy Gray responded to the Rangeley Border Patrol Station in Rangeley and arrested Brandon Manley (21) of Norfolk VA on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant and transported to jail.

11/19/2020 1519hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a complaint of a dog killing a goat at a residence on Forest Hill Road in Temple.

11/20/2020 0652hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a stranded motorist on Main Street in Sandy River Plt.

11/20/2020 0826hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check at a residence on Main Street in Sandy River Plt.

11/20/2020 1116hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a harassment via social media complaint at a residence on North Main Street in Strong.

11/20/2020 1232hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a civil issue regarding the possession of firearms at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

11/20/2020 1233hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the Basin Road in New Vineyard. The harassment was being done via social media.

11/20/2020 1504hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Wahl road in Kingfield. The source of the call was not located.

11/20/2020 1534hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on Arnold Trail in Eustis. Megan Lloyd (36) of Eustis was driving a 2011 Chevy 4 door when the deer ran out into the vehicle.

11/20/2020 1710hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a harassment complaint via social media at a residence on Dads Way in Sandy River Plt.

11/20/2020 2022hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a harassment complaint via social media at a residence eon Beans Corner Road in New Sharon.

11/20/2020 2125hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the Ridge Road in Chesterville where a homeowner saw someone in the woods behind their house with a flashlight. Elmes could not locate the source of the light coming from the woods.

11/20/2020 2304hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Wilton Police with a disturbance at a residence on the Weld Road in Wilton.

Deputies conducted 18 building checks. They also conducted 5 elder checks.