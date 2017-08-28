Franklin County Sheriff’s Department weekly report Aug. 18 through 25.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department weekly report for Aug. 18 through Aug. 25.

8/19/2017 - 0747 hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a late report of an accident on the River Road in Phillips.

8/19/2017 - 1040 hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a motor vehicle complaint of an erratic driver in Jay at the request of Jay Police officer who was out of position to respond. The alleged offender was located.

8/19/2017 - 1252 hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated an animal complaint on the Huff Rd in Freeman. It was reported that dogs were roaming at large and were in the road. The person watching over the dogs was warned for having dogs running at large.

8/19/2017 - 1506 hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a harassment complaint on the Adams Rd in Chesterville. The suspect was summonsed for harassing the complainant who lives on Horseshoe pond rd.

8/19/2017 - 1708 hrs, Deputy Burke responded to Swett Brook Lane in Weld regarding a threatening complaint. Neighbors were feuding over a dog.

8/19/2017 - 2046 hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a disturbance call on the Adams Rd in Chesterville. The complainant called to report that neighbors were shooting off fireworks and he could not sleep. He was advised that it was legal until 10pm and to call back if it extended beyond that.

8/19/2017 - 2228 hrs, Deputy Burke responded to a single vehicle accident on the Industry Rd in Industry. No injuries were reported.

8/20/2017 - 1414 hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the Webster Rd in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation, Michael White (51) of New Sharon was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault Class D and transported to jail.

8/20./2017 - 1532 hrs, Deputy Scovil was dispatched to a motorcycle crash on Route 17 in Rangeley Plantation. All parties were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital with injuries. Scovil was assisted by State Police, Rangeley Police and local fire and rescue.

8/20/2017 - 1633 hrs, Deputy Scovil, Deputy Burke and Lt. St. Laurent assisted The Warden service with a report of an unattended death on Stratton Brook Trail in Wyman Twp.

8/21/2017 - 0707 hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a gas drive off complaint from Tranten’s II in Kingfield. The vehicle was found and the driver paid for the fuel. No charges were filed.

8/21/2017 - 1342 hrs, Deputy Madore received a complaint of a black Crown Victoria weaving in the construction area in the Avon Area. It was reported by workers there that the two male occupants were yelling obscenities at workers.

8/22/2017 - 1304 hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of suspicious activity on the River Rd in Phillips.

8/22/2017 - 1656 hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted State Police with an accident in New Vineyard.

8/22/2017 - 1858 hrs, Deputy Burke assisted Farmington Police with a theft investigation.

8/23/2017 - 1716 hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated an attempted scam on a credit card that occurred in Phillips.

8/24/2017 - 1107 hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to the Tory Hill Rd in Phillips regarding an abandoned ATV found in the woods.

8/24/2017 - 1205 hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to an accident on the Lambert Hill Rd in Strong at the request of the State Police.

8/24/2017 - 2232 hrs, Lt. Rackliffe conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Rd in Strong, as a result of the stop; William Addelson (21) was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

8/24/2017 - 1545 hrs, Deputy Morgan came upon a disturbance in progress on Mill St in Kingfield between a man and woman who used to be a couple. A threatening complaint was filed, and the case is still under investigation.

8/25/2017 - 0629 hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a complaint of a motor vehicle tailgating a second vehicle on the Lexington Rd in Kingfield.

Deputies conducted 18 building checks all were secured; they also conducted 7 elder checks.