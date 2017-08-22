Franklin County Sheriff’s Department weekly report for the week of Aug. 4 through 18

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for the week of Aug. 4 - 18.

8/4/2017 1248hrs, Det. Ken Charles responded to a barking dog complaint on Horseshoe Pond Rd in Chesterville.

8/4/2017 1345hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to West Mills Rd in Industry to conduct a welfare check on a person who lives there, it was noted by postal personnel that the homeowner had not picked up the mail in several days. Brann learned that the person in question had actually moved to another address.

8/4/2017 1455hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a request for an escort to Horseshoe Pond Rd in Chesterville for an escort. The request was denied because of court orders in place.

8/4/2017 1608hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a suspicious activity complaint at Federal Row in Industry. The complainant called to report that she believes her ex-boyfriend is sabotaging a variety of things at the house. Deputies have received multiple calls here.

8/4/2017 1728hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a trespassing complaint between family members on East Brook Lane in Weld.

8/4/2017 2022hrs, Deputy Madore conducted a welfare check on Mt Blue Pond Rd in Avon.

8/4/2017 2225hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to Horseshoe Pond Rd in Chesterville regarding a disturbance. As a result of the investigation Melinda Darveau (45) of Chesterville was arrested for Violation of Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

8/5/2017 1839hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a 911 hang-up complaint on Cape Cod Hill Rd in New Sharon. The person involved was not found, the address that showed up did not exist. A follow up was conducted with South Portland PD since the callers number originated from there.

8/5/2017hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Rd in Strong. The car sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

8/5/2017 0038hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. No injuries were reported.

8/6/2017 0611hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Rumford Rd in Rangeley.

8/6/2017 0957hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of ATV’s driving down route 27 in Kingfield.

8/6/2017 2152hrs, Deputy Madore responded to Mt. View Rd in Kingfield for a report of a person having mental health crises. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

8/7/2017 1735hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Rd in Phillips. The deer ran off the car sustained minor damage.

8/7/2017 1820hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to an animal complaint on Gravel Lane in Phillips.

8/8/2017 0937hrs, Deputy Burke responded to Tory Hill Rd in Phillips regarding an animal complaint.

8/8/2017 2128hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a building alarm at Anni’s Market in Kingfield, it was a false alarm.

8/9/2017 0048hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Smalls Falls, it was determined to be a driver sleeping there in his car.

8/9/2017 1057hrs, Deputy Burke responded to Main St in Kingfield regarding a 911 hang-up complaint. It turned out to be a misdial.

8/9/2017 2312hrs, Deputy Scovil and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a vehicle turned over on its side on the Dam Rd in Rangeley. They checked the area and did not find anything.

8/10/2017 1004hrs, Sgt. Hartley responded to a report of an intoxicated driver on route 4 in Strong. The vehicle was found and stopped, it was determined that the driver was eating recently purchased fried chicken and not intoxicated. He was given a warning for being distracted while driving.

8/10/2017 1135hrs, Deputy Hartley responded to Main St. in Phillips regarding a report of a theft from a local shop.

8/10/2017 1939hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the Rumford road in Rangeley Plt regarding a report of an intoxicated man bothering other people who were there watching the sun set. The man was identified and warned.

8/11/2017 2228hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Main St in Kingfield regarding a building alarm, Morgan found an unsecure door in the building with no evidence of entry.

8/11/2017 2346hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a stranded motorist on route 27 in Coplin Plt.

8/12/2017 1019hrs, Deputy Burke assisted State Police with a two vehicle accident on route 4 in Avon.

8/12/2017 1340hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on route 4 in Avon, as a result of the stop the passenger, Ernest Hutchins (38) of Waterville was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

8/12/2017 2224hrs, Deputy Brann responded to a report of an assault on High St in Philips. The complainant called to report that she had been assaulted by a local man. After listening to the both stories, the complainant’s story was the least credible and no charges were filed.

8/12/2017 2325hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a trespass complaint at the Stratton Motel in Eustis. Employees there found two males had broken into one of the rooms and were sleeping there when a guest arrived to take possession of their rented room. Both males were given a trespass warning only at the request of the proprietors.

8/13/2017 1339hrs, Deputy Burke investigated a harassment complaint on Norcross Hill Rd in Chesterville. The complainant called in to report she was being harassed by a man with whom she had a recent domestic disturbance with.

8/14/2017 1831hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Jay Police with a report of a woman who appeared to be intoxicated driving with three children on the East Dixfield Rd in Jay.

8/14/2017 1912hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to an animal complaint on Mile Square Rd in Avon regarding cows that had broken out of their yard and now was on the complainant’s property.

8/15/2017 1226hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a single vehicle accident at the Country Delight Store on Avon where a truck was attempting to make a U-turn and took out two telephone poles.

8/15/2017 1459hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon regarding a complaint of a driver who was unable to control their vehicle. The vehicle was stopped however the driver may have been suffering from a medical condition. Another driver showed up to take the man home.

8/15/2017 2020hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted State Police with a domestic disturbance on the River Rd in Madrid.

8/15/2017 2055hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted Jay Police with a domestic disturbance on Otis Street in Jay.

8/15/2017 2254hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Smalls Falls in Sandy River Plt. to assist local rescue personnel restrain a patient.

8/16/2017 0938hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted Farmington PD with a domestic disturbance.

8/16/2017 1924hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a harassment complaint on Mt. Blue Pond Rd in Avon. The complainant called to report that her son had called her and verbally abused her.

8/16/2017 2040hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Avon. The deer died at the scene the car sustained minor damage.

8/17/2017 1546hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a single vehicle box truck accident on Winter Hill Road in Carthage.

8/17/2017 1625hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a harassment complaint on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville. The complainant stated that a local man was calling and harassing her. The man stated he was only trying to evict a tenant from a rent of his. He was given instructions on how to conduct a proper eviction.

Deputies conducted 41 building checks all but one was secured; they also conducted 14 elder checks.