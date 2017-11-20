Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for Nov. 10 – 17

Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for the week of Nov. 10 – 17.

11/10/2017 - 1543hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the Saddleback Ridge Wind Project in Carthage regarding an alarm there. All was secure.

11/10/2017 - 1606hrs, Deputy Burke responded to Federal Row in Industry regarding a harassment complaint. The complainant stated that a woman that he knew came to his house and broke items while there.

11/10/2017 - 1915hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Rd in Farmington. As a result of the stop, a passenger Shawn McClure (28) of Corinna was arrested on a warrant.

11/11/2017 - 0803hrs, Deputy Madore responded to Mt. Blue Pond rd. in Avon regarding a harassment complaint. The complainant stated his mother (who lives in Florida) keeps calling him and wants a harassment warning issued to her. His mother stated that the complainant has a bad drug issue and keeps calling her begging her to send money. She was told to block his number.

11/11/2017 - 0941hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a single vehicle accident on the South Strong Rd in Strong.

11/11/2017 - 1518hrs Deputy Scovil responded to the Smith Rd in Chesterville. The complainant stated that his son’s motorcycle had been stolen and it was found up the road. He returned it home but wanted to file a complaint.

11/11/2017 - 1843hrs, Deputy Burke responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Rd in Carthage. The deer was injured but ran off, the car sustained reportable damage.

11/11/2017 - 2128hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on the Vienna Road in Chesterville, as a result of the stop Ryan Lawlor (29) of Auburn was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

11/11/2017 - 2142hrs, Deputy Burke investigated a report of underage drinking on Foster Hill Rd in Freeman Twp.

11/12/2017 - 1314hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the Salem Rd in Salem Twp. regarding a report of illegal dumping of trash. The caller reported someone had dumped several bags of trash on her property. The owner of the trash was located; they stated they would return to collect their “mislaid” trash. No charges were filed at the request of the complainant.

11/12/2017 - 1736hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a car vs. deer accident on Arnold Trail in Eustis. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

11/12/2017 - 2055hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a dispute between neighbors on Eustis Ridge in Eustis. Donald Martin claimed that his neighbor tore down his fence.

11/13/2017 - 1029hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a theft of a ladder that was last seen in front of the complainant’s house on Pleasant St. in Phillips the previous Saturday.

11/13/2017 - 1142hrs, Deputy Madore and Chief Lowell responded to Jenkins Rd in Temple regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. No charges were filed as a result of the investigation.

11/13/2017 - 1835hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated an alleged gas drive off at Tranten’s too in Kingfield.No charges were filed.

11/14/2017 - 0704hrs, Deputy McCormick and Detective Stephen Charles responded to Beech Hill Rd in Sandy River Plt. regarding the theft of an excavator and the arson of a bulldozer. The bulldozer was found in a swamp on the property site and had caught on fire. The excavator was eventually found away from where it had been parked a short distance away and had been driven off one of the dirt road. Both vehicles were on Cousineau land and were the property of Randal Cousineau of Strong. Because of the arson of the bulldozer, the Fire Marshals office was called in. Evidence was found at the scene by the deputies that led them to suspects from Rangeley. Later on in the evening Ken McMaster from the Fire Marshalls office requested assistance with the arrest and transport of one of the suspects, Devin Clark (28) of Rangeley. The case is still under investigation.

11/14/2017 - 1611hrs, Deputy Doucette and Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash versus tree on Bridge Street in Phillips. Tabatha Chabot (34) of Temple was operating her 2002 Dodge Intrepid towards town on Bridge Street in Phillips when failed to negotiate a turn and hit a tree head on. In the vehicle with her were her daughters. Tabatha had a possible fractured femur, the older daughter was complaining of foot pain and the younger daughter was complaining of head pain. All were being treated a Franklin Memorial Hospital at the time of this report. We were assisted at the scene by North Star Ambulance and Phillips Fire Department. The vehicle was towed by Main Street Service of Strong. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors of the crash. A blood kit was done to determine blood alcohol level and results are pending. Deputy Doucette is the lead investigator and Trooper Brann assisted him at the scene.

11/14/2017 - 1630hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a single vehicle accident on the Salem Rd in Phillips. No injuries were reported.

11/15/2017 - 1503hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check at the elderly residential housing area on West Kingfield Rd in Kingfield at the request of Evergreen Services.

11/15/2017 - 1305hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a man going door to door asking to see electrical bills from CMP. Investigation revealed that the man was actually from Electricity Maine.

11/15/2017 - 1828hrs, Det. Stephen Charles assisted the Fire Marshals office with a search warrant at a residence in Rangeley which was related to the Arson and theft of heavy equipment in Dallas Plantation.

11/15/2017 - 2105hrs, Deputy Burke assisted State Police with a disturbance on the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard. No charges were filed.

11/16/2017 - 0803hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report a speeding vehicle complaint on the Salem Rd in Phillips. The complainant stated the same vehicle travels at a high rate of speed every morning.

11/16/2017 1218hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a single vehicle accident in Sandy River Plt. No injuries were reported.

11/16/2017 - 1318hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a possible theft/fraud on Sunrise View Rd in New Vineyard.

11/16/2017 - 1508hrs Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a domestic disturbance targeted towards children living at a residence on Main St. in Kingfield. Investigation revealed no abuse or neglect towards the children.

11/16/2017 - 2225hrs, Deputy Burke, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Doucette went to an Old County Rd address in Dallas Plt. and arrested Alexander Allen (37) of Dallas Plt on a warrant from the Fire Marshalls office in reference to the Arson and theft of heavy Equipment earlier in the week.

11/17/2017 - 0610hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon. Icy roads contributed to the accident, no injuries were reported.

Deputies conducted 21 building checks all were secure, Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks.