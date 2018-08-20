Franklin County Sheriff’s Office report August 3-17

Weekly Report August 3 – 17 2018

8/3/2018 1120hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a complaint on the East Brook Lane in Weld. A brother had transported his father to Weld. A sister in Mass was upset that this was done and wanted a welfare check conducted. Adult siblings are in dispute about care for their father.

8/3/2018 1313hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a report of online fraud at a residence on North Main St. in Strong.

8/3/2018 1526hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a young child walking on Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon. The child was found and reunited with the parents.

8/3/2018 1550hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm on the Rangeley Rd in Avon. All appeared to be secure.

8/3/2018 1923hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Brann investigated a report of an internet scam at a residence on the Borough Rd in Chesterville.

8/3/2018 2050hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on the Carthage Rd in Carthage. As a result of the stop the driver, Joshua Moore (26) of Dixfield was arrested on a warrant for unpaid restitution. He was transported to jail without incident.

8/3/2018 2250hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on the Town Farm Rd in Farmington. As a result of the stop the driver, James Stinson (52) of New Vineyard was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

8/3/2018 2233hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a possible drunk driver on the Farmington Rd in Strong. The driver was found and did not show any signs of impairment.

8/4/2018 0743hrs, Deputy Madore and Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on the West Side Rd in Carthage where it was reported that an out of control 13 year old male had assaulted his grandmother. The juvenile was transported to FMH to be evaluated by Evergreen Behavioral Services.

8/4/2018 1834hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted Somerset Sheriff’s Deputy Roberts with a trespass complaint that occurred in Harmony. Deputy Roberts needed assistance locating the suspect who was staying at a residence on the Sanborn Hill Rd in Chesterville.

8/4/2018 2027hr, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an automobile crash on Cape Cod Hill Rd in New Sharon. He arrived at the scene to find a gray 2011 Toyota 4- Runner on its side in the ditch. After conducting his initial evaluation of the scene he arrested the driver, Jessica Harris (39) of North Chesterfield VA, for OUI and transported her to jail.

8/5/2018 0537hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Dallas Hill Rd in Dallas Plt. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

8/5/2018 1057hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a report of a disturbance on Main St. in Kingfield. A man from Kingfield was causing a disturbance regarding Poland Springs. He was assisted by Trooper Monahan, no charges were filed.

8/5/2018 1140hrs, Deputy Madore responded to West Branch St and Olde Parkway Rd in Kingfield regarding a report of a car fire.

8/5/2018 1426hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on Blake Hill in Philips. As a result of the stop the driver, Richard Wing (70) of Seabrook NH was arrested on a warrant from Androscoggin County.

8/5/2018 1844hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of vandalism to a boat located off the Stephens Rd in Rangeley Plt. where someone had removed the plug in it, as a result it sunk in Mooselookmegutic Lake.

8/6/2018 1532hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of an attempted break-in at a camp on Center Hill Rd in Weld.

8/6/2018 2129hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check on a woman who lived on Lake St. in New Vineyard at the Request of Deputy Ackerman of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

8/7/2018 1532hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to the count court house at the request of the county maintenance staff to have two male individuals removed from the area who were causing some sort of disturbance.

8/7/2018 1740hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted the Kingfield Fire dept. with traffic control at a structure fire on Curve St. in Kingfield.

8/7/2018 1744hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a two car parking lot accident in the parking lot of Carrabassett Coffee in Kingfield.

8/7/2018 1917hrs, Deputy Davol responded to FMH in Farmington after receiving a complaint that a juvenile was shot in the hand with a BB gun. Upon arrival he learned that two juvenile friends were shooting BB guns on School Street in Eustis when the accident happened. The child’s injury was minor.

8/8/2018 1832hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of aggressive driving by a Breton Transport tractor Trailer by a driver who was on the Arnold Trail in Coburn Gore. The driver was found at the border and summonsed for unsafe passing.

8/8/2018 1934hrs, Sgt. Bean recorded a small black car traveling at 98 mph in a 50 mph zone on route 142 in Salem. He turned on the vehicle as the vehicle continued to speed away. As Bean closed on the car he observed it attempt to turn into a driveway at a high rate of speed, lose control and crash. The driver, Dakota Descheneaux (24) of Salem was arrested for criminal speed class E and Driving to endanger class E and transported to jail.

8/9/2018 0152hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. moose accident on the Salem Rd in Phillips. No injuries were reported. The Car sustained reportable damage, the moose ran off.

8/9/2018 0733hrs, Deputy Madore responded to the Poland Springs Bottling Company in Kingfield regarding a man who was once again disrupting traffic near the entrance of the plant. He was found and warned again, no charges were filed.

8/9/2018 1042hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Danielle Larouchelle (30) of Kingfield on a warrant for OUI as a result of the fatal motor vehicle crash investigation which occurred in July in Kingfield.

8/9/2018 1219hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the Pine Rd. in Sandy River Plt. No charges were filed.

8/9/2018 1346hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Farmington police by arresting Ernest Vansoeren (71) of Rangeley Plt. For Violation of a Protection order. He found Vansoeren driving north on route 4 in Madrid and conducted a traffic stop ending in the drivers arrest.

8/9/2018 1504hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Madore assisted Trooper Barton with a domestic disturbance at a residence on the French Rd in Chesterville. Deputy Doucette also responded with K-9 Judge.

8/9/2018 1646hrs, Deputy Rackliffe assisted a stranded motorist on the Weld rd. in Phillips.

8/9/2018 1725hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on the Lucy Knowles Rd in Farmington. As a result of the stop, Levi Mason (40) of Vassalboro was arrested for Unlawful possession of schedule W drugs class C and transported to jail.

8/9/2018 2104hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a two vehicle accident which occurred inside of the Deer Farm Campgrounds in Kingfield. No injuries were reported.

8/10/2018 1100hrs, Detective Stephen Charles charged Charles Craig (31) of Wilton with Illegal Importation of scheduled drugs class B. Also Charged was Amy Levasseur (32) of Farmington with Illegal Importation of Scheduled drugs class B. Both persons were summonsed on these charges as a result of an ongoing drug investigation. Additional charges and suspects are pending.

8/10/2018 1601hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the entrance of Poland Springs in Kingfield regarding a report of a man who was protesting and hindering traffic. No charges were filed.

8/12/2018 0724hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on the Wilton Rd in Farmington for a driver who was speeding. After conducting a field sobriety test the driver, Kevin Gardner (28) of Windham was arrested for Operating under the influence of Drugs class D.

8/12/2018 1142hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a report of criminal threatening at a residence on the Stinchfield Hill Rd in Chesterville. A 13year old female threatened to punch the 30 year old male caller. No charges were filed.

8/12/2018 1407hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of suspicious activity on Center Hill Rd in Weld.

8/12/2018 1658hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of suspicious activity at Web Beach Rd in Weld.

8/12/2018 1808hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a convicted sex offender allegedly having contact with minors in Freeman Twp. The complainant stated she saw it on Facebook. A review of the posting revealed that the picture was actually a picture of a Facebook friend and not one of the alleged offender. No complaint.

8/12/2018 1900hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of criminal mischief on Lake Drive in Temple.

8/12/2018 2127hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a missing person (teen female) on Forest Hill Rd. in temple. It was discovered that the female was not missing only at the movies in Farmington.

8/13/2018 0029hrs, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Starks Rd in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation, Kevin Florian (32) of New Sharon was arrested for Domestic Violence Terrorizing.

8/13/2018 0932hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a theft of a dog on the Lambert Hill Rd in Strong. Initially the caller thought the dog was lost. However after activating the GPS locater the dog was found at a residence on the River Rd in Avon. The dog was recovered and returned to the owner. No charges were filed.

8/13/2018 0942hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Cape Cod Hill Rd in New Sharon regarding a complaint of harassment. No charges were filed as a result of the investigation.

8/13/2018 1357hrs, Detective Ken Charles received a DHHS referral of alleged sexual activity between juveniles in Weld.

8/13/2018 2028hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a truck vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Rd in Avon. The small deer died at the scene and the truck was not damaged.

8/13/2018 2116hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to the Sand Pond Rd. in Chesterville regarding a report of suspicious activity. Upon arrival Bean discovered four young men all fishing for eels.

8/14/2018 0900hrs, Deputy Madore assisted Northstar Ambulance with a call at a residence on Hillside Driver in New Vineyard.

8/14/2018 1437hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a two car accident on the Titcomb Hill Rd in Farmington at the request of Farmington Police. One of the vehicles involved was a town of Farmington vehicle. No injuries were report.

8/14/2018 1528hrs, Deputy Madore responded to the Pond Rd in Strong regarding a teenager in crises. The teen was transported to FMH for evaluation.

8/16/2018 1109hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Rd in New Sharon. As a result of the stop, Stacy Theriault (34) of Kingfield was arrested for failure to register vehicle class E and transported to jail.

8/17/2018 0356hrs, Deputy Madore responded to the Lambert Hill Rd in Strong regarding a report of a burglary. Investigation revealed that the complainant was having hallucinations and no burglary occurred.

8/17/2018 0434hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Borough Rd in Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

Deputies conducted 28 building checks; three properties were found unsecure and 13 Elder checks during this time period.