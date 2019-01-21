Franklin County Sheriffs Office report for Jan. 4 – Jan. 18

Weekly Report January 4th – 18th 2019

1/4/2019 1415hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a two car parking lot accident at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

1/4/2019 1617hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of unknown people being inside of the complainant’s residence on the Basin road in New Vineyard. The report turned out to be false, the complainant was transported to FMH for evaluation.

1/4/2019 2007hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to the Sand Pond road in Chesterville regarding a report of a suicidal male. The man was talked out the camp and transported to FMH for an evaluation.

1/5/2019 1256hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of snowmobiles traveling on route 27. Investigation revealed that the sleds were traveling in legal parameters.

1/5/2019 1907hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a tractor trailer off the road in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation the truck driver, Michael Tonery (60) of Pine Grove Pennsylvania was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

1/5/2019 2111hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the Avon Valley road in Avon. Two men had an altercation regarding one smoking in the house against the rules of the house. No charges were filed.

1/5/2019 2138hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage road in Carthage. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

1/6/2019 1252hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a complaint of an aggressive driver on route 27 in New Vineyard.

1/6/2019 1631hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on the Basin road in New Vineyard where the complainant stated her nephew was in her house. Investigation revealed that no one was in the house, the complainant was transported to FMH for evaluation.

1/8/2019 1208hrs, Detective Ken Charles received a complaint of possible sexual assault that occurred in the town of New Sharon.

1/8/2019 1127hrs, Detective Ken Charles assisted an out of state agency with the investigation of a sexual assault in New Sharon.

1/8/2019 1627hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a 911 hang up complaint near the area of Eustis Self Storage in Eustis. No one was in the area upon arrival.

1/8/2019 1831hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of theft/trespassing at a store on Main St. in Kingfield. A local man was caught stealing from the store and was issued a trespass notice. No charges were filed.

1/8/2019 2127hrs, Deputy Morgan checked on a car that had run off the road on the Farmington Falls road in Farmington. As a result of the check the driver Michael Hunter (23) of Farmington was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

1/9/2019 2023hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Kingfield just north of town. No injuries were reported.

1/10/2019 2238hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to a request for a K-9 on Main St. in Kingfield.

1/11/2019 1045hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 Misdial at a residence on the Swains Road in Rangeley Plt.

1/11/2019 1351hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a snowmobile accident on ITS 89 in Lang twp. where the rider sustained injuries and was transported.

1/11/2019 1548hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a late report of an accident on route 27 in Kingfield.

1/12/2019 1148hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. No injuries were reported.

1/12/2019 1518hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. The deer ran off the car sustained minor damage.

1/13/2019 0448hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a residence on Winter Hill road in Carthage regarding a report of suspicious activity.

1/13/2019 1002hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Kyle McLaughlin (24) at his residence located on the Vienna Road in Chesterville on a warrant and transported him to jail.

1/13/2019 1725hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley road in Phillips. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

1/13/2019 2049hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge responded to Old jay Hill road in Jay at the request of Jay Police regarding a K-9 search.

1/13/2019 2329hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted Wilton Police with a harassment complaint at a residence on route 133.

1/14/2019 1130hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a citizen complaint regarding an eviction at a residence on the Norcross Pond road in Chesterville. The complainant wanted a check at a property to ensure that two people that had been evicted were in fact gone.

1/14/2019 2336hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a car vs. deer accident no the Industry road in Industry. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

1/15/2019 0910hrs, Detective Ken Charles received a child abuse complaint at a residence on the Carthage road in Carthage.

1/15/2019 1425hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check with the assistance of DHHS at a residence located on Dickey Mills Loop in Avon.

1/15/2019 1214hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of a loose dog found on route 4 in Strong near the laundromat.

1/15/2019 1803hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of a burglary at a residence on Kimball Pond road in New Sharon. Person(s) unknown pried open a read door and alleged stole cash.

1/16/2019 1400hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge responded to a request for a K-9 on the Franklin road in Jay.

1/16/2019 1451hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted the Chesterville ACO with an attempt to summons a resident of the Borough road in Chesterville for allowing puppies to run loose resulting in one of them being run over.

1/16/2019 1458hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on the West Freeman road in Strong regarding a 911 hang-up via cell phone. Sgt. Bean conducted a check at the residence where the call originated from and did not find anyone home.

1/16/2019 1603hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Center Hill road in Weld. No injuries were reported.

1/17/2019 1447hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted Fairfield Police with the investigation of a hit and run accident. He looked for the suspect vehicle and found it at a residence on the Industry road in New Sharon.

Deputies conducted 51 building checks all were secure, Deputies also conducted 13 elder checks.