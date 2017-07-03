Franklin County Sheriff’s Office report for June 16-30

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for the weeks of June 16 and June 24.

6/16/2017 at 1404 hrs - Sgt. Bean responded to McCrillis Corner Rd in Wilton regarding assisting the PD with an escaped driver who had fled the scene of the accident.

6/16/2017 at 1703 hrs - Sgt. Hartley responded to a report of a vehicle parked illegally on Parlin Hill Rd in New Vineyard.

6/16/2017 at 2055 hrs - Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on the Keep Rd in Jay, as a result of the stop; Jesse Dingus (44) of Jay was arrested for OUI and failing to stop of an officer.

6/17/2017 at 1523 hrs - Deputy Scovil responded to an animal complaint on the Baker Hill Rd in Salem Twp.

6/17/2017 at 1709 hrs - Sgt. Hartley responded to Mile Square Rd in Avon regarding a report of Animal trespass. As a result of the investigation, a homeowner was summoned for allowing Animal trespass.

6/17/2017 at 2044 hrs - Sgt. Hartley responded to Blake Hill Rd in Phillips regarding a report of what appeared to be a fight in town with photos posted on Facebook. Investigation revealed it was a prank, the participants were advised to not engage in this type of activity.

6/18/2017 at 1705 hrs - Deputy Doucette responded to a civil issue on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon regarding a request for assistance to retrieve personal property.

6/18/2017 at 1720 hrs - Sgt. Hartley responded to the Hovey Rd in New Sharon regarding a report of 42 tall marijuana plants growing in the open. The owner was identified and unaware of the current moratorium in New Sharon for growing large amounts of marijuana for commercial purposes. He agreed to remove the plants.

6/18/2017 at 1946 hrs - Deputy Doucette responded to an animal complaint on the Carthage Rd in Carthage.

6/18/2017 at 0842 hrs - Sgt. Bean and Deputy Madore responded to the Industry Rd in Industry regarding a domestic disturbance.

6/18/2017 at 0845 hrs - Deputy Scovil responded to a single vehicle accident on the West Mills Rd in Industry. No injuries were reported.

6/18/2017 at 2001 hrs - Sgt. Hartley and Deputy Doucette responded to a complaint on Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville regarding a report of a possible violation of bail conditions. As a result of the investigation James Olson (50) of New Sharon was arrested for violating conditions of release and transported to jail.

6/19/2017 at 0431 hrs - Chief Deputy Lowell, Lt. Rackliffe, K-9 Justice, Sgt. Nate Bean, K-9 Bain, Deputy Madore and Deputy Scovil assisted Farmington Police with a suspect who had stolen multiple cars in the Farmington area each time crashing or abandoning them. The offender was identified as a juvenile from New Hampshire was caught two days later in Waldo County after breaking into a relative’s camp.

6/19/2017 at 0903 hrs - Deputy Doucette arrested Corey Lappala (31) of Farmington on a warrant. Doucette was investigating another issue and had stopped Lappala while he was riding his bicycle on the Town Farm Rd in Farmington to identify him.

6/19/2017 at 1527 hrs - Deputy Madore investigated a scam complaint on Road rooster Rd in Avon where a caller called about a camper for sale and then sent the seller a check wanted that person to deposit the check and wire the scammer the money from Walmart.

6/19/2017 at 1617 hrs - Sgt. Hartley responded to a report of a suicidal person on North Main St. in Strong. Evergreen behavioral services were notified.

6/19/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to a garage on the Temple rd. in Temple regarding a dispute between the proprietor and a customer.

6/20/2017 at 1105 hrs - Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an assault on the Carthage Rd in Carthage. A person suffering from mental health issues had assaulted another person who did not wish to pursue charges.

6/20/2017 at 2143 hrs - Sgt. Hartley responded to the Industry Rd in Industry regarding an out of control 9 yrs. old child. DHHS was contacted.

6/20/2017 at 2304 hrs - Deputy Doucette responded to the Kimball Pond Rd in New Sharon regarding a 911 hang-up. This was a misdial.

6/21/2017 at 1035 hrs - Deputy Morgan responded to Starks Rd in New Sharon regarding welfare check.

6/21/2017 at 1621 hrs - Deputy McCormick responded to the Weld Rd in Washington Twp. regarding a report of a suspicious person who had come to a house in a remote location asking to use a phone. A motorcycle was found near the home with no registration plates. The rider was gone.

6/21/2017 at 1921 hrs - Sgt. Hartley investigated an alleged complaint of child abuse on the Rand Rd in Industry. Investigation did not reveal any evidence of abuse.

6/21/2017 at 2125 hrs - Sgt. Hartley returned to the Rand road in Industry this time for a compliant of neighbors firing weapons. It was determined to be fireworks.

6/21/2017 at 2149 hrs - Deputy Doucette responded to Stinchfield Hill Rd in Chesterville regarding a phone harassment complaint. Investigation revealed that one family member trying to make contact with another family member.

6/21/2017 at 2207 hrs - Deputy Doucette assisted Wilton Officer Keyes and checked on what was appeared to be suspicious activity on McCrillis Corner Rd in Wilton. A vehicle was parked at the turnout near A-Tec auto with a dome light on, the couple inside were trying to connect to internet service.

6/22/2017 at 0853 hrs - Detective Ken Charles received a DHHS referral for the welfare of children on Stinchfield Hill Rd in Chesterville.

6/22/2017 at 1357 hrs - Deputy McCormick responded to Day Mountain Rd in Temple regarding a 911 hang up. It was determined that children were playing with the phone.

6/22/2017 at 1616 hrs - Sgt. Hartley investigated a report of vandalism to a car window on the borough road in Chesterville.

6/22/2017 at 2014 hrs - Deputy Doucette responded to a report of an accident on the Swan Rd in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation, Terrence Lake (56) of New Sharon was charged with OUI/drugs.

6/22/2017 at 2259 hrs - Sgt. Hartley responded to the temple Rd in Temple regarding a report of a sexual assault. The investigation was continued by Det. Ken Charles.

6/23/2017 at 1155 hrs - Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon. The car sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

6/23/2017 at 1203 hrs - Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Justice assisted investigators regarding a search for evidence of an alleged sex crime that had been reported the day before in Temple.

6/23/2017 at 1234 hrs - Deputy McCormick responded to the Industry Rd in New Sharon regarding a report of a person walking in the road. The person was found and transported to FMH for evaluation.

6/23/2017 at 1342 hrs - Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint on East Shore Drive in New Vineyard, it was a false call.

6/24/2017 at 0358 hrs - Sgt. Brann responded to Main St. in Rangeley regarding a report of a domestic disturbance to assist State Police. Frank Thompson (26) of Rangeley was arrested by Trooper Ward for domestic violence assault.

6/24/2017 at 0911 hrs - Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on the Goodwin Rd in Carthage. No injuries were recorded.

6/24/2017 at 1951 hrs - Deputy Madore investigated harassment via social media on Stinchfield Hill Rd in Chesterville.

6/25/2017 at 0717 hrs - Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on Carrabassett Rd in Wyman Twp. The deer ran off, the car sustained reportable damage.

6/25/2017 at 1222 hrs - Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a motorcycle accident on Main St in Kingfield. The driver had pulled into a dirt area, lost control and hit a pole. No injuries were reported.

6/25/2017 at 1406 hrs - Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on Main St. in Kingfield. As a result of the stop, Bruce Burns (52) of Lexington was arrested for OUI Class D, Operation with a suspended license (prior OUI) Class C. He was further charged with attaching false plates Class E, Violation of conditions of release Class E, and Operator possessing open alcohol container in a motor vehicle infraction.

6/25/2017 at 2001 hrs - Deputy Scovil responded to the Weld Rd in Phillips regarding a 911 hang up. The caller was intoxicated and trying to reach the police in Winthrop through 911.

6/25/2017 at 2035 hrs - Deputy Madore responded to a report of a missing person in Kingfield. Paul Cannon was reported to be 3 hours late coming home after work. Later on it was reported he had arrived home.

6/25/2017 at 2105 hrs - Sgt. Bean and Deputy Scovil responded to Gravel lane in Philips regarding a disturbance. Family members were arguing no charges were filed.

6/25/2017 at 2229 hrs - Deputy Scovil arrested Travis O’Neill (28) of Eustis on a warrant after he had turned himself in at the Jail.

6/26/2017 at 1035 hrs - Sgt. Brann responded to the Coplin Dinner House in Coplin Plt regarding a parking complaint.

6/26/2017 at 1125 hrs - Deputy Madore assisted a citizen in Kingfield with discarding unused medications.

6/27/2017 at 0441 hrs - Sgt. Hartley responded to Rt. 16 in Lang Twp. regarding a car vs. moose accident, the moose died at the scene the vehicle sustained reportable damage.

6/28/2017 at 0220 hrs - Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain assisted Wilton Police with an investigation at Fernwold apartments.

6/28/2017 at 0643 hrs - Deputy Burke investigated a reported complaint of vandalism to a lawn and mailbox at a residence on Ross Ave in Phillips. Investigation revealed that a Tractor trailer had attempted to turn in the complainant’s driveway the previous evening causing the damage. The company was identified and its safety director was contacted.

6/28/2017 at 0920 hrs - Deputy Doucette assisted State Police with an accident on the Adams Rd in Chesterville.

6/28/2017 at 2155 hrs - Deputy Scovil came upon a car vs. utility pole accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. As a result of his investigation, Colby Dunham (26) of New Vineyard was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

6/29/2017 at 1844 hrs - Deputy Madore responded to an alarm at a residence on the Porter Nadeau road in Eustis.

6/30/2017 at 0638 hrs - Deputy Burke investigated a phone harassment complaint on East Madrid Rd in Philips.

Deputies conducted 32 building checks all were found secure; they also conducted 12 elder checks.