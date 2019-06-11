Franklin County Sheriff’s Office report for May 24-June 7

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report May 24 – June 7

5/24/2019 1421hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to a request for a K-9 by Wilton police on the Bryant Road in Wilton.

5/24/2019 2143hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Scovil responded to a medical emergency on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon where a person was unconscious because of suspected drug use.

5/24/2019 2313hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. No charges were filed.

5/25/2019 0139hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a separate disturbance on the New Vineyard road in New Vineyard. No charges were filed.

5/25/2019 0836hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residential alarm at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. All was secure.

5/25/2019 1100hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop the driver was issued a summons for operating without a license and operating an ATV on a public way. The passenger Maryjane Constantine (37) of Livermore was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

5/25/2019 1817hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a complaint of multiple people shooting firearms near a residence. Investigation did not reveal any illegal activity.

5/25/2019 1929hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Center Hill road in Weld. Upon completing his investigation a man was summonsed for Assault.

5/25/2019 2040hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a noise complaint of people shooting off fireworks in a field off the River Road. It started to rain and ended the activities.

5/26/2019 0207hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. The man inside (whom is well known to police) would not come to the door but all seemed secure.

5/26/2019 0841hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a 9aa hang up complaint at a camp off the Tim Pond Road in Eustis. After finding the camp and its occupants all was secure and appeared to be a misdial.

5/26/2019 1307hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 hang up on the Silver Spring road in Eustis at a residence. All was secure upon arrival.

5/26/2019 1719hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a dog running at large on the Dodge Road in Phillips. The dog returned home.

5/27/2019 0944hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a residential alarm at a residence on Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis. All was secure.

5/27/2019 1421hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint of an ATV being operated by a juvenile on Foster hill Road in Freeman Twp. Deputy Morgan caught the juvenile and also warned the parents about the juvenile’s activity.

5/27/2019 1917hrs, Sgt. Scovil assisted Farmington PD with a child custody issue n High Street in Farmington.

5/28/2019 1048hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a request for a K-9 in Oxford County regarding a search for drugs. K-9 Justice was successful in his search.

5/28/2019 1530hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of an abandoned car on a property on Augur Drier in Phillips.

5/28/2019 1302hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a capsized Boat off Beanies Beach Road in strong. Wardens and local people assisted. No injuries were reported.

5/30/2019 1038hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge assisted Deputy Davol at a traffic stop in Strong.

5/30/2019 1742HRS, Sgt. Scovil assisted Officer Lyman of Farmington Police as well as a representative from DHHS regarding an issue with a missing juvenile who was a ward of the state. The juvenile was located in Eustis and safe, DHHS will continue with a follow up.

5/30/2019 1957hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Marion Driver in Rangeley. All was secure upon arrival, the caller misdialed the phone.

5/30/2019 2035hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Barker Loop Road in Rangeley to assist Rangeley Police. The person at the residence needed an evaluation and was transported to FMH by the Rangeley Officer. No charges were filed.

5/30/2019 2139hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to Katherine Drive in Rangeley regarding a residential alarm. All was secure.

5/30/2019 2312hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a wrecker vs. moose accident on route 4 in Phillips. Reportable damage was done to the wrecker, no damage was done to the dump truck being hauled. The moose died at the scene.

5/31/2019 1049hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a hit and run accident on the Weld Road in Phillips. Through his investigation, Sgt. Brann was able to identify the offending vehicle as belonging to a woman who lives in North New Portland. The case is still under investigation.

5/31/2019 2027hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. As a result of the stop the driver Lisa Brynildsen (39) of Eustis was arrested for OUI and transported to jail without incident.

6/2/2019 1112hrs, Deputy Frost, Sgt. Brann and Deputy Davol responded to a three car head on accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. A 2007 Ford Escape being operated by Gail Kelley (61) of Preston Connecticut was traveling north on route 27 when it crossed the centerline into the southbound lane striking a 2015 Toyota Camry being operated by David Heath (78) of Sherbrook, Quebec, Lois Heath (72) of Sherbrook Quebec was a passenger. The Escape then struck a second vehicle also traveling southbound which was an Audi SUV driven by James Malone (64) of Rockville, Maryland Mary Velthuis (68) of Maryland was a passenger. The Audi then ran off the road and rolled over onto its roof. The Kelley vehicle had one passenger Marion Singer (76) of Connecticut. All parties reported minor injuries such as scrapes and bruises. Only one Mary Singer was transported to FMH due to airbag deployment injuries. Gail Kelley was summonsed to court for Failure to Maintain control of Motor Vehicle due to being distracted while driving. Northstar Ambulance and first responders from the New Vineyard Fire Department assisted at the scene. Bryans Auto Body removed the vehicles from the scene. Deputy Frost is the primary investigator.

6/2/2019 1445hrs, Deputy Frost investigated an alleged theft of medications from a residence on the Basin Road in New Vineyard. Investigation did not reveal any evidence of theft.

6/2/2019 1846hrs, Deputy Davol responded to an alarm at Franklin Savings Bank on Main St. in Farmington. All was secure.

6/3/2019 0056hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman twp. As a result of the investigation, Nathan Blake (31) of Freeman Twp. was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

6/3/2019 0921hrs, Detective Ken Charles, Lt. St. Laurent, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Brann assisted Probation Officer Sterry with the arrest of Jordan Dubois (19) of Mexico who was at a residence on Spencer drive in Carthage on a probation hold.

6/3/2019 1426hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a late report of an accident on Lemon stream Road in North New Portland.

6/3/2019 2156hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Paul Rideout (62) of New Sharon was arrested for Violating Condition of Release and OUI. He was also charged with Operating beyond License restriction. He was transported to jail without incident.

6/4/2019 0035hrs, Deluty Morgan responded to a residence on the Farmington Falls road in New Sharon regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation, Michelle Gammon (48) of New Sharon was arrested for Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening Class D and Domestic Violence Assault Class D and transported to jail without incident.

6/4/2019 0734hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge were requested to conduct an assist at a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

6/4/2019 0901hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a person in mental health crises at a residence on the Basin Road in New Vineyard. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

6/4/2019 1157hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. dog accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. The dog was not injured as a result of the accident however was in very bad shape. It was emaciated and suffering from a massive infection and tic infestation. The female pup was transported to Clearwater Veterinary clinic for additional care. Lt. Rackliffe and Sgt. Scovil assisted Elmes in corralling the dog, it is unknown who owns the dog at this point.

6/5/2019 0635hrs, Sgt. Scovil received a complaint of a motor vehicle burglary at a residence on the Edes Brook Road in Temple. The car had been rummaged through however nothing appeared to have been taken.

6/5/2019 1129hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an alleged complaint of harassment on Center Hill Road in Weld.

6/5/2019 1444hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a theft from a motor vehicle on Edes Brook Road in Temple. A purse was missing from the complainant’s vehicle which was not locked.

6/5/2019 1847hrs, Deputy Davol saw a vehicle parked behind Thorndike and Sons on the Norton Hill Road in Strong. He identified the occupants of the car and had them leave the area.

6/5/2019 1855hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of harassment by social media at a residence in Strong. A juvenile was advised how best to avoid this issue.

6/5/2019 2129hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. moose accident on route 16 in Cupsuptic Twp. No injuries were reported. The moose ran off.

6/6/2019 1426hrs, Sgt. Scovil received a complaint of a suicidal person in New Vineyard, however investigation revealed that the person in distress was actually in Peru. Oxford County was alerted to the complaint.

6/6/2019 1606hrs. Deputy Elmes responded to a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on Bridge St. in Phillips. As a result of the traffic stop, the driver Corrie Hall (36) of Avon was arrested for OUI and Endangering the welfare of a child and transported to jail.

6/6/2019 1910hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a cat with porcupine quills on the Seavey Road in Industry. The local ACO was contacted.

6/6/2019 2052hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a gas drive off at the Chesterville Corner Store in Chesterville. The alleged perpetrator was identified and agreed to come back and pay for the gas. No charges were filed.

6/7/2019 0606hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a car vs. deer accident on North Main Street in Strong. The driver was transported to FMH to be evaluated after becoming sick after the accident, the deer died at the scene.

Deputies conducted 36 building checks all were secure, Deputies also conducted 14 Elder Checks.