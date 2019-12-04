Franklin County Sheriff’s Office report for Nov. 22 – 29

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Nov. 22 through Nov. 29, 2019. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

11/22/2019 - 1021hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to an animal complaint at a residence on Knights drive in Phillips. He accompanied the ACO who spoke with a man who was recently summonsed by Trooper Barton regarding his German Shepard’s running at large.

11/22/2019 - 1034hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a security escort at a residence on the Staples road in Madrid Twp.

11/22/2019 - 1221hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at the Strong Elementary School.

11/22/2019 - 1954hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up where it was reported that a disturbance was occurring at a residence on Iron Bridge Road in Kingfield. The complainant wanted a person removed from his house.

11/23/2019 - 0111hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint on River Street in Strong. It was a false alarm, the residents inside were sleeping. Unknown how the call originated.

11/23/2019 - 0839hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Deputy Lowell conducted a speaking engagement at Wilton Fish and Game in Wilton.

11/23/2019 - 0923hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Earth Way in Carthage. It turned out that a child was playing with the cell phone.

11/23/2019 - 1702hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a speeding car on Montfort Drive in Strong where the car hit the complainant’s dog and continued on.

11/23/2019 - 1837hrs, Deputy Davol responded to an animal complaint on Church Hill Road in Strong.

11/23/2019 - 2053hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Willis Berry (65) of Carthage was traveling west on the Carthage Road in a 2010 Ford Explorer when a deer ran out in front of the unit. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

11/23/2019 - 2151hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a man with a rifle outside of a home on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Sgt. Brann arrived and was unable to locate the suspicious person.

11/24/2019 - 0831hrs, Sgt. Scovil investigated a report of a scam at a residence on Deer Cliff Run in Sandy River Plt. The complainant stated that a caller stated that they were from the ASPCA and that they were under investigation. The recipient of the call hung up on them.

11/24/2019 - 1119hrs, Sgt. Scovil investigated a complaint regarding a disturbance at a residence on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be an eviction civil issue.

11/24/2019 - 1325hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Rangeley road in Avon. Sean Feeney (31) of Providence Rhode Island was traveling south bound in a 2011 Nissan and lost control of his vehicle. No injuries were reported.

11/24/2019 - 1601hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted a stranded tractor trailer operator at the northern rest area on route 27 in New Portland.

11/24/2019 - 1630hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on Main Street in Kingfield regarding a report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival the parties involved did not want to pursue charges against each other and apologized to one another.

11/24/2019 - 1926hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 call on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. It turned out that the driver of a pickup hit the 911 button by mistake while plowing.

11/24/2019 - 2206hrs Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a tree across the road on Maple Street in Kingfield.

11/25/2019 - 0515hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Christopher Decker (43) of Farmington was traveling northbound in a 2012 Chevy pickup when a deer ran out in front of him. The deer died at the scene.

11/25/2019 - 0651hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell and Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on North Main Street in Strong. No charges were filed between the husband and wife.

11/25/2019 - 0700hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a security escort at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips.

11/25/2019 - 1241hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of harassment at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. There was not enough evidence to pursue charges, the complainant stated she was going to contact the person whom was thought to be sending the messages.

11/25/2019 - 1531hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Mendolia Road in Rangeley. James Woike (35) of Rangeley Plt. was traveling on the road when the deer ran out in front of his 2019 GMC. The deer ran off the vehicle sustained reportable damage.

11/26/2019 - 0912hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the South Strong Road in Strong. A 17 year old male was traveling on the road in a 2003 Honda 4 door when he went off the road. No injuries were reported.

11/26/2019 - 1042hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of harassment that was called in by staff of the town office in Carthage.

11/26/2019 - 1538hrs, Sgt. Bean received business alarm at the Franklin Somerset Credit Union in Eustis. It turned out to be a false alarm.

11/26/2019 - 1638hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Phillips, as a result of the stop the driver Michael Paskell (28) of North Anson was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

11/26/2019 - 1809hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of strange noises coming from the arear of the pump station on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. The source of the noise was a sanding truck that was having mechanical issues.

11/26/2019 - 2350hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Megalloway Loop in Sandy River Plt. The victim passed away prior to Davol’s arrival. State Police investigators were called, however it appears to be of natural causes.

11/27/2019 - 0605hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Stanley Roy (61) of Wilton was traveling north bound in a 2004 Subaru when a deer ran out in front of him. The deer died at the scene the car had to be towed away.

11/27/2019 - 0947hrs, Deputy Frost investigated an attempted break in at a residence on Jersey Ave. in New Sharon.

11/27/2019 - 1234hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to the Kingfield Town Office regarding a report of juveniles behind the town office, one with a shovel and one with what appeared to be a gun. Sgt. Bean could not locate the juveniles.

11/27/2019 - 1708hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a possible violation of a protective order at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

11/27/2019 - 2034hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Norton Hill Road in Strong. No damage was reported, Main Street Service hauled the vehicle out.

11/27/2019 - 2120hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Craig Lee (76) of Westbrook was driving a red 2004 Subaru four door when he ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

11/27/2019 - 2145hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a vehicle off the road on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was actually off the road in Mercer, Somerset SO was notified.

11/27/2019 - 2347hrs, Sgt. Brann and Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Peabody Road in Eustis. No charges were filed.

11/28/2019 - 0126hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a vehicle parked in the road way on top of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. It was determined that the vehicle was parked intentionally there and was far enough off the road to not bother with snow removal.

11/28/2019 - 0616hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a rollover accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Christopher Mondor (44) of Farmington was driving a 2009 Toyota northbound when he tried to avoid a tree in the road and ran off the road rolling over.

11/28/2019 - 0617hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a second accident on route 27 in New Vineyard where the driver Rodney Emery (60) of North New Portland was driving a blue 2913 Ford Focus northbound when he attempted to avoid the same tree but struck it riding over the top if it causing significant damage underneath. No injuries were reported.

11/28/2019 - 0946hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Iisalo Road in Temple. The driver Angela Khalil (56) of Pembroke Pines Florida was driving a 2012 Ford Focus when she lost control of her vehicle and ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

11/28/2019 - 1018hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a medical emergency at a residence on Partridge Ridge Road in Rangeley Plt. The State Police Major crimes unit was notified about the event because the victim did not survive.

11/28/2019 - 1028hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a single vehicle accident on route 16 in Stratton. Lynne Handley (52) of Eustis traveling on route 16 in a 2015 Chevy when she ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

11/28/2019 - 1353hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Lakeside Drive in Industry, the complainant saw people loading items from a neighbor’s house into a truck. Further investigation revealed people loading food to transport for Thanksgiving.

11/28/2019 - 1930hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to an alarm at a residence on Chandler Road in Industry. All was secure.

11/28/2019 - 2015hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted a stranded motorist on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

11/29/2019 0559hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a residential alarm on Old County Road in Dallas Plt. All was secure.

Deputy conducted 23 building checks, one was found unsecure. They also conducted 5 elder checks.