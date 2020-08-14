Franklin County Sheriff’s Office report July 31-Aug. 14

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report July 31st - August 14th 2020

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty

07/31/2020 0846hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Rapid Stream Road in Kingfield. This turned out to be a misdial.

07/31/2020 1112hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. Sherman Varney (45) of Turner was driving a 2010 Toyota Tundra when the deer struck the vehicle.

07/31/2020 1249hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a burglary complaint at a residence on Earth Way in Carthage. It was alleged that a generator was stolen.

07/31/2020 1357hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld.

07/31/2020 1551hrs, Deputy Elmes received a threatening complaint at a business on Main Street in Rangeley.

07/31/2020 1722hrs, Deputy Gray responded to two different 911 hang up complaints on the Reed Road in Salem Twp. The source of the calls was not located.

07/31/2020 2241hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Rapid Stream Road in Kingfield. Further investigation did not reveal any evidence of harassment.

08/01/2020 0756hrs, Deputy Elmes received a missing person’s complaint on the Axis mundi Road in Eustis. Investigation revealed that the missing person may be in Georgia.

08/01/2020 1427hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a motor vehicle complaint on the Rangeley Road in New Sharon.

08/01/2020 1456hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang-up complaint at a residence on Locke Pond Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a misdial.

08/01/2020 1429hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on route 27 in New Vineyard. This turned out to be misdial.

08/01/2020 1536hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 4 in Madrid. John Boyko (82) of Madrid Twp. was driving a Ford 2006 Taurus when he ran off the road.

08/01/2020 2335hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. moose accident on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp. Kevin Chudy (44) of Strong was driving a 2013 Ford pickup when a moose struck the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

08/02/2020 0915hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be a misdial.

08/02/2020 1031hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a vandalism complaint on the Kelley Road in Phillips. A camper located there was ransacked and damaged.

08/02/2020 1211hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a business alarm at the Mt. Abram Health Center in Kingfield.

08/02/2020 1215hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a two car crash on route 2 in New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

08/02/2020 1235hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a possible violation of a protection order on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

08/02/2020 1248hrs, Deputy Davol responded to an alarm at a residence on East Madrid Road in Madrid.

08/02/2020 1339hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a single vehicle accident on Greeley Pond Road in Dallas Plt. As it turned out the alleged crashed pickup was only abandoned with the plates removed and the VIN scratched out.

08/02/2020 2225hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on School Street in Eustis.

08/03/2020 0800hrs, Lt. Rackliffe investigated a trespassing complaint on the Clearwater Road in New Sharon.

08/03/2020 1210hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of suspicious activity on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

08/03/2020 1254hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a trespassing complaint on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

08/03/2020 1451hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Mile Square Road in Avon. Davol was unable to locate the source.

08/03/2020 1717hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Chestnut lane in Rangeley. It was a misdial.

08/03/2020 2108hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence in Rangeley. It turned out to be a misdial.

08/04/2020 0754hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Industry road in Industry. It turned out to be a misdial.

08/04/2020 0806hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 misdial on Mingo Spring Golf course in Rangeley. It turned out to be a misdial.

08/04/2020 0806hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Dodge Pond Road in Rangeley. Carl Blondell (67) of Rangeley was driving a 2019 Ford pickup when a deer struck the vehicle.

08/04/2020 1141hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of a man wearing a deer skin walking around in Eustis with his genitalia exposed. The two different complainants did not wish to press charges.

08/04/2020 1233hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a possible suicidal person in Weld. However the source of the call could not be located.

08/04/2020 1310hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint on Hare Street in Avon.

08/04/2020 1355hrs, Detective Ken Charles conducted a warrant search on Earth Way in Carthage.

08/04/2020 1443hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

08/04/2020 1746hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Bean responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the East Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Erica Jordan (32) of Chesterville was arrested for domestic violence criminal threatening and transported to jail.

08/04/2020 1939hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 hang up complaint at Cranberry Peak apartments in Eustis. It turned out to be a misdial.

08/04/2020 1956hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a business alarm at the Stanley Museum in Kingfield. All was secure there.

08/04/2020 2247hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a possible overdoes at a residence on the Dowd road in Eustis. The patient was transported to FMH.

08/05/2020 0805hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a burglary at a residence in Weld.

08/06/2020 0753hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a possible dead dog on the side of the road on route 4 in Madrid. The alleged dead dog was gone upon arrival.

08/06/2020 0846hrs, Lt. Rackliffe investigated a complaint of a young child walking on the New Vineyard road in New Vineyard.

08/06/2020 1134hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residential alarm on Medeiros Lane in Sandy River Plt. All was secure.

08/06/2020 1201hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a person driving unsafely near the boat launch in Eustis.

08/06/2020 1625hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. moose accident on route 4 Sandy River Plt. Hali Swiney (16) of Vienna was driving a 2008 Chevy impala when she collided with the moose.

08/06/2020 2120hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Madeline Wood (50) of Madison was driving a 2004 Volvo when she collided with a deer.

08/06/2020 2132hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of suspicious activity on Blake hill Road in Phillips.

08/07/2020 0538hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. Dylan Lidstone (18) of New Sharon was driving a 1998 Toyota 4 door when he lost control of his car and went off the road sideways.

08/07/2020 0825hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint from DOT of people living at the rest area in a camper in Sandy River Plt.

08/07/2020 1128hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a tractor trailer which had broken down in the Weymouth road in Freeman Twp.

08/07/2020 1353hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a two car accident on the Rangeley Road in Madrid twp. in the construction area. Thomas Ryan (72) of Rangeley Plt. was driving a 2017 Mercedes and stopped in traffic behind a 2016 Chevy pickup driven by Diana Saunier (61) of Killbuck Ohio who was also stopped in traffic waiting for the flaggers directions. Ryan’s foot slipped off the break onto the gas and drove his vehicle into the rear of the pickup.

08/07/2020 1521hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of someone allegedly shooting weapons close to the caller’s house. There were no violations.

08/07/2020 1723hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check at the request of a family friend on a person on Cushman School Road in Phillips. All was okay there.

08/08/2020 0218hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a building alarm at a residence on Cove lane in Kingfield. The building was secure upon arrival, however the alarm was still going off.

08/08/2020 0816hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of suspicious activity on the Industry Road in Industry. This event apparently happened the evening before and was not ongoing. The complainant was advised to call an event in as it was occurring and not to wait until the next day.

08/08/2020 1456hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 complaint at a residence at the end of the Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. It turned out to be a misdial.

08/08/2020 1955hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint on School Street in Kingfield. It turned out to be a misdial.

08/08/2020 2117hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft of a dirt bike complaint on Pulk BLV in Carthage. Investigation revealed that the bike was not stolen, that a parent had taken the bike to punish a juvenile who had been riding the dirt bike on the roads. No charges were filed.

08/08/2020 2212hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Upon arrival it appeared that one of the participants was under the influence of narcotics and had been agitated and had been arguing with his girlfriend at her residence and she wanted him to leave. The male agreed to leave.

08/09/2020 0207hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a late report of a car vs. moose accident on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. David Rickert (20) of North Yarmouth was driving a 1995 Toyota when he struck the moose.

08/09/2020 0231hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver in a vehicle parked in a field before Day mountain road in Temple. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

08/09/2020 1238hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of vandalism at a parking lot in Rangeley.

08/09/2020 1357hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. It was discovered a child was playing with the phone and accidentally dialed.

08/09/2020 1413hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a person screaming and firing a weapon at a residence on the East Madrid Road in Madrid Twp. The alleged shooter was located but he denied shooting his firearm.

08/09/2020 1435hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a missing person’s complaint from a residence on Freeman Ridge Road in Freeman Twp. It was determined that the missing person was not missing but had called home and informed he would be home soon.

08/09/2020 1538hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of two vehicle accident at the intersection of Zions Hill Road and the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Mackenzie Quimby (20) of Canton was driving a 2010 Chevy 4 door northbound on the Ridge road attempting to take a left turn onto Zions Hill Road. Justin Ridlon (22) of Wayne was driving a 2004 Dodge pickup Southbound on the Ridge Road. Quimby failed to yield right of way to Ridlon at the intersection and struck the rear of the Ridlon vehicle. No injuries were reported.

08/09/2020 1634hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a medical emergency at Cranberry Peaks apartments in Eustis.

09/09/2020 1758hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Moose Road in Rangeley Plt. As a result of the investigation Robert Parker (74) of Rangeley Plt. was summonsed for Terrorizing.

08/09/2020 2244hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on Toothaker Pond road in Phillips at the request of a family member. All was okay at the residence.

08/10/2020 0032hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint in Rangeley. He was unable to locate the source.

08/10/2020 0841hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of lost property on the Flagstaff Road in Eustis. It was determined that the property was actually lost in Somerset County.

08/10/2020 1108hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated an alleged theft complaint at a residence on Weeks Mills road in New Sharon. This turned out to be an issue between family members and not a theft.

08/10/2020 1148hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

08/10/2020 1200hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Tripp Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a misdial.

08/10/2020 1239hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Main Street in New Sharon, New Sharon Fire responded to the scene.

08/10/2020 1332hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an early model pickup allegedly running the complainant off the road on the Intervale Road in Temple.

08/10/2020 1359hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of harassment between a landlord and tenant on South Main Street in Strong.

08/10/2020 1421hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a boat falling off a trailer on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Christopher Abell (44) of Wells was driving a 2015 Nissan Armada when the trailer he was towing tire fell off causing the boat to leave the trailer.

08/10/2020 1426hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Weeks Mills road in New Sharon. Sgt. Bean had been to the house earlier regarding a medical emergency and advised the complainant.

08/10/2020 1620hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of a hit and run accident on route 4 in Phillips. Shawn Mitchell (35) of Farmington had parked a 2015 GMC pickup on the side of the road and at some point a large vehicle struck it causing damage to the front passenger corner of pickup.

08/10/2020 1737hrs, Detective Ken Charles responded to a report of a car vs. a Fed Ex truck on the Eustis Village Road in Eustis.

08/10/2020 1822hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 hang up complaint which originated from Students Island in Rangeley Plt. He called the number back and the person stated they accidentally dialed 911. There were no issues, Couture did not respond due to the location of the caller.

08/11/2020 1121hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 hang up complainant near Cathedral Pines in Eustis. It turned out to be a misdial as the person leaving the campground.

08/11/2020 1404hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Pillsbury road in Strong. No charges were filed.

08/11/2020 1728hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. A juvenile was out of control and was transported to FMH for evaluation.

08/11/2020 1838hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to an alarm at a residence on Medeiros Lane in Sandy River Plt. All was secure.

08/11/2020 2109hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a trespassing complaint on Old County road in Dallas Plt.

08/11/2020 2249hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a traffic stop on route 27 in New Vineyard. As a result of the stop William Armstrong (56) of New Vineyard was arrested for OUI and operating with a suspended license.

08/12/2020 0538hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suspicious person at the ramp of the post office in Phillips.

08/12/2020 0814hrs, Detective Ken Charles investigated a referral from Child Protective Services at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

08/12/2020 0829hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between family members regarding a residence at Cranberry Peak apartments in Eustis.

08/12/2020 0929hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a credit card fraud complaint at a residence on the Stephens Road in Rangeley Plt.

08/12/2020 1131hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 complaint on South Shore Drive in Sandy River Plt. The source of the call was not located.

08/12/2020 1235hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a late report of a car vs. moose accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt.

08/12/2020 1332hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 complaint located at a residence on the Stephens Road in Rangeley Plt. The call was determined to a misdial.

08/12/2020 1424hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of a disturbance at a residence on the Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt.

08/12/2020 1551hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle allegedly driving into a driveway of a residence located on route 27 in New Vineyard where 4 people got out and started walking around the property. Deputy Davol and a State Trooper were unable to locate the vehicle.

08/12/2020 1613hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a dog inside a car with it windows rolled up on Main Street in Rangeley. As a result of his investigation, Emily Cahan (64) of Arlington MA was summonsed for Animal Cruelty.

08/12/2020 1700hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 hang-up call somewhere on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The call was possibly coming from a moving vehicle. Then a second 911 hang-up call came in at 1704hrs this time originating from York Hill Road in New Sharon, he was unable to locate the source of the call.

08/12/2020 1850hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a dog walking in the road on Montfort Drive in Strong. The dog upon arrival.

08/12/2020 1912hrs, Detective Ken Charles investigated a complaint of either gunshots or fireworks being fired behind the Church on the Wilton Road in Chesterville.

08/12/2020 1709hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a complaint of suspicious activity in the woods near a residence on Old County Road in Dallas Plt. The caller said men were in the trees with weapons.

08/12/2020 2358hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the same caller on Old County Road who had called earlier about men in the trees was now reporting people had broken into their residence. There was no evidence of either allegation, it was determined that the caller was suffering from hallucinations.

08/12/2020 2140hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 Hang up complaint at a residence on Main Street in Eustis.

08/12/2020 2159hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. regarding a report of a male calling for help as well as a car horn going off. It was determined that a dog had been hit in the road and the owner had found it.

08/13/2020 0715hrs, Sheriff Nichols received a complaint of a residential alarm at a residence located off Welhern Brook Road in Eustis. It was a false alarm, all was secure.

08/13/2020 1002hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 complaint in Sandy River Plt. It was determined to be a misdial while the caller was in a vehicle.

08/13/2020 1647hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint regarding child custody issues at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

08/13/2020 1742hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Elmes assisted State Police with a domestic disturbance on Beenie Beach in Porter Lake in Strong.

08/13/2020 1746hrs, Deputy Davol assisted with a civil process at a residence on the Ridge runner road in Avon.

08/13/2020 1907hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted Wilton PD with the arrest of a suspect who was attempting to escape from arrest.

08/13/2020 2029hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint regarding child custody issues at a residence on Shaw Hill Road in Industry.

08/13/2020 2257hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report shots being fired on the Intervale Road in New Sharon.

08/14/2020 0107hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a car vs. moose accident on route 16 in Dallas Plt. involving a Border Patrol vehicle. The damage was non reportable.

Deputies conducted 22 building checks. They also conducted 13 elder checks.