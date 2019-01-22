Franklin County Sheriff’s Office statement on scams

FARMINGTON - As law enforcement officers, our departments are committed to fighting crime. Some of the most abhorrent crimes being committed against residents are being carried out by people who don’t live in our communities. These crooks are often out-of-state, and even overseas, and they will stop at nothing to steal money from their victims, and, in some cases, rob them of their dignity. Most often, these fraudsters contact their intended victim over the telephone, sometimes through the mail, and increasingly more often via email. They lie. They harass. They threaten. And they do everything they can to get you to trust them just so they can rob you.

Our departments often receive calls from concerned residents, some of whom have lost thousands of dollars that we will never be able to recover. Sometimes, the callers just want to report a suspicious call or think they have been contacted by a likely criminal. Fortunately, we have an advocate at the federal level helping us crack down on these scam artists. As the leader of the Senate Aging Committee, Senator Collins is working to combat these frauds and stem the tide of the increasing number of “Robocalls”. Each year, her Committee publishes a list of the top ten scams reported to its Fraud Hotline. Her office provides copies of this publication to our departments, which we distribute because education is the first line of defense. The truth is, if you suspect you’re being scammed, you are less likely to part with the money you have earned and saved.

If you would like to receive a copy of this book, you can call the Senate Aging Committee’s toll-free Fraud Hotline at 1-855-303-9470, and one will be mailed to you.

We at the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are proud to work closely with Senator Collins because we share her goal – to ensure that residents of our communities, especially seniors, have the information they need to avoid becoming victims, and to stopping the cruel scams that are hurting far too many Maine families.

Sheriff Christopher Wainwright

Oxford County Sheriff

Sheriff Scott R. Nichols

Franklin County Sheriff