Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Feb. 14 through Feb. 21

All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

02/14/2020 1329hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a Community Policing event at the Rangeley School in Rangeley.

02/14/2020 1334hrs, Deputy McCormick participated in a Community Policing event at the Academy Hill School in Wilton.

02/14/2020 1338hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated what turned out to be a civil complaint on Day Mountain Road in temple. There was a dispute over ownership of vehicle after a couple had separated.

02/14/2020 1722hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a suspicious person by the Post Office in Strong. It turned out to be a technician from Dead River.

02/14/2020 1818hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Allison Pease (26) of Belgrade was traveling southbound in a 2013 Nissan Sentra when she lost control, crossed the centerline and went off the road to the left. As a result of the investigation the driver was arrested for OUI and transported to jail. No injuries were reported.

02/14/2020 2209hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a suspicious incident at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Stratton. The complainant stated they could hear loud bangs outside their home. Couture did not find anything out of the ordinary but did note the extreme cold affecting trees causing them to make loud banging noises.

02/14/2020 2210hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. The complainant would not meet with Brann face to face and told Brann she wasn’t afraid. No charges were filed.

02/14/2020 2238hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a suspicious incident at a residence on Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon. The complainant heard a thump outside of the house, McCormick could not identify what the issue was. McCormick did note the extreme cold and how it was affecting the environment around the house.

02/14/2020 2326hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 Hang up complaint at Bald Mountain Camps in Rangeley. All was secure, it appeared to be a pocket dial.

02/15/2020 0033hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a camp on Deans Way in Dallas Plt. There were no issues at the camp.

02/15/2020 0945hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm on Mary Thomas Way in Rangeley Plt. All was secure at the residence.

02/15/2020 1009hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a complaint of criminal mischief on Church Street in Industry. The complainant stated that her telephone lines had been cut by her neighbor who she has been having trouble with ever since he moved next door.

02/15/2020 1106hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a community policing event at a snowmobile event at Bald Mountain Camps in Rangeley.

02/15/2020 1810hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted an escort for the Mt. Blue Boys Basketball team from Farmington to the Rome town line on their way to tournaments.

02/15/2020 2050hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on route 4 in Avon. As a result of the stop Raymond Lewis (28) of South Paris was arrested for speeding 30mph+ and transported to jail.

02/16/2020 0052hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to Winder Hill Road in Carthage where it was reported that a car was stuck on a snowmobile trail because GPS told them to take the road. The vehicle was removed.

02/16/2020 1130hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Winter Road in Rangeley, there was a snowmobile event going on but no emergencies were discovered.

02/16/2020 1631hrs, Sgt. Brann and Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Tufts Pond Road in Kingfield. As a result of their investigation, Thomas Bessey (54) of Kingfield was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and Criminal Mischief.

02/16/2020 1952hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a business on the Rumford Road in Rangeley. There was no issues.

02/17/2020 1201hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a multiple vehicle accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon next to Pitcher Perfect Tire. Mike Sawyer (50) of New Sharon was operating a 2007 Jeep Wrangler stopped in traffic facing east bound waiting to turn left into Pitchers, at that time a 2010 Ford UT driven by Richard Dickinson (82) of Smithfield vehicle drove to the right of the stopped Jeep to go around via the breakdown lane. Following the Dickinson vehicle was a 2006 VW Jetta driven by Alixx Canwell (18) of Chelsea. Canwell did not see the stopped Jeep striking the rear of it which sent it forward into the Ford UT that was passing on its right. Northstar rescue was at the scene but all parties refused to be transported. New Sharon Fire/rescue personnel assisted at the scene as well as Deputy Davol. The Jeep and the Jetta were disabled as a result of the accident.

02/17/2020 1631hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Caldwell Lane in Chesterville. The disturbance was verbal only between family members, no charges were filed.

02/17/2020 1730hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Travis Hupper (30) of Jay was traveling northbound in a 2013 Toyota Tacoma when a deer ran out in front of his vehicle.

02/17/2020 2244hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a trespassing complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. An elderly man called to report that an unknown male had entered his house and would not leave. The man who had entered, tried to pass himself off as the elderly man’s grandson. Sgt. Brann determined that the younger male (who is from Michigan) was not related in any way to the homeowner and was transported to FMH for a mental health evaluation and was issued a trespass warning.

02/18/2020 0930hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Russell Street in Phillips.

02/18/2020 1123hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a property dispute at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

02/18/2020 1207hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. The disturbance was verbal only between juvenile male and female. No charges were filed.

02/18/2020 1326hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a two vehicle accident involving a Farmington Cruiser on the Wilton road in Farmington. Farmington Officer Jeffrey Brann was off the scene of an accident with his cruiser parked with emergency equipment activated when a 2011 Dodge Ram driven by Christopher Bogue (36) of Farmington struck the side of the parked cruiser. No injuries were reported, minor damage was done to the vehicles.

02/18/2020 1454hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell had a disabled vehicle towed off from route 4 in Strong that was interfering with snow removal operations.

02/18/2020 1543hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a disorderly conduct complaint at the town office in Industry. A local man arrived there and used their phone to call 911 to ask for a taxi cab. When he was denied by dispatch, the man became verbally abusive over the phone to dispatchers as well as workers at the town office. Officials ask that the man be trespassed from the town office unless he had actual business there.

02/18/2020 1721hrs, Deputy Austin responded to an alarm at Stratton Lumber in Eustis. All was secure.

02/18/2020 2313hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a stranded motorist on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

02/19/2020 0735hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on the South Rangeley Road in Phillips regarding a person in a mental health crises. The person was transported to FMH by NorthStar.

02/19/2020 1044hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to two car accident on Main Street in Rangeley near the Dad’s Way intersection. Francesco Cerminara (60) of Rangeley was plowing a driveway and had backed out onto Main Street when a north bound 2006 Saturn driven by Michael Smith (19) of Phillips tried to avoid the truck as it backed into the lane of traffic and could not avoid striking it.

02/19/2020 1214hrs, Sgt. Bean had an abandoned vehicle towed off from the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon as it was hindering road maintenance.

02/19/2020 1355hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a sex crime at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The complaint was turned over to SO Detectives.

02/19/2020 1416hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated an attempted fraud complaint at a residence on the Rand Road in Industry. A caller told the complainant that she had won some money and he was traveling from Maryland to deliver it. The man tried to obtain more personal information but the caller refused.

02/19/2020 1955hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Wilton Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop David Noyes (38) of Byron was arrested for OUI and Violating Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

02/19/2020 2157hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Allen Street in Rangeley. As a result of the investigation Nancy Shaffer (38) of Rangeley was arrested for Domestic Violence assault and transported to jail.

02/20/2020 0913hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Dodge Road in Avon at the request of coworkers. The person was found and okay.

02/20/2020 1016hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding ownership of a vehicle on the Borough Road in Chesterville.

02/20/2020 1137hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a 911 hang up complaint at Sugarloaf Sports Outlet on Main Street in Kingfield. It turned out to be a misdial.

02/20/2020 1206hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a check of an abandoned house that appeared to have been broken into on the Pope Road in Chesterville.

02/20/2020 1605hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of harassment at a residence on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. As a result of the investigation Michael Russell (31) of Farmington was arrested on a Probation hold and transported to jail.

02/20/2020 1715hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a snowmobile vs. car accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. Joshua Mattei (18) of Center Conway NH backed his 2016 Ski Doo out of a driveway onto South Shore drive into the path of a 2009 Nissan driven by Scott Remillard (56) of Dallas Plt. Minor damage was done.

02/20/2020 1727hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted DHHS regarding a hold on a juvenile in Chesterville, the juvenile was taken into DHHS custody.

02/20/2020 1842hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a civil complaint on the Kennebago Road in Coplin Plt. where an estranged couple were in dispute over the ownership of a vehicle.

02/20/2020 2321hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. It turned out to be a verbal argument, no charges were filed.

02/21/2020 0646hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a harassment complaint on the Howard Road in Salem twp.

Deputies conducted 19 building checks, one was not secure. Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks.