FARMINGTON - Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report from Nov. 21 – 27, 2020:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

11/21/2020 0941hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a possible break-in at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. It was determined that the residence had not been broken into.

11/21/2020 1242hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a hunk of scrap metal falling off a trailer and landing on a car going the opposite direction, which caused the vehicle to run off the road, strike a tree on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. Felicia Bell (36) of Strong was driving a 2017 Volvo when the debris fell off a trailer being towed in the opposite direction by a 2017 Ford pickup driven by Edmund Bachelder (43) of Avon.

11/21/2020 1435hrs, Sgt. Bean, Deputy Frost and Officer Sholan participated in a birthday parade on Perham Street in Farmington.

11/21/2020 2128hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a domestic disturbance to assist State Police at a residence on Avon Valley road in Avon.

11/22/2020 0505hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check on an elderly person at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield at the request of the paper delivery person. The elderly person was located at a rehab facility in Farmington.

11/22/2020 0717hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check at a residence on Dallas Hill Road where the complainant thought was the last location of the person they were concerned about. The person of interest does not live there.

11/22/2020 0949hrs, Deputy Couture summonsed Ray Searles (38) of Phillips for allowing a dog to be at large and keeping a dangerous dog for the local ACO.

11/22/2020 1240hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a stranded motorist on Route 27 in Wyman Twp.

11/22/2020 1454hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Trooper Hardy with a disturbance at a residence on the Clearwater Road in New Sharon.

11/22/2020 2154hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on Nichols Road in Dallas Plt. there was no emergency.

11/23/2020 0621hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of an accident by the bridge in New Sharon. Sunny Marcus (19) of Livermore Falls was driving a 2012 GMC pickup when she reportedly rear ended a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stopped in traffic, being operated by Liza Gallant (42) of Fairfield. The crash was non reportable.

11/23/2020 0644hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Couture responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Clearwater Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

11/23/2020 0727hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Morgan Kindelan (27) of Richmond was driving a 2018 Dodge pickup when she went off the road and into the river.

11/23/2020 0803hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint that turned out to be civil in nature at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon where the complainant claimed a contractor did not complete the work he was hired for.

11/23/2020 1244hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

11/23/2020 1306hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an accident at the bridge on Route 2 in New Sharon. This turned out to be a non-reportable rear end accident.

11/24/2020 0530hrs, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Couture transported an inmate to Spring Harbor.

11/24/2020 1210hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. dump truck accident on Route 4 in Madrid Twp. near the second bridge. Holly Morrison (41) of Skowhegan was driving a 2013 Ford Focus, Richard Ellis (75) of Strong was driving a 2018 dump truck owned by E.L. Vining. No injuries were reported.

11/24/2020 1219hrs, Deputy McCormick participated in a community policing event at Cape Cod School.

11/24/2020 1524hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on the Borough Road in Chesterville. The complainant stated someone had applied for unemployment using the complainant’s name.

11/24/2020 1551hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Lexington Road in Kingfield at the request of Redington Fairview Hospital. The patient left the hospital without notifying the staff, they wanted to ensure the patient made it home safe.

11/24/2020 1718hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a white GMC pickup driving erratically on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

11/24/2020 1813hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of vandalism to a trail Kiosk on the Appalachian Trail in Wyman Twp. While conducting the investigation, it was reported that the complainant had a warrant for his arrest. Scott Brinckerhoff (57) of Rockland was arrested on a Waldo County warrant and transported to jail.

11/24/2020 1827hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a possible stalking complaint at a business on Main Street in Eustis. The complainant had concerns with this particular person several years before.

11/24/2020 2050hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on Main Street in Kingfield. Hannah Tranten (29) of Kingfield was driving a 2013 Chevy Spark when she drove off the road rolling the vehicle over. The driver was transported by Northstar to FMH, while at the hospital she was summonsed for OUI. Kingfield fire units assisted at the scene.

11/25/2020 0926hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on School Street in Perkins Twp.

11/25/2020 1149hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a tractor trailer unit struggling to drive on the Sandy River Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival the unit was following a town highway truck.

11/25/2020 1229hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Megan White (22) of Farmington was driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra eastbound in the 30 mph construction zone approaching stopped traffic. White lost control due to snowy road conditions, veered to the right to avoid striking stopped vehicles ahead of her and rolled over into a ditch. Several people assisted her in exiting the car, she was not injured. New Sharon Fire Dept. personnel arrived at the scene to assist with traffic. Farmington towing removed the vehicle. Interestingly, this is the fourth accident to occur at the bridge construction site since Nov. 14. Most of those have been rear end non-reportable accidents. The sheriff’s office asks that people who drive through the New Sharon bridge construction to exercise extreme care and patience.

11/25/2020 1315hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a 911 call at a residence on South Shore Drive in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

11/25/2020 1323hrs, Deputy Grey responded to a residence on the Avon Valley Road regarding a domestic disturbance call there. No charges were filed, the female was uncooperative and left the scene on foot.

11/25/2020 1442hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Foster Hill Road in Strong. Thomas Bassford (78) of Salem Twp. was driving a 1999 Jeep Cherokee when he lost control due to slippery conditions and ran off the road.

11/25/2020 1448hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a female walking around on Route 4 in Avon. This is the same person involved in the earlier disturbance on the Valley Road.

11/25/2020 1636hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Richard Parker (75) of New Portland was driving a 2007 Chevy pickup when he stated he was hit by a white box truck that did not stop. The other vehicle was not located.

11/25/2020 2000hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Lowell Twp. Elizabeth Feeney (41) of Rangeley was driving a 2020 Toyota Tundra when she slid off the road and hit a rock and tree.

11/25/2020 2125hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on the Knoll Road in Dallas Plt. This continues to be a land line issue.

11/25/2020 2339hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a snowmobile being ridden on the road on Foster Hill road in Freeman Twp. Brian Sargent (59) of Perkins Twp. was driving a 2008 Kia when he drove off the road due to slippery conditions.

11/26/2020 0916hrs, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. No charges were filed.

11/26/2020 1139hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on the Harris Road in Chesterville. It was determined the call was made by kids playing with the phone.

11/26/2020 1645hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a 911 call at a camp located on Mason Camps Road in Stetson Twp. Nobody had been at the camps for some time.

11/26/2020 1949hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Morton Cutoff Road in Rangeley. James Ayotte Jr. (53) of Feeding Hill Mass, was driving a 2015 Volkswagen GTI when he drove off the road.

11/27/2020 0702hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. The victim had not been heard from in weeks according to the complainant. After receiving permission from a relative, Morgan entered the residence to find the person was deceased. It was determined that the cause death was due to natural causes.

11/27/2020 0747hrs, Deputy McCormick received a 911 call at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. This turned out to be an accidental call.

11/27/2020 1329hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a residential alarm on Fern Forest Lane in Weld.

11/27/20202 1658hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call at a residence on Pond Loop Road in Wyman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

11/27/2020 1712hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of gunshots on Norton Hill Road in Strong. It was determined to be fireworks.

11/27/2020 1907hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence at senior housing in Phillips.

11/27/2020 1250hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy McCormick responded to a medical call at a residence on Park Street in Phillips when it was reported that a person there has passed out. Lt. Rackliffe conducted a search of the residence with K-9 Rebel due to the fact that the person is on bail conditions. NorthStar transported the male to FMH.

11/27/2020 2134hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a medical emergency at a residence in Sugar Hill Drive in Chesterville where a male had fallen.

11/27/2020 2149hrs, Deputy Frost and Deputy Couture responded to a report of an accident on the Huff Road in Freeman Township after receiving a 911 call. Upon arrival they found the vehicle 2010 Mercury registered to Justine Boyd of Freeman Twp. abandoned in a ditch with both airbags deployed. The case is still under investigation.

Deputies conducted 6 elder checks.