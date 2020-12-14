FARMINGTON - Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Dec. 4 – 11, 2020.

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

12/04/2020 1247hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a possible abandoned vehicle which had been parked at a store parking lot in Phillips for the past three days.

12/04/2020 1632jrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a vehicle being driven at night without lights on Route 27 in Kingfield. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

12/04/2020 1713hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a stranded motorist on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard.

12/04/2020 1811hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Judkins Road in Carthage. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

12/05/2020 1259hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call that originated in a vehicle traveling from Rangeley to Sugarloaf Mtn. This was an accidental dial.

12/05/2020 1543hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Craig Bunnell (51) of Avon was driving a 2007 Chrysler when he lost control and ran off the road.

12/05/2020 1550hts, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a truck off the road on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This turned out to be non-reportable.

12/095/2020 1639hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. This turned out to be non-reportable.

12/05/2020 1651hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call to a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial.

12/05/2020 1815hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call which turned out to be a domestic disturbance at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. As a result of the investigation Chance Borzykowski (50) of Avon was arrested for domestic violence assault and transported to jail.

12/05/2020 1833hrs, Trooper Hardy responded to a 911 disturbance call on Crystal Vale Road in New Sharon.

12/05/2020 2036hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on North Main Street in Strong.

12/06/2020 0418hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Elmes responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips. No charges were filed, one of the involved parties was transported to Farmington to find a hotel.

12/06/2020 0707hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a residence on South Shore Drive in Sandy River Plt. Everything was okay at the residence.

12/06/2020 0810hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. This was a line issue.

12/06/2020 0833hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a two commercial vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Roland Audet (62) of Sherbrooke PQ was driving a 2021 Volvo tractor trailer owned by L Breton southbound approaching a 2000 GMC tow truck being operated by Kenneth Batchelder (32) of Madison who was attempting to pull a vehicle out of a ditch. The driver of the L Breton truck was not able to stop and struck the side of the tow truck as he attempted to avoid it.

12/06/2020 1210hrs, Deputy Davol, Deputy Elmes and Lt. St. Laurent assisted Farmington police with a domestic disturbance call on Knowlton Corner Road in Farmington.

12/06/2020 2000hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a hit and run accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. The driver of a Hart Transportation Truck (Richard Maillet (53) of Bangor) stated he was stationary on the southbound side of the road due to a tree that had fallen as a result of the storm. Maillet stated a northbound vehicle (a blue 2012 Volkswagen) lost control trying to avoid the same tree and struck the side of the tractor trailer. The driver of the Volkswagen told Maillet he was homeless and did not have insurance and left the scene. The case is still under investigation, a suspect has been identified.

12/06/2020 2224hrs, Deputy Gray responded to an alarm at a residence on Iron Bridge Road in Kingfield. All was secure.

12/07/2020 1229hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at Kingfield elderly Housing on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. This turned out to be a misdial.

12/07/2020 1617hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint on Moose Ridge Road in Dallas Plt.

12/07/2020 1641hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard road in New Vineyard. Brody Cousineau (46) of Farmington was driving a 2015 GMC pickup when the deer struck the truck.

12/07/2020 1727hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a car vs deer accident on West Mills Road in Industry. Mary Tayes (47) of Industry was driving a 2017 Nissan when the deer collided with the car.

12/07/2020 2109hrs, Deputy Gray investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding a boyfriend and girlfriend who lived on Kennebago Road in Lang Twp. The boyfriend left and took the girlfriend's truck. The truck was located in Rangeley and recovered, no charges were filed.

12/08/2020 1351hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

12/08/2020 1409hrs, Lt. St. Laurent received a DHHS referral on North Main Street in Strong.

12/08/2020 1622hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a security escort at a residence on the Avon Valley Road in Avon.

12/08/2020 1626hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at on Shane Lane in Carthage. The origin of the call was not located.

12/08/2020 1707hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Wilton Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop Wanda Scott (57) of Kingfield was charged with operating with a suspended license.

12/08/2020 1905hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an out of control juvenile at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

12/09/2020 0634hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Bailey Beers (22) of Stratton was driving a 2017 Jeep when a deer struck the vehicle.

12/09/2020 0757hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a stranded motorist on Stratton Brook Pond Road in Wyman Twp.

12/09/2020 1258hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a bail check at a residence on the Weld Road in Washington Twp. As a result of the check Matthew Soha (33) of Wilton was charged with violating conditions of release.

12/09/2020 1321hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a late report of a domestic disturbance that occurred on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis, no charges were filed.

12/09/2020 1557hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a littering complaint where someone had dumped 20 tires on the complainant’s property.

12/09/2020 1659hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon by the bridge construction area. Devon Hamel (24) of Buckfield was driving a 2016 Subaru and stopped in traffic when he ran off the road into a ditch to avoid a vehicle approaching from the rear at a high rate of speed. Hamel drove off the road to avoid being struck. This was a non-reportable accident.

12/09/2020 1722hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon. This was a misdial.

12/09/2020 1752hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Farmington Police with a combative person at the emergency room at FMH.

12/09/2020 1944hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a nuisance call at a residence on the River Road in Carthage. This turned out to be unfounded.

12/10/2020 0228hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residential alarm at on the Chandler Road in Industry.

12/10/2020 0642hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a 911 call at a residence on the River Road in Avon. This was a misdial.

12/10/2020 0910hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a 911 call on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. This was in a moving car, no emergency and determined to be an accidental dial.

12/10/2020 1115hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a stolen car from a residence on Church Street in New Vineyard. Investigation revealed that the vehicle was repossessed.

12/10/2020 1456hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Wilton Officer Kyes and conducted a bail check at a residence on Main Street in Wilton.

12/10/2020 1551hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an accident on Route 133 in Wilton. Todd Allen (25) of Windham was driving a 2016 Chevy Pickup south bound when a strong gust of wind blew over totes that were on a trailer it was hauling onto a north bound 2004 Lexus being driving by Melvyn Webber (79) of Madrid Twp.

12/11/2020 0103hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a shooting that occurred at a party with intoxicated occupants on the Lane Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Nicholas Bradley (19) of Madison was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct with a firearm. Brandon Breingan (23) of Norridgewock was summonsed on a charge of providing a place for minors to consume alcohol. It is alleged that Bradley fired shots from a handgun that struck the residence while he was outside of it. He then tossed the weapon into the woods. No one was injured. Sgt. Bean assisted with K-9 Bain to search for the firearm used.

12/11/2020 0505hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop the driver, Christopher Chick of (37) of Kingfield was summonsed on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

Deputies conducted 29 building checks and 6 elder checks.