FARMINGTON - Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report for Dec. 11 – 18, 2020:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

12/11/2020 0834hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain located a handgun reportedly used in the commission of a crime the night before at a party on the Lane Road.

12/11/2020 0907hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Main Street in Eustis.

12/11/2020 1027hrs, Deputy McCormick participated in a community policing event at Cape Cod Hill School.

12/11/2020 1310hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint from a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. A Fed Ex package containing ammunition was missing.

12/11/2020 1601hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in an emergency response meeting with staff members of Saddleback Mountain Base Lodge.

12/11/2020 1825hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a residence on Cove Lane in Kingfield. This was a misdial.

12/11/2020 2037hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of shots or fireworks being fired on Foster Hill Road in Freeman twp.

12/12/2020 0710hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Deputy Lowell participated in a community policing event at the Wilton Fish and Game.

12/12/2020 1350hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a credit card scam at a residence on Pleasant Street in Kingfield where the complainant was scammed out of $10,000.

12/12/2020 1646hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Kingfield. Maryann Ladd (21) of Kingfield was driving a 2015 Jeep when a deer struck the vehicle.

12/12/2020 1825hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a single vehicle accident on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. Brooke McDonald (20) of Atlanta, GA was driving a 2008 Toyota when she lost control on a corner and ran off the road striking a rock. No injuries were reported.

12/12/2020 2138hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

12/14/2020 1345hrs, Deputy Morgan and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a medical emergency on Fox Hollow Road in Dallas Plt. The victim passed as a result of natural causes.

12/14/2020 1757hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt.

12/15/2020 1152hrs, Deputy Charles investigated a weapons violation that occurred in New Sharon.

12/15/2020 1215hrs, Deputy Morgan served a PFA on a person at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon.

12/15/2020 1640hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. This was a misdial.

12/15/2020 1901hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was a misdial.

12/15/2020 2109hrs, Deputy Davol assisted a stranded motorist on Route 27 in Carrabassett Valley.

12/15/2020 1411hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to an alarm at a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. All was secure, the alarm was accidentally activated by the couple living there.

12/15/2020 1522hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a stolen Appalachian Trail sign in Wyman Twp. The complaint had already been reported earlier.

12/16/2020 1924hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at 42 Old Dead River Road in Stratton. He was unable to locate the source of the call at the apartment complex.

12/17/2020 0823hrs, Lt. St. Laurent participated in a community policing event at the Credit Union in Kingfield.

12/17/2020 0921hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident near Pines Market on Main Street in Eustis. Karin Mooney (58) of Eustis was driving a 2005 Chevy and exiting the gas station onto Main Street when she struck a north bound 2015 Ford delivery truck driven by Benjamin Humphrey (23) of Pownal. No injuries were reported.

12/17/2020 1326hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a two-car accident at the intersection of Mile Hill Road and the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Hughes Donovin (21) of Winthrop was driving 2006 Mercury north bound on Mile Hill Road approaching the intersection of the Mercer Road. The Mercury slid through the intersection without stopping and struck a west bound 2011 Ford escape driving by Thomas Giasson (66) of Canaan. No injuries were reported. New Sharon first responders assisted at the scene.

12/17/2020 1536hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This turned out to be a misdial.

12/17/2020 2303hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Somerset Sheriff’s Office with a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in North New Portland.

12/18/2020 0804hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of multiple vehicles obstructing traffic on the Vienna Road by Crowell’s Pond. DOT personnel filed the complaint.

Deputies conducted 17 building checks and 9 elder checks.