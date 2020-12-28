Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Dec. 18 – 25, 2020:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty)

12/18/2020 1142hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a two-car accident on the Farmington Falls Road at the Weeks Mills Road intersection in New Sharon. Timothy Browning (71) of New Sharon was driving a 2019 Chevy Equinox was traveling eastbound and slowing in traffic. Marc Hein (53) of Troy was driving a 2018 Chevy Silverado was also traveling eastbound behind the Browning vehicle and reportedly did not see that vehicle slowing down thus striking the rear of the Equinox. New Sharon Fire and Northstar responded to the scene. One of the drivers complained of a possible back injury.

12/18/2020 1221hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residence on the Flagg Road in New Sharon regarding a person there in a possible mental health crises at the request of DHHS. There were no issues at the residence.

12/18/2020 1339hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid at the request of Adult Protective Services. The person there was okay.

12/18/2020 1519hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residence on Earth Way in Carthage regarding a complaint of an assault. No charges were filed however all parties involved were intoxicated. This is some sort of incident regarding permission to stay at a building on the property.

12/18/2020 2100hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a phone harassment complaint at a residence on the Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips.

12/19/2020 0519hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Mile Square Road in Avon. A 1999 Ford SUV was driving north on when it suddenly swerved across the centerline striking a utility pole bringing down the lines and cutting off power to the area. The driver was missing from the scene but the vehicle was registered to Brandon Wheeler (42) of Avon. The case is still under investigation.

12/19/2020 0704hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on High Street in Kingfield. Upon arrival the female resident would not allow deputies inside and told them she was just yelling at her kids. Neighbors stated that this is a daily occurrence.

12/19/2020 1055hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint at Saddleback Lake Lodge in Dallas Plt.

12/19/2020 1057hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of road rage at the intersection of Zions Hill Road and the Wilton Road in Chesterville.

12/19/2020 1102hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Avon Valley road in Avon. As a result of the investigation Michael Haines (34) of Avon was arrested on a charge of Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

12/19/2020 1326hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a criminal mischief complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. The complainant stated that vehicles used for parts on his property had the windows broken out. The complainant had already discovered who was responsible and gave the names of college kids who had been staying in the area that had confessed. The complainant stated he was unsure if he wanted to pursue charges at this time.

12/20/2020 0909hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a harassment complaint via social media at a residence on Church Hill Road in Strong.

12/20/2020 1113hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a VIN verification at a residence on South Shore Drive in Sandy River Plt.

12/20/2020 1427hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a theft complaint at “Skoolhouse Variety” on School Street in Weld where it was reported that an 18-pack of beer was taken from the store by some young men. A description of the car was made available, Deputy McCormick located the vehicle which had ducked into a driveway to avoid being seen. McCormick saw the beer in the vehicle. They young men eventually confessed and agreed to pay for the beer which the store owners agreed to. They were however trespassed from the store.

12/20/2020 1729hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. dog accident on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. The vehicle did not sustain any damage and the dog ran off.

12/21/2020 0604hrs, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on Earth Way in Carthage regarding some sort of disturbance.

12/21/2020 1048hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Saddleback Mountain Road in Sandy River Plt. This turned out to be a pocket dial of a person who had been skiing on the mountain.

12/21/2020 1520hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a citizen on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips.

12/21/2020 1808hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver operating a vehicle on the Farmington Road in Strong.

12/21/2020 1848hrs, Deputy Frost responded to the Avon Valley Road to assist family members regarding a family member who was in a mental health crises.

12/22/2020 0310hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the S-turns on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Colby Shreve (32) of Rangeley was driving a 2017 Subaru when he lost control on a corner and ran off.

12/22/1240hrs, Detective Ken Charles investigated a theft/fraud complaint at a residence on the Dustin Road in Avon.

12/22/2020 1247hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check on a person at the Shadagee Senior Housing in Phillips at the request of family. The person to be checked out was okay.

12/22/2020 1252hrs, Lt. Rackliffe, K-9 Rebel, and Deputy Doucette assisted Border Patrol when four individuals who were suspected illegals ran from the Border Patrol Agent into the woods near the storage sheds in Eustis. Rackliffe and Doucette were able to apprehend two of them and turned them over to Border Patrol Units.

12/22/2020 1544hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a reported homeless man on the Lexington Road in Kingfield and was asked to do a welfare check on him. Upon arrival the man was hostile to any help, it was determined he was not in crises.

12/23/2020 1239hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a theft of firewood complaint at a camp off Arnold Trail in Jim Pond Twp. The suspects were caught on camera. Case is still under investigation.

12/22/2020 2113hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips. The couple there had been arguing and intoxicated.

12/23/2020 1155hrs, Deputy Couture participated in a community policing event at Saddleback Mountain.

12/23/2020 1431hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of an auto theft at a residence on Pleasant Street in Phillips. It was reported that the complainant purchased the vehicle and had bill of sale, when he went back to pick up the vehicle it was gone.

12/23/2020 2100hrs, Deputy Frost responded to an alarm at a residence on the Loop Road in Dallas Plt. This turned out to be a false alarm.

12/24/2020 1301hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Dads Way in Sandy River Plt.

12/24/2020 1302hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell investigated an alleged road rage incident on Old Dead River Road in Eustis.

12/24/2020 1318hrs, Deputy Davol investigated an alleged stalking complaint at a residence on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis.

12/24/2020 1638hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Couture responded to a report of a man walking on Main Street in Kingfield allegedly with a knife in his hand. There was no reports of any communicated threats, the suspect was not located.

12/25/2020 1552hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on Riverside Street in Kingfield. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

Deputies conducted 7 elder checks.