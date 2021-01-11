FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 1 – 8, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

01/02/2021 0034hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in Coplin Plt. Daniel Lowe (34) of Rangeley was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion when the deer struck the vehicle.

01/02/2021 0211hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a missing person by a family member on the Swains Road in Rangeley Plt. The missing man was located at another property he owns.

01/02/2021 0809hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of an accident on Route 17 near Height of Land in Township D. The car was not damaged.

01/02/2021 0856hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a vehicle rollover on the Rumford Road near the Height of Land in Rangeley Plt. Christopher Dellas (40) of Manchester, N.H. was driving a 2015 Nissan Frontier when he lost control and ran off the road.

01/02/2021 0920hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. The source of the call was not located.

01/02/2021 0957hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on Old Skiway Road in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

01/02/2021 1006hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Freeman twp. This was a misdial.

01/02/2021 1011hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Cemetery Hill in Rangeley. This was just a stuck vehicle.

01/02/2021 1022hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at Saddleback Mountain Lodge, this turned out to be a pocket dial of a skier skiing down the mountain.

01/02/2021 1207hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a two-car accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Emily Thibodeau (21) of Farmington was driving a 2020 Hyundai northbound when a 2013 Subaru Forester being operated by Janette Jackson (64) of Industry slid through the intersection of the Holley Road into Route 27 and struck the Hyundai.

01/02/2021 1323hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of an accident where a utility pole was damaged. Investigation revealed that Terry Haines (58) of Avon was driving a 2013 International road plow truck when he struck the pole.

01/02/2021 1400hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on Swett Brook Lane in Weld. Patrick Lowe (40) of Weld was driving a 2004 Ford pickup with a plow northbound when he slid across the road on a corner striking a southbound 2016 Toyota being operated by Linda Law (60) of Dixfield causing minor damage.

01/02/2021 1516hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon at the request of family members. The person was located and okay.

01/02/2021 1544hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. Michael Larubio (39) of Portland was driving a 2021 Chevy Equinox when it slid off the road and hit several small trees.

01/02/2021 1549hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Saddleback Mountain Road in Dallas Plt. George Baumgarten (61) of Cohasset, Mass. was driving a 2017 Volvo when he lost control and ran off the road.

01/02/2021 1828hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Scott Doughty (47) of York was driving a 2017 GMC when the deer struck the vehicle.

01/02/2021 1931hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a car vs utility pole accident on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. Marilyn Beedy (52) of Salem Twp. was driving a 2010 Toyota Tacoma when she lost control and hit the pole.

01/03/2021 0922hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call on the Reed Road in Coplin Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

01/03/2021 1123hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. Jacob Malone (28) of Wilton was driving a 2009 Dodge Dakota when he lost control and ran into the ditch.

01/03/2021 1252hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at Saddleback Base lodge in Sandy River Plt. This turned out to be a pocket dial while a person was purchasing lift tickets.

01/03/2021 1905hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. James Gagnon (51) of Benton was driving a 2004 VW Jetta when the deer struck the vehicle.

01/05/2021 1153hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville at the request of Cape Cod Hill School where a student had been reported truant. No contact was made.

01/05/2021 1304hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

01/05/2021 1333hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft complaint at a residence on North Main Street in Strong.

01/05/2021 1708hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a residence on Carrabassett Drive in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

01/05/2021 2114hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a person doing “donuts” in a vehicle on Main Street in Rangeley.

01/06/2021 0621hrs, Deputy Morgan received a sex offence complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

01/06/2021 1834hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Elmes participated in a community policing event at Trinity Methodist Church in Farmington.

01/06/2021 0901hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. It was reported by the complainant that his stimulus check had been deposited and then removed by an ex-girlfriend who has access to his account.

01/06/2021 1010hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Kennebago Road in Lang twp.

01/06/2021 1229hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint where a home owner on the Forest Road in Carthage came home to discover damage to her front porch and to her vehicle identified as a 2012 Subaru Forester. The homeowner checked her security cameras and reported that the vehicle involved was a tractor trailer headed towards Dixfield that was now missing two tires and a drum. Investigation revealed that Thomas Pitcher (62) of Rumford was driving a 2018 Peterbuilt when his tires fell off and rolled into the parked Forester and front porch.

01/06/2021 1231hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residential alarm on the Gray Road in Sandy River Plt. All was secure at the residence.

01/06/2021 1306hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a fraud/theft where the complainants debit card had $1,000 removed from his account. Case is still under investigation.

01/07/2021 0522hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs deer accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Raymond Gordon (49) of North Anson was driving a 2003 GMC Envoy when the deer struck the vehicle.

01/07/2021 0812hrs, Lt. St. Laurent, Lt. Rackliffe, Det. Stephen Charles, Deputies Gray & McCormick and Trooper Malcore responded to Strong Elementary School regarding a disturbance there where the school had to fully lock down for one hour period. Investigation revealed that Christian Richards (27) of Strong arrived at the school, and reportedly became agitated with school officials to the point where officials dialed 911 and placed the school in full lockdown. It is alleged Richards began banging on windows and attempted to force his way into the school. Richards was arrested by Detective Stephen Charles for Class C terrorizing at the school and Class D terrorizing for communicating threats to the school staff.

01/07/2021 1101hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 call at Stratton Lumber in Eustis, this was an accidental dial.

01/07/2021 1103hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. As a result of the investigation a juvenile male was arrested for assault against his mother and transported to the sheriff’s office where the State Juvenile Community Corrections Officer placed conditions of release upon the juvenile and DHHS has been notified. The juvenile was turned back over to his mother.

01/07/2021 1201hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at the ski lift at Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial while on the lift.

01/07/2021 1223hrs, Detective Ken Charles received a complaint of a sex crime at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

01/07/2021 1234hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a stalking call at a residence on Dutch Gap Road where a juvenile from Temple was harassing another juvenile in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation, the juvenile was charged with stalking and terrorizing and turned over to the mother. The State Juvenile Community Corrections Officer also placed conditions of release upon the juvenile and now has DHHS involved.

01/07/2021 1256hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the George Thomas Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was not damaged.

01/07/2021 1304hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial where a child was playing with the phone.

01/07/2021 1419hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. Everyone there was okay.

01/07/2021 1838hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on High Street in Kingfield. This turned out to be verbal in nature, no charges were filed.

01/07/2021 1928hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check of a person at the Flagstaff General Store in Eustis. The person was homeless and was transported to a men’s shelter in Skowhegan.

01/08/2021 1508hrs, Detective Stephen Charles assisted Wilton PD with a search of a motor vehicle.

01/08/2021 1534hrs, Deputy Frost investigated an alleged theft complaint at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The complainant changed his mind about prosecution.

01/08/2021 1628hrs, Deputy Couture transported a person home to Kingfield from FMH who had been evaluated.

01/08/2021 1630hrs, Deputy Frost received a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon.

01/08/2021 1814hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Route 27 in Carrabassett Valley.

01/08/2021 2013hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

01/08/2021 2353hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a possible disturbance at a residence on the Hobbs Road in Wyman Twp. The report of a disturbance turned out to be false.

Deputies conducted 3 elder checks and 16 building checks, all building were secure.