Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 15 – 22, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

01/15/2021 1626hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a security escort at a residence on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis.

01/16/2021 1704hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Pope Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a misdial.

01/16/2021 1718hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Cayden Doane (18) of Mercer was driving a 2007 Ford pickup when he lost control and ran off the road.

01/16/2021 1731hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on the Farmington Road in Strong. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

01/16/2021 1854hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage.

01/16/2021 1900hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a tractor trailer driver on Route 27 impeding traffic causing other to pass it during poor driving conditions. Gray stopped the truck and found out it was a new driver from Brooklyn, N.Y. who had never driven in snow and was his first week on the job.

01/16/2021 1917hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a vehicle partially off the road on Main Street in Sandy River Plt.

01/16/2021 1946hrs, Deputy Gray received a request to locate a driver who was agitated and possibly intoxicated on Pinkham Hill road in Phillips. He did not locate the driver however Farmington police did locate him on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

01/16/2021 2141hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on South Strong Road in Farmington. Kyle Bishop (35) of Farmington was driving a 2010 Mazda when he lost control and slid off the road.

01/17/2021 0149hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. The death was a result of natural causes.

01/17/2021 1026hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call on Main Street in Kingfield. The source of the call was not located.

01/17/2021 1145hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at the Saddleback Base Lodge in Dallas Plt. It was determined to be another misdial by a skier.

01/17/2021 1202hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call on Old Boston Road in Strong. This is a reoccurring issue where the source is never identified.

01/17/2021 1259hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a stranded motorist on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

01/17/2021 1354hrs, Deputy Davol assisted a stranded motorist at the Overlook in Rangeley Plt.

01/17/2021 1917hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated suspicious activity on the Lovejoy Road in Salem Twp. A person was identified but no other issues were identified.

01/17/2021 2128hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a complaint of a lost dog howling on the side of the Starks Road in New Sharon. It appears the dog was abandoned by the owner.

01/18/2021 0553hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check at a residence on Loon Lake Rod in Dallas Plt. at the request of Franklin County Dispatch because of what they were hearing from the subject during a phone call.

01/18/2021 0832hrs, Deputy Davol received investigated a vandalism complaint at a residence on the Norton Road in Chesterville.

01/18/2021 0957hrs, Deputy Davol and Detective Ken Charles investigated an assault complaint at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. No charges were filed.

01/18/2021 1542hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call in a moving vehicle in Kingfield. Morgan located the vehicle in Farmington and determined it was an accidental dial by a child.

01/18/2021 1634hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a snow pile in the travel lane of the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

01/19/2021 1502hrs, Sgt. Bean received a criminal threatening complaint that allegedly originated in Industry to the complainant in Wilton. This is related to a previous complaint that Deputy Davol is working on.

01/20/2021 1210hrs, Deputy Frost assisted an elderly crises patient by transporting them from Farmington to Kingfield.

01/20/2021 1240hrs, Deputy Couture responded investigated a civil issue at a residence on the Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

01/20/2021 1325hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a car parked on the breakdown lane of Main Street in the area where kids slid down the hill south of Kingfield. There were no issues.

01/20/2021 1345hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a stranded motorist on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville.

01/20/2021 1727hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a stranded motorist who had run over a tire in the road and was trying to remove it from underneath the vehicle.

01/20/2021 1802hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on Salmon Ledge in Rangeley Plt. Keith Webber (64) of Sandy River Plt. was driving a 2006 GMC pickup when the deer struck the vehicle.

01/20/2021 1831hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to the jail regarding a man named Michael Prenier (38) of Jay who wanted to turn himself in on a warrant. However because of the COVID shutdown, the man was only summonsed for failure to appear and released.

01/20/2021 2252hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 complaint on the River Road in Carthage, this was a call where the caller has dementia and frequently calls in. The caller was fine.

01/20/2021 2354hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a suicidal male who was in the Franklin County area allegedly threatening to kill himself. Morgan was able to speak with the man who said he was fine and not suicidal.

01/21/2021 0354hrs Chief Deputy Lowell conducted a welfare check on a bunch of people from New York state who had driven a camper onto the end of the Dead River Road in Eustis not knowing it was a snowmobile trail and got stuck. They were discovered to be ok and warm, they were going to wait for a wrecker in the morning to pull them out.

01/21/2021 0613hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell, Sheriff Nichols and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a camp on Kirt’s Corner Road in Salem where a man there was allegedly suicidal. This was related to the same incident that Deputy Morgan responded to the previous night. The man was no longer there but was contacted via phone. He said he was on way back home in another county and was ok and not suicidal.

01/21/2021 1015hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a VIN check at Dutch Gap Auto.

01/21/2021 0849hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disturbance at the Kingfield Elderly Housing units on West Kingfield Road in In Kingfield. As a result of the investigation, Dorothy Hinkley (26) of Kingfield was charged with criminal trespass.

01/21/2021 1215hrs, Deputy Couture responded to what turned out to be a civil issue between neighbors on the Vaughn Road in Eustis.

01/21/2021 1457hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Shaw Hill Road in Industry. Xander Stone (16) of Farmington was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup when he took a corner too fast and lost control running off the road.

01/21/2021 1537hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted Somerset SO with an attempt to locate regarding a hit and run accident on the River Road in Norridgewock. An individual out of Madison may be headed towards Franklin County.

01/21/2021 1625hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a security escort for a juvenile at a residence on the Stephens Road in Rangeley Plt.

01/21/2021 1726hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Pillsbury Road in Strong. This was a case of an elderly person suffering from dementia. The family was notified.

01/22/2021 0136hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell and Deputy Gray responded to a camp at Niboban Camps on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. It was reported that a naked man walked up to the female complainant while she was taking her dog out. No crime was reported, the man turned around and walked back to his camp. Chief Lowell interviewed the man and his wife who confirmed he has a history with sleepwalking.

01/22/2021 0310hrs, Deputy Gray received a report of a car parked in the “S-turns” area of Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Gray found the man actually camping in the snow six feet from the car. The subject said he didn’t dare drive any further because of the slippery conditions. Gray informed him he was creating a larger hazard by parking on the side of the road in the turns. He was made to move on to a better location.

Deputies conducted 52 building checks and all were secure. Six elder checks were conducted.