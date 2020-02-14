Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report Feb. 7-14

Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for the week of Feb. 7 through Feb. 14, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

02/07/2020 - 1245hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

02/07/2020 - 1628hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a vehicle off the road in a snowbank on Route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

02/07/2020 - 1828hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a small white sedan off the road in a snowbank on Route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp. The vehicle was hauled out by a wrecker, no damage was reported.

02/07/2020 - 2055hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a truck vs. utility pole accident on Spruce Nubble Road in Freeman Twp. Chad Fenwick (23) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2004 Mack plow truck plowing the road when he struck and broke the utility pole. No injuries were reported.

02/07/2020 - 1905hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on Elm Street in Avon where a medical emergency was reported. Morgan discovered that a man there had intentionally stabbed himself in the hand. He refused medical assistance but was transported to FMH for a mental health evaluation.

02/08/2020 - 0109hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a medical emergency on the Buzzell Road in Industry. The person was transported to FMH by rescue.

02/08/2020 - 1219hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on the Pope Road in Chesterville. Adam Phillips (25) of Chesterville was driving a 2004 Nissan Sentra southbound when he lost traction, crossed the center line and ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

02/08/2020 - 1328hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. The vehicle a 2008 Chrysler van operated by Jonathan Ford (42) of Amherst NH had run off the road and was stuck.

02/08/2020 - 1330hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of damage to a car. Any Hinkley (47) of North New Portland was driving northbound in a 2016 Kia when a southbound SUV had a chunk of ice fly off the roof striking the Kida damaging the hood grill and radiator. The southbound vehicle was not identified.

02/08/2020 - 1409hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a car vs. pole accident on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. The car was gone upon arrival, no damage was reported.

02/08/2020 - 1437hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on route 156 in Wilton. As a result of the stop, Joshua Osborne (39) of Industry, was arrested for OAS and Attaching False Plates. He was transported to jail without incident.

02/08/2020 - 1619hrs Deputy Morgan arrested Joshua Tripp (33) of Farmington on a warrant after he turned himself in at the jail.

02/08/2020 - 1640hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in community policing event regarding a small procession for the Rangeley ski team.

02/09/2020 - 1128hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft of firewood from a residence on Camp Wa Ya Awi Road in Dallas Plt. The complainant had video of a man removing wood from is woodshed. As a result of the investigation, Eric Batterson (42) of Dallas Plt. was charged with Theft.

02/09/2020 - 1359hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted a stranded motorist on route 27 in New Vineyard.

02/09/2020 - 1654hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Beth Hamblet (47) of Meredith NH was driving a 2019 Volkswagen northbound when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

02/09/2020 - 1729hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Church Street in Industry.

02/10/2020 - 0511hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Foster hill Road in Freeman Twp. There was no damage and the vehicle was hauled out by Sanders towing.

02/10/2020 - 0815hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Somerset SO in looking for a juvenile in Kingfield.

02/10/2020 - 0917hrs, Deputy McCormick, Lt. Rackliffe and Chief Lowell responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Church Street in Industry. A person there was experiencing a mental health crises and transported to FMH by Northstar. This is the second complaint at this residence.

02/10/2020 - 0951hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a jail transport to court and back.

02/10/2020 - 1429hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car vs. drive through at the Franklin Somerset Credit Union in Kingfield. Claire Sylvain (56) of North New Portland was driving a 2019 Dodge Cargo Van when she drove through the drive through, the van was too large to fit and struck a portion of the upper lighting. No injuries were reported.

02/10/2020 - 1616hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted jail transports from court to jail.

02/10/2020 - 1747hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a single vehicle accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Steven Pease (60) of Lexington was driving a 2004 Hyundai when he lost control and crashed near the landfill.

02/10/2020 - 2304hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a dog running at large complaint on Avon Valley Road in Avon. The owner was identified and warned.

02/10/2020 - 1715hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Mile Hill Road in New Sharon regarding a report of five snowmobiles riding down the side of the road. He was unable to find them.

02/11/2020 - 0623hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a deer that had been struck by a vehicle on route 27 in Kingfield. The deer died at the scene, DOT was called to retrieve it.

02/11/2020 - 0819hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a theft complaint in Letter D twp. The complainant stated he was at camp all weekend long and had to park his pickup parked near the road. The camp is located out of sight, someone removed the catalytic converter.

02/11/2020 - 1134hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call on the Farmington Falls road in New Sharon. The caller had accidentally hit the emergency number on her mirror while adjusting the mirror. All was okay with the driver.

02/11/2020 - 1231hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary school.

02/11/2020 - 1356hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of people riding vehicles in the parking lot of the old town office in Phillips which makes it hard to plow compacted snow.

02/11/2020 - 1440hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a complaint on Church Street in Industry where a man living there was dumping his trash in his neighbor’s trash receptacle. The man’s actions were corrected, no charges were filed. This is the third complaint at this residence.

02/11/2020 - 1705hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of an online vandalism at a residence on Pine Street in Eustis. The complainant is an online gamer where another online competing gamer somewhere in the world shut down the complainant's modem by flooding it with requests. Which put the complainant off line for two hours until his service was resumed.

02/11/2020 - 1603hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted Collins wrecker service by provided traffic control while a vehicle was removed from the ditch on the Farmington Falls road in New Sharon.

02/11/2020 - 2150hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Eustis. Craig Eldridge (30) of New Bedford, Mass. was driving a 2004 Hummer on Route 27 when the deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

02/12/2020 - 0606hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Rebecca Rackliff (51) of Starks was driving a 2004 GMC pickup on the Industry Road when a deer ran out in front of her vehicle.

02/12/2020 - 0912hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a theft of a car from a residence on Water Street in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation the car was recovered, and the suspect was identified.

02/12/2020 - 1058hrs, Deputy McCormick participated in a community policing event at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

02/12/2020 - 1108hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a community policing event at the Rangeley School in Rangeley.

02/12/2020 - 1612hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to an animal complaint at a residence on Placid Road in Avon. The ACO needed assistance with a case.

02/12/2020 - 1706hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a hit and run accident at the intersection of Mile Hill Road and the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Frederick Ayer (55) of Newport was driving a 2007 Peterbuilt tractor trailer east bound on the Mercer Road approaching the intersection of Mile Hill road when a 2010 Ford Fusion drove out of the parking lot of Douin’s Market located opposite Mile Hill road at the intersection. The driver Scott Webber (56) of New Sharon failed to yield to the east bound tractor trailer causing the two to collide. Webber then drove away from the scene of the accident. Deputy Morgan was able to identify Webber as the driver, tracked him down on York Hill Road in New Sharon and summonsed him for "Leaving the scene of an accident."

02/12/2020 - 1957hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a harassment complaint at an apartment complex on Church Street in Industry. This is the fourth complaint at this residence.

02/13/2020 - 0828hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of online fraud at a residence on Dickey Mills road in Avon.

02/13/2020 - 0944hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of an attempted online scam at a residence on High Street in Strong.

02/13/2020 - 1124hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a security escort for CMP to read a meter at a residence on the Smith Road in Chesterville.

02/13/2020 - 1343hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted Trooper Barton transporting two individuals to jail.

02/13/2020 - 1505hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on South Main Street in Strong where it was reported that an intoxicated man had been calling the High School but not making any threats. Davol spoke with the man who did not remember calling the school.

02/13/2020 - 1821hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Eustis. Anthony Petillo (65) of Eustis was traveling on Main Street in a 2007 Jeep Liberty when a deer ran out in front of it.

02/13/2020 - 1951hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a harassment complaint via Facebook at a residence on the River Road in Carthage. The perceived threat did not reach the threshold of a crime.

02/14/2020 - 0702hrs, Deputy Lowell investigated a 911 misdial at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. The person who made the call did so accidentally and this is the second time this has occurred.



Deputies conducted 14 building checks, one was not secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks.