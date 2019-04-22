Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 12–19

4/12/2019 1220hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Melinda Darveau (46) at a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville and transported her to jail.

4/12/2019 2125hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residence on the Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. It was reported that the ma located there had been involved in a road rage incident and was now suffering from a loss of consciousness. The heavily intoxicated man declined to press charges against the man who allegedly assaulted him. After checking with the victim the next day no further details of the event were available and no charges were filed.

4/12/2019 2227hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge responded to a request for a K-9 for Jay police at two different traffic stops.

4/13/2019 0612HRS, Deputy Morgan investigate a report of a missing person from a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. The complainant stated her husband traveled to Ohio on business and she has not heard from him. Investigation revealed he was safe and sound out of the country and has yet to return.

4/14/2019 0917hrs, Deputy Morgan to a residence on Main Street in Kingfield regarding a 911 hang up complaint. It was determined that the property owner had misdialed his phone.

4/14/2019 1645hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to FMH to assist Farmington Police Officer Rosie and Officer Sholan with a combative person there. All was resolved without incident.

4/14/2019 1236hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Christopher Miquelon (30) of New Vineyard for two counts of Violation of Protection order and violating conditions of release while Miquelon was still incarcerated at the jail.

4/14/2019 1240hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint on Arnold Trail in Eustis regarding one neighbor blowing dirt and debris onto the other neighbor’s property.

4/14/2019 2310hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to 42 Old Dead River road at the request of an ex-husband to check on the wellbeing of the ex-wife. No contact.

4/15/2019 0625hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to FMH to assist Farmington Officer Richards regarding a combative person there. Things calmed down before Morgan arrived. This is the same individual that caused problems there the day before.

4/15/2019 0159hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang-up complaint at a residence on Elena’s way in Dallas Plt. It was determined to be a phone issue.

4/15/2019 1015hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a follow up regarding a complaint he received on April 13 regarding a reported missing person from Avon. It was learned that the man had returned from out of the country but still had not contacted the family in Avon.

4/15/2019 1300hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Tammy-Lee Libby (49) on a warrant at her residence located at an apartment complex at 42 Old Dead River road in Eustis.

4/15/2019 2210hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm located on the Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. This turned out to be a false alarm.

4/16/2019 0600hrs, Sgt. Brann received a forged check complaint occurring in Phillips. The complainant stated a family member was writing checks that belonged to his mother. Further investigation revealed that the mother was not interested in filing a complaint.

4/16/2019 0905hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to the apartment complex at 42 Old Dead River Road in Eustis regarding an alleged violation of a protection order according to the complainant. Further investigation did not reveal a violation of a PFA but a child custody issue between the complainant and her ex-spouse.

4/16/2019 1040hrs, Sgt. Brann received a complaint of a stop sign violation at the intersection of the Weld Road and Route 4 in Phillips. Sgt. Brann found the alleged offending vehicle and gave the driver a warning.

4/16/2019 1742hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Park Street in Phillips regarding a report of a suspicious vehicle with two males sitting inside. The complainant approached the vehicle which drove off before the caller could contact them.

4/17/2019 0023hrs Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Scovil responded to the town of Stratton regarding a report of a sexual assault that was alleged to have occurred in the parking lot of a local motel Stratton Motel. The victim reported that she was assaulted by Nathan Bowers (46) of Eustis while the two of them were sitting in a car in the parking lot. Based upon the totality of the circumstances Nathan Bowers was arrested for Unlawful Sexual Contact class C and transported to jail.

4/17/2019 0530hrs, Sgt. Brann received a request to conduct a welfare check on a female from Stratton who was driving to Augusta in an attempt to get to Department of Motor Vehicles. It was reported that she was in some sort of psychological distress. Although Sgt. Brann was unable to find her he did call her and she stated she was fine.

4/17/2019 2153hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the Stratton Motel regarding a report of a female there who was bothering patrons at the establishment. They have requested that she be trespassed from the Motel.

4/18/2-018 0816hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a reported theft from a car on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. Investigation revealed that no other items were removed from the vehicle to include a wallet and that the phone must have been misplaced. The complainant was advised on how to find the phone.

4/18/2018 0856hrs, Deputy Doucette found three American black and white Pitbull’s running loose on route 4 in the area of Wilbur/Sorrel lane in Phillips. The owner who lives on Park Street was located and was able to collect the dogs.

4/18/2019 1059hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of an open door at a residence off route 4 in Madrid twp. Doucette and K-9 Judge searched the building and did not find any evidence of entry.

4/18/2019 1314hrs, Sgt. Brann and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a residence on the West Kingfield Road in Kingfield regarding a report of a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife. Deputies determined that no charges were to be filed however one of the parties was transported to FMH to be evaluated.

4/18/2019 1701hrs, Sgt. Scovil investigated a complaint of a counterfeit five dollar bill which had been discovered at Longfellow’s Restaurant in Kingfield.

4/18/2019 2239hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a disturbance on Main Street in Stratton near the White Wolf Inn. Several male and female adults were yelling at each other while entering a car there. All parties were gone upon the arrival of Deputy Elmes.

4/19/2019 0529hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a 911 hang up complaint on the Kennebago River Road in Stetson Twp. Investigation revealed a potential line issue. The road going to the residence has not been plowed all winter.

Deputies conducted 53 building checks and found one unsecure, Deputies also conducted 6 Elder Checks.