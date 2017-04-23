Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 14-21

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for the week of April 14 through April 21.

4/14/2017 - Deputy Scovil conducted a security escort for a civil issue on Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville.

4/14/2017 - Deputy Doucette was traveling on Front Street in Farmington when an oncoming vehicle nearly struck his cruiser head on. He turned on the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop; during the stop he could detect the odor alcohol on the breath of the female driver. After conducting field sobriety tests, he arrested the driver, Hillary Young (33) of New Portland, for OUI. She had two juveniles in the car with her at the time.

4/14/2017 - Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Rd in Industry. The car sustained reportable damage, the deer ran off.

4/14/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon regarding a gas drive off report.

4/14/2017 - Det. Stephen Charles assisted a State Police Detective with an investigation in Temple.

4/17/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Mercer Rd in New Sharon. The car sustained reportable damage, the deer died at the scene.

4/14/2017 - Sgt. Bean responded to another car vs. deer accident on the Industry Rd in Industry. The car sustained reportable damage, the deer died at the scene.

4/15/2017 - Deputy Scovil assisted Wilton Police with a domestic disturbance call on Route 2 in East Wilton.

4/15/2017 - Sgt. Bean attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an east bound vehicle that had been speeding, however the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and accelerated their vehicle. The driver continued at a high rate of speed passing several vehicles in an unsafe manner until the driver gave up and pulled over near Tuttle’s Garage in New Sharon. The driver, Codie Rice (21) of Sidney, was arrested for OUI Class D, Speeding 30+ Class E and Driving to Endanger Class E.

4/16/2017 - Sgt. Bean responded to Bridge St in Phillips for a residential alarm.

4/17/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Kingfield. The car sustained reportable damage, the deer died at the scene.

4/17/2017 - Deputy Scovil investigated a harassment complaint via social media on Depot St in Kingfield. The complainant stated her brother is harassing her.

4/18/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to the Webber Rd in Chesterville regarding a report of suspicious activity.

4/18/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to West Kingfield Rd in Kingfield to provide security while an estranged couple divided up property.

4/18/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to the area of the Falls General Store in Farmington regarding a report of a man with a flashlight outside of the store. No one was there upon his arrival.

4/18/2017 - Deputy Burke and Deputy Doucette responded to West Kingfield Rd regarding a reported disturbance, no charges were filed.

4/18/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. The car sustained reportable damage, the deer died at the scene.

4/18/2017 - Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check on Carrabassett Rd in Wyman Twp.

4/19/2017 - Detective Stephen Charles and Deputy McCormick responded to Pleasant St in Phillips for a report of an unattended death. The victim died in her sleep over night.

4/19/2017 - Deputy McCormick interviewed a man at the Sheriff’s Office originally from RI and now living in the New Vineyard who was complaining about neighbors shooting firearms during the day. From what he described, no laws were being violated.

4/19/2017 - Deputy Doucette investigated a late report of a car vs. deer accident which initially was called in as occurring in the town of Kingfield on route 27. It was determined to have occurred in New Portland on route 27; Somerset SO requested we take care of the accident.

4/20/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to an animal complaint in Lang Twp.

Deputies conducted 33 building checks finding one unsecured, they also conducted six elder checks.