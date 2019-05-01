Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 19 – 26

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for April 19 through April 26.

4/19/2019 - 1544hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of two young men allegedly using drugs on Depot Street in Kingfield. Both men were gone upon arrival of Deputy Morgan.

4/19/2019 - 1647hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up on at a residence on the Rangeley road in Madrid Twp. The call originated from an unintentional call made from a cell phone.

4/19/2019 - 2148hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a stranded motorist north of Kingfield on route 27.

4/20/2019 - 1641hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of juveniles using marijuana with Adults in Eustis.

4/20/2019 - 2059hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of single vehicle accident just north of the Flagstaff lake causeway in Eustis. As a result of the investigation, Marissa Swain (25) of Eustis was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

4/21/2019 - 0219hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Pleasant Street in Phillips. Investigation revealed that there was no evidence of a crime, however there appears to be an issue between estranged spouses.

4/21/2019 - 0825hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a missing person from a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple. The person went for coffee in Farmington at 6am and has not returned. While looking for the missing person the complainant called back and stated they had returned.

4/21/2019 - 1336hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on West Side Road in Weld. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

4/21/2019 - 2216hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. The deer died at the scene the pickup sustained minor damage.

4/22/2019 - 0051hrs Deputy Morgan, Farmington Officer Jacob Richards and Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a Domestic Disturbance at a residence on South Main Street in Strong. As a result of the investigation, Joel Coolong (34) of Strong was arrested for Domestic Violence assault and transported to jail.

4/22/2019 - 1538hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated an alleged threatening complaint on the Carthage road in Carthage. The incident involved some sort of issue between juveniles on a bus. The investigation revealed that the actual incident occurred while in Dixfield. Case was transferred to Dixfield PD.

4/22/2019 - 2017hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residential alarm located on Weymouth Road in Freeman Twp. All was secure at the residence.

4/22/2019 - 2056hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

4/23/2019 - 1116hrs, Sgt. Scovil assisted a stranded tractor trailer on the Lucy Knowles Road in Farmington.

4/23/2019 - 1341hrs, Sgt. Scovil assisted Farmington Police with an out of control juvenile near the Mt. blue Middle School.

4/23/2019 - 1521hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of two vehicle accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

4/23/2019 - 1839hrs, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid Twp. to assist State Police with a reported domestic disturbance.

4/24/2019 - 0723hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. turkey accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. The turkey smashed out the windshield of the car, no injuries were reported. The turkey died at the scene.

4/25/2019 - 0942hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of wallet which was found in the Parking lot of Our Village Market in New Vineyard.

4/25/2019 - 1020hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Darrin Furlong (22) of Eustis on a warrant while he was still incarcerated at the Franklin County Jail.

4/25/2019 - 1248hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of criminal mischief to a car at a residence on Church Street in Industry. The complainant stated that a tire was flattened and the gas tank drained on her car.

4/25/2019 - 1909hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on High Street in new Vineyard. It was reported that a male juvenile there assaulted his parents. He was arrested by Morgan for two counts of Domestic Violence Assault, Criminal Mischief and charged with possession of Tobacco products by a minor and transported to Long Creek Youth Center.

Deputies conducted 48 building checks and found two unsecured. Deputies also conducted six Elder Checks.