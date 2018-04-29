Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 20-27

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 20 through April 27, 2018.

4/20/2018 - 1644hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of suspicious activity at the Spillover Motel in Coplin Plt.

4/21/2018 - 0056hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a bail check on Miguel Misuano (33) of High St. in Strong. Mr. Misuano was not home where he was supposed to be according to his conditions of release. Deputy McCormick located him at a residence on River St. in Strong. He was arrested for felony Class C Violation of Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

4/22/2018 - 0909hrs, Deputy Daley responded to a car vs. deer accident on School St. in Weld. A deer ran into a horse trailer while it was being towed. The trailer did not sustain any damage the deer died at the scene.

4/22/2018 - 1243hrs, Deputy Daley conducted a security detail on the Carthage Rd in Carthage.

4/22/2018 - 0330hrs Wilton Police responded to a burglary complaint at Shelly Hometown Market in Wilton and requested a K-9 team. Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge arrived at the scene and tracked from the store to a residence approximately a half mile away from the scene of the crime. A 15 year old juvenile was interviewed by the police with the permission of an adult at the residence and admitted to the break-in where alcohol and cartons of cigarettes where stolen and a window broken in order to gain access.

4/23/2018 - 0044hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to the River Rd in Carthage regarding a report of suspicious activity. The complainant stated that someone had knocked on her window. She stated her brother who lives nearby suffers from dementia and it could possibly be him.

4/23/2018 - 0733hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Rd in Carthage. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

4/23/2018 - 0936hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a family issue on the Archer Rd in Chesterville. There is a dispute at the family residence between an adult child and parent that was determined to be civil in nature.

4/23/2018 - 1148hrs, Deputy Doucette arrested Zachary Uhlamn (20) of Wilton on a warrant after he had turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office.

4/23/2018 - 1714hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Foster Hill Rd in Freeman Twp. where the driver continued on after striking the deer without notifying law enforcement.

4/24/2018 - 1252hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a complaint of an aggressive driver reported to be on Route 2 in New Sharon. The vehicle was stopped and the driver identified.

4/24/2018 - 1256hrs, Sgt. Brann and Chief Lowell had attempted to conduct a welfare check on the West Mills Rd in Industry at the request of family members who had not heard from the person for an extended period of time. They attempted to make contact but were not successful. Sgt. Brann and Deputy Morgan returned later on in the evening and again were unsuccessful, this time they decided to force entry into the house and discovered that the homeowner had died by their own hand. State Police Major Crimes unit were notified as well as the State Medical Examiner’s office.

4/24/2018 1551hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a threatening complaint on the Farmington Rd in Strong. The complainant stated that a local man was harassing him by phone.

4/24/2018 - 1708hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Rd in Avon. No injuries were reported.

4/24/2018 - 1917hrs, Deputy Bradley Scovil received information from Farmington Police Officer Bridgette Gilbert that a juvenile at the high school had been receiving marijuana from his father on a regular basis. The follow up investigation led to the arrest of Jason Hawkins (37) of Industry for Aggravated Furnishing of scheduled drugs to a minor class C. The investigation also revealed that after Jason Hawkins arrest, his girlfriend then called the juvenile to get him to change his testimony regarding his father’s involvement. After conducting an investigation Eileen Patrick (34) of Industry was arrested for Tampering with a Witness class C by Deputy Andrew Morgan. Both were transported to jail.

4/24/2018 - 2233hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Strong. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

4/25/2018 - 0513hrs, Deputy Madore and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to the intersection of the Avon Valley Rd and the Bailey Rd in Avon regarding a report of a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival Madore determined immediately that the driver was intoxicated. When he asked the driver for information he became belligerent and attempted to assault Madore. Madore sprayed the driver, who was identified as Thomas Plog (65) of Avon, with pepper spray and then arrested him for OUI and Refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4/25/2018 - 0700hrs Sheriff Nichols and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to the town of Norridgewock regarding the murder of a Somerset County Deputy. Coordination was set up to patrol the west side of Somerset County for several days until Somerset Deputies and State Police find the suspect John Williams who was still at large.

4/25/2018 - 1021hrs, Detective Stephen Charles received a complaint of physical abuse of a child in Chesterville. DHHS has been notified the case is under investigation.

4/25/2018 - 1036hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a scam on the Flagg Rd in New Sharon where the complainant received a call stating that the caller told him there was a warrant out for his arrest. The complainant did the correct thing by calling the police to discover this was an attempted scam.

4/26/2018 - 0024hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disturbance on Time Square Rd in Industry. The complainant reported that Mitchel MacArthur was in his driveway threatening him and refusing to leave. It was alleged that a girlfriend of MacArthur was at the residence of the complainant; however the investigation revealed that the girlfriend had left MacArthur and he had been stalking her. Mitchel MacArthur (28) of Fairfield was arrested for Domestic Violence stalking and transported to jail.

4/26/2018 - 1000hrs, Deputy Madore conducted a welfare check on the Weeks Mills Rd in New Sharon at the request of adult protective services.

4/26/2018 - 1545hrs, Lt. Rackliffe assisted State Police Cpl. Diane Vance with a suicide on the town House Rd in Vienna.

4/26/2018 - 1947hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Main St. in Eustis regarding a complaint of a log from one neighbor lying on an adjacent neighbor’s fence.

4/26/2018 - 2045htrs Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Chesterville Hill Rd in Chesterville.

4/26/2018 - 2122hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to Federal Row in Industry regarding a report of a suspicious person and vehicle parked near a residence.

4/26/2018 - 2312hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suspicious person on the Borough Rd in Chesterville.

4/26/2018 - 2337hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a suicidal person on the Intervale Rd in Temple. The subject was transported to FMH for evaluation.

4/27/2018 - 0351hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of person inside of an abandoned building on the Dodge Rd in Phillips. Deputy Scovil did not find anyone there inside of the residence.

4/27/2018 - 0753hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a school bus accident on the Industry Rd in New Sharon. The school bus driver, Bonita Oliver (61) of Chesterville had slowed to pick up children at a bus stop near the intersection of the Bassett Rd but did not see any kids at the stop so she continued. As she was driving by she saw the kids who were late walking towards the bus stop so she stopped the bus and started to back up towards the bus stop. At that point she did not see a black 1992 Mazda Miata being driven by Janet Kennedy (69) of Industry which was behind the bus and had slowed as well. The bus backed over the top of the Mazda. There were five children on the bus at the time of the accident and no injuries were reported. Northstar Rescue responded to the scene.

Deputies conducted 11 building check and 10 elder checks.