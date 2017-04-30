Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 21-28

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report from April 21 through April 28.

4/21/2017 - Deputy Scovil conducted a warrant arrest after Ethan Dodge (19) of Chelsea turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office.

4/21/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to Oquossoc regarding a complaint of two dogs that were running loose and obviously lost. The owner was identified and the information was passed on to Rangeley PD.

4/22/2017 - Deputy Morgan responded to an accident on the Salem Rd in Philips. As a result of his investigation, Anthony Auger (39) of Kingfield was arrested for OUI (1 prior) and transported to jail.

4/22/2017 - Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Coplin Plt. The vehicle that struck the deer failed to remain at the scene, the deer died.

4/22/2017 - Sgt. Bean and Deputy Scovil responded to route 27 in Coplin Plt. for a report of a two vehicle head on accident. As a result of the investigation, Steven Katsiaficas (58) of Stratton was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

4/24/2017 - Deputy Morgan investigated a two vehicle accident for Farmington PD in town.

4/24/2017 - Deputy Morgan and Deputy McCormick conducted a probation check on West Mills Rd. as a result of the check; Scott Osborn (46) of Industry was arrested on a probation hold.

4/24/2017 - Deputy Morgan responded to Sand Hill Loop Road in Strong, the complainant called to report a missing child. The child was found taking a nap in her bedroom.

4/24/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to Farmington Rd in Strong regarding a report of unknown persons on the complainants back porch. A search of the area did not reveal any trespassers.

4/26/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to Sanborn Hill Rd in Chesterville regarding a complaint of trash blowing from one neighbor’s yard to another.

4/25/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to a disturbance call on West Shore rd. in Industry. A neighbor was calling regarding a right of way dispute with another neighbor. This is an ongoing civil dispute.

4/26/2017 - Deputy Scovil and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on West Side Rd in Carthage where the operator had fled the scene. The driver was located after interviewing witnesses, as a result of the investigation the driver, Lori Beth Perry (37) of Peru was arrested for OUI Class D, Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Class E and was later charged with Failing to notify of an accident by quickest means Class E. She was transported to jail.

4/27/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Rangeley Rd in Avon. The homeowner misdialed.

4/27/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to a residential alarm on the Smith Rd in Chesterville. It was a false alarm set off by the owner.

4/27/2017 - Deputy Burke investigated a report of theft of checks and attempted fraudulent use from West Side Rd in Weld.

4/27/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to Baily Hill rd. in New Sharon regarding a suicidal person, the complainant called in having a panic attack. The complainant had taken meds prior Burke’s arrival and was okay upon his arrival and not suicidal; they just wanted to talk with Evergreen Service councilors.

4/27/2017 - Chief Deputy Lowell received a complaint of a man in a green Subaru acting strangely near the Bald Mountain camps Rangeley, Rangeley PD received the initial call and did not locate the vehicle, however Chief Lowell as he was traveling towards Rangeley from Stratton made contact with the vehicle, turned on it and pulled it over after he noticed the driver was driving erratically and had thrown white powder outside his window. Upon stopping the vehicle the driver initially complied, however soon took off in the vehicle and refused to stop. Chief Deputy Lowell terminated the pursuit, notified State Police where Trooper Hardy picked up the pursuit and eventually caught the driver behind the White Wolf Inn in Stratton after a short foot chase when the driver exited his vehicle. The driver was identified as Matthew Willihan (39) of Carrabassett Valley. Trooper Hardy placed Willihan under arrest for Refusing to Submit to arrest with force and Unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and transported him to Franklin County Jail. US Border Patrol Agents assisted the officers also with K-9 support. Chief Lowell will be charging Willihan with Eluding and Officer Class C, Falsifying physical evidence class D, and Criminal Speed Class E. Cocaine was found in Willihan vehicle. (For more information on this incident contact Chief Deputy Lowell at the Sheriff’s Office or Trooper Hardy at State Police).

4/27/2017 - Deputy Scovil investigated a harassment complaint on West Freeman Rd in Strong. The complaint stated he is being harassed by his brother via phone. The brother (who had been warned by State Police already for harassment) was contacted and will be charged.

Deputies conducted 19 building checks, all were secured; they also conducted five elder checks.