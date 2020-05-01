The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for April 24 to May 1, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

04/24/2020 - 0832hrs, Detective Charles investigated a report of a sex crime on the Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

04/24/2020 - 1121hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a person driving their ATV on a public way on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. The alleged offender was located and warned.

04/24/2020 - 1135hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on a juvenile on the Reed Road in Salem Twp.

04/24/2020 - 1421hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an assault on Curve Street in Kingfield. The disturbance was between former employer and worker. The worker was fired and a physical altercation ensued, no charges were filed.

04/24/2020 - 1750hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Elmes participated in a birthday parade on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

04/24/2020 - 1946hrs Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Eustis Parkway in Eustis. It was determined to be an accidental dial.

04/25/2020 - 0824hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespass complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem. The complainant’s dog bit a next door neighbor’s child who had trespassed onto the complainant’s property.

04/25/2020 - 1040hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residential alarm on Pine Point Drive in New Vineyard. All was secure upon arrival.

04/25/2020 - 1236hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean participated in a birthday parade on the Maxwell Road in Jay.

04/25/2020 - 1236hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Logan Pinkham (19) of Jay was driving a 2011 Chevy pickup when he struck the deer.

04/25/2020 - 1342hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Cedar Street in Kingfield. It turned out to be a misdial.

04/25/2020 - 1506hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a threatening complaint on the Adams Road in Chesterville. There was no complaint, one set of neighbors confronted another set of neighbors for turning their ATV’s around in the complainant’s driveway.

04/25/2020 - 1552hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a group of motorcyclist driving at a high rate of speed on Main Street in Kingfield. He was unable to locate the group.

04/25/2020 - 1639hrs, Deputy Davol responded to disturbance complaint on Storer Drive in in Chesterville. A neighbor was doing burnouts on a shared driveway. No charges were filed.

04/25/2020 - 1834hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of speeding vehicles on Main Street in Kingfield.

04/25/2020 - 1939hrs, Deputy Davol received a harassment complaint at a residence on South Main Street in Strong.

04/25/2020 - 2000hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the River Road in Avon. Kendall Dudley (21) of Phillips was driving a 1998 Chevy S10f when he struck the deer.

04/25/2020 - 2050hrs, Deputy Davol received an accidental 911 hang up at a residence on the West Freeman Road in Strong.

04/25/2020 - 2056hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a disturbance involving an intoxicated couple at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The female was passed out and had locked the male out of the house. There was no physical domestic, only verbal. The man was able to enter the house, no further issues occurred.

04/25/2020 - 2152hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a loud music complaint at an apartment building on South Main Street in Strong. Both parties were playing their music loudly and happen to be the landlord and tenant who are having civil issues.

04/25/2020 - 2159hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. It turned out to be a resident from the area who had parked the vehicle on the road there to walk home, the road was too muddy to drive on.

04/26/2020 - 1157hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of online fraud at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

04/26/2020 - 1224hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a medical emergency on West Mills road in Industry.

04/26/2020 - 1919hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a threatening complaint on the Nichols Road in Dallas Plt. The threat was not criminal in nature but was harassment by text. No charges were filed.

04/26/2020 - 2018hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a medical emergency on the Borough Road in Chesterville. A patient there had to have Narcan to be revised. The patient refused additional medical treatment.

04/27/2020 - 0613hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Jessica Beane (39) of Strong was driving a 2019 GMC Acadia when she hit the deer.

04/27/2020 - 1111hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a two vehicle accident which occurred in the parking lot of Silanpaa’s Trading Post in Kingfield. Mellissa Sillanpaa (37) of North New Portland was driving a 2017 Chevy Suburban when she backed into a 2013 Ford Explorer being driven by Brian LeBlanc (35) of Salem. No injuries were reported.

04/27/2020 - 1322hrs, Deputy Frost investigated what turned out to be a civil complaint on Sandborn Hill Road in Chesterville regarding a vehicle trade between two parties.

04/27/2020 - 1329hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a two car accident on Shaw Hill road in Industry. Frederick Close (21) of Farmington was driving a 2007 Subaru west bound when he lost control in a corner causing his vehicle to skid sideways, sideswiping an oncoming 2010 Toyota being driven by Joan Gilbert (73) of Industry. No injuries were reported, Mr. Close was summonsed for unsafe speed.

04/27/2020 - 1538hrs, Lt. St. Laurent investigated an assault which occurred between inmates at the jail.

04/27/2020 - 1807hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Elmes participated in a birthday parade on Quimby Pond Road in Rangeley.

04/27/2020 - 2031hrs, Deputy Davol responded to the Starks Road in New Sharon regarding a report of a large explosion. Further investigation revealed that a local man had shot a charge of Tannerite near his cabin located behind Pitcher Perfect Tire in New Sharon.

04/28/2020 - 0623hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Pope Road in Chesterville. Ronald Goodhart (63) of Farmington was driving a 2015 Chevy pickup when he struck a deer.

04/28/2020 - 0901hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a littering complaint on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville.

04/28/2020 - 1138hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of dogs running at large on the Farmington Road in Strong. He found the dogs as well as the owners and gave a warning to the owners.

04/28/2020 - 1320hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint regarding two kids on bicycles weaving in and out of Sidewalks almost hitting pedestrians. McCormick made contact with both juveniles and their parents.

04/28/2020 - 1523hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an assault complaint on a snowmobile bridge on a trail in Kingfield. Two men had been involved in a fight but neither wanted to pursue charges.

04/28/2020 - 1613hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a complaint of a dog running at large on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt.

04/28/2020 - 1838hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. It was determined to be a misdial.

04/28/2020 - 2019hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Logen Faucett (18) of Anson was driving a 2002 GMC Sierra when he hit a deer that ran out in front of the vehicle.

04/28/2020 - 2256hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of suspicious activity in a car parked on the Dowd Road in Eustis, there was reported to be two men in the car. A Border Patrol agent arrived at the scene first followed up by Elmes. As a result of the investigation Jesse Coffin (31) of Warren was charged with OAS, Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and Unlawful possession of scheduled W drugs.

04/29/2020 - 0007hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of suspicious lights near the complainant’s residence on the Swains Road in Rangeley Plt. All was secure.

04/29/2020 - 0056hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Number 6 Road in Phillips. This complaint appeared to be a line issue, there was no evidence of anything wrong.

04/29/2020 - 1058hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Mountain View Drive in Strong.

04/29/2020 - 1700hrs, Deputy Elmes, Lt. Rackliffe, Deputy Davol, Farmington Police and Farmington FD personnel participated in a birthday parade on the Farmington Falls road in Farmington.

04/30/2020 - 1255hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of illegal trash dumping on Greenwood Brook Road in Industry. Most of the trash was demolition debris, the case is still under investigation.

04/30/2020 - 1338hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis. It was determined to be operator error.

04/30/2020 - 1454hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident with airbag deployment on the Weld Road in Washington Twp. Investigation revealed that Kyle Rattray (37) of Colville Washington State was driving a 2018 Volvo when he lost control and ran off the road. Lt. Rackliffe responded to the scene with his K-9 to try to locate the driver who was not around. The driver was located later and warned for failing to report an accident by quickest means.

04/30/2020 - 1636hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of cars speeding on Riverside Street in Kingfield.

04/30/2020 - 1711hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Elmes participated in a birthday parade on North Main Street in Strong.

05/01/2020 - 0431hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong at the request of a paper delivery person who noticed that the papers were stacking up. It was discovered that the elderly person who was staying there is now living with family members.

05/01/2020 - 0649hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a business alarm at Strong Area Health Center in Strong. It was determined to be an employee error.

Deputies conducted three building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks by telephone and distance visits for those who are hearing impaired.