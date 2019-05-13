Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 26–May 10 2019

4/26/2019 0948hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a jail transport of a juvenile to Long Creek in South Portland.

4/26/2019 1919hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Webber Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival it was determined that the home owner had accidentally hit an emergency button in their vehicle in the driveway which trigger the alarm. All was secure.

4/27/2019 0709hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residential alarm at the Saddleback Ridge Wind Project in Carthage. All was secure there.

4/27/2019 0905hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an unknown person removing items from an abandoned house located on Center Hill Road in Weld. Chief Wilcox of Wilton Police Department was made aware of the complaint and information for McCormick regarding the person of interest.

4/27/2019 1535hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to an area on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard where a complainant complained that neighbors were shooting rifles and it sounded too close to his residence. Investigation revealed that no violation of law was being committed.

4/27/2019 2010hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge responded to the request for a K-9 by Jay Police in North Jay.

4/27/2019 2330hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint which originated at Dexter Hardware in Strong. The business was closed for the evening and there did not appear to be any signs of entry. All was sure and most likely a phone line issue.

4/28/2019 1815hrs, Sgt. Brann and Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Cushman Hill Road in Phillips. The complainant wanted the spouse removed from the residence. There was no evidence of a disturbance and the spouse was staying in a separate residence. No action was taking at this time.

4/28/20-19 2025hrs, Deputy Doucette and Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Russell Street in Phillips. Upon arrival Doucette met with the complainant and a spouse. Both parties were calm and there was no evidence of a crime. The two had an argument that appeared to be over.

4/29/2019 0653hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to an animal complaint on route 4 in Avon where a deer had been struck several hours before and was still in the road. The deer was removed.

4/29/2019 0823hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of alleged criminal mischief at a residence on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips.

4/30/2019 1339hrs, Sgt. Scovil and Deputy Doucette responded to a medical emergency on the Bennett Hill Road in North New Portland.

4/30/2019 0355hrs, Sgt. Bean receive a complaint of an intoxicated female driving around in the parking lot of the apartment complex at 42 Old Dead River Road. Knowing who the female was, Sgt. Bean went to her apartment however she would not come to the door to speak.

5/1/2019 2032hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted Sgt. Brann with a request for a K-9 on Main Street in Kingfield.

5/1/2019 2151hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on route 4 in Strong. As a result of the stop Dora York (52) of Freeman Twp. was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

5/1/2019 2322hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted Trooper Barton follow up on an investigation of a motorcycle accident that occurred in Strong.

5/2/2019 0746hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to an alarm at the Philips Town office on Russell Street in Phillips. All was secure at the scene.

5/2/2019 1721hrs, Deputy Frost and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident where the vehicle had crashed through the fence of a property on the River Road in Phillips and crashed into a parked 5th Wheel. The driver fled the scene but has been identified. The case remains under investigation.

5/2/2019 2250hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. No injuries were reported.

5/3/2019 1055hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a late report of an attempted burglary on the Hinkley Pit Road in Kingfield where a small family dog was apparently injured during the attempted break-in. The dog was taken to a vet where its injuries where so severe that it was required it to be put down. Nothing was taken, and the two Pitt Bulls inside did not get out. Investigation continues.

5/3/2019 1315hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a loose dog that was hit by a car and killed on Parlin road in Phillips.

5/3/2019 1539hrs, Sgt. Scovil received information that a resident in one of the apartments at 42 Old Dead River Road in Eustis was driving around with a child unrestrained in her vehicle.

5/3/2019 1739hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Kingfield. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

5/3/2019 2224hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. The deer ran off the pickup sustained reportable damage. No injuries were reported.

5/4/2019 1030hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Main Street in Kingfield regarding a report of suspicious activity.

5/4/2019 1608hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a complaint of a possible road rage incident on the Porter Nadeau road in Eustis. The complainant stated a person driving a dark blue sedan was following her to her house and then made an obscene gesture towards here. During the conversation between the Deputy and the complainant, it dawned on the complainant that the person may have been a family member and did not want the police involved after all.

5/5/2019 0124hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of strange noises coming from a shed across the street from the complainant residence. Deputy Elmes did not find anything unusual.

5/5/2019 0913hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a civil issue on Haines Way in Avon where family members were in dispute about the true ownership of a vehicle.

5/6/2019 1403hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a dispute between landowners on the Gloria Road in New Sharon.

5/6/2019 1723hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the jail when informed a woman was driving with a suspended license and in route to the jail to drop off a man who was turning himself in regarding several warrants. Upon arrival the driver Carrie Masse (35) of Temple was arrested for operating with a suspended license, the passenger Robert Stottlemyer (55) of Deland Florida was arrested on the warrants.

5/7/2019 0009hrs, Sgt. Scovil conducted a welfare check on some children at the request of a family member on the Lane Road in New Sharon. All children were safe.

5/7/2019 1619hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a vehicle being driven in an unsafe way on the Temple Road in Weld.

5/7/2019 1648hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Justice responded to East Dixfield Road in Jay to assist Jay police with locating a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was found within 15 minutes of the search by Justice.

5/5/2019 1710hrs, Deputy Elmes investigate a report of Vandalism to an abandoned house located on Spaulding Road in Strong. The house has been abandoned for over eight years.

5/7/2019 1831hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to the West Road in Chesterville regarding a report of a local there driving intoxicated and who had been reported by another citizen.

5/7/2019 2131hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to the Pond Road in Mercer at the request of Somerset SO for a residential alarm there. All was secure upon arrival.

5/7/2019 2237hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville regarding a loud noise complaint. There was no loud music being played upon arrival.

5/7/2019 2251hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a complaint of a couple who are in the middle of separating from each other. One party wanted help removing personal belongings.

5/8/2019 1030hrs, Deputy Frost visited the kids at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

5/8/2019 2018hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the Lambert Hill road in Strong regarding a complaint that unknown persons were using the complainant’s phone. Further investigation revealed that the complainant was suffering from mental health issues and was transported to FMH for evaluation.

5/9/2019 0723hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to Wilton at the request of the Police Dept. for a K-9 assist.

5/9/2019 2206hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of suspicious activity at a camp located on West Mills Road in Industry. Investigation did not reveal any suspicious activity.

5/10/2019 0849hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a late report of a single vehicle accident which was alleged to have occurred on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

5/10/2019 1406hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge conducted a K-9 demonstration at Academy Hill in Wilton for the kids.

5/10/2019 1611hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to Wheeler Hill road in Phillips to assist the ACO regarding several German Shepard dogs that had gotten loose. The owner was notified and helped in rounding up the dogs.

5/10/2019 1845hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Tim Murray (38) of Chesterville at his residence on a warrant from Somerset County.

5/10/2019 1940hrs Sgt. Brann responded to the Fairbanks Road in Farmington regarding a report of two young people with a rifle who appeared to be pointing at cars. Brann found the two boys and confronted them, they had an air soft rifle. The parents of the juveniles were found and informed. No charges filed.

5/10/2019 2225hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Investigation revealed the vehicle was only stuck on the side of the road in the mud.

Deputies conducted 59 building checks and found two unsecure, Deputies also conducted 17 Elder Checks.