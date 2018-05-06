Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 27 – May 4

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for April 27 through May 4.

4/27/2018 - 1042hrs, Deputy Scovil and Sgt. Bean attended the job fair at Mt. Abram High School.

4/27/2018 - 1057hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a report of a theft on Taylor Hill Rd in New Vineyard. It was reported by the complainant that her son who used to live at the residence had moved out and cleaned out all the personal property that belonged to the family including a vehicle, motorcycle, tractor and tools. The case is still under investigation.

4/27/2018 - 1306hrs, Officer Gilbert of Farmington PD conducted a welfare check on Hardy Lane in New Sharon assisting the Sheriff’s Office while deputies were deployed in Somerset County.

4/27/2018 - 1444hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check on the Chick Rd in North New Portland.

4/27/2018 - 2041hrs, Deputy Daley and Deputy Doucette responded to Cross St. in Chesterville regarding a report of a domestic disturbance between girlfriend and boyfriend. Investigation did not lead to any charges however the boyfriend was escorted to a shelter in Skowhegan for the night.

4/27/2018 - 2312hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of a neighbor, burning another neighbor's wood from the complainant's land.

4/28/2018 - 0015hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of criminal mischief at a residence on South Main St. in Strong.

4/28/2018 - 0818hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a late report of a theft which occurred at a residence on the Industry Rd in Industry.

4/28/2018 - 08254hrs, Deputy Scovil participated in the Drug Take Back program Saturday morning.

4/28/2018 - 2059hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of gunshots near the Prince Rd in New Sharon.

4/29/2018 - 0113hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge assisted Farmington Police in looking for a suspect who had fled from them. Doucette and Judge located the suspect where he surrendered without incident.

4/29/2018 - 1046hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a theft on the Nichols Rd in Dallas Plt. involving the theft of a road sign. The sign was eventually returned by unknown parties.

4/29/2018 - 1229hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to Foster Hill Rd in Freeman Twp. to assist with a medical call.

4/30/2018 - 0533hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. moose accident on Main St. in Eustis. The moose fled the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

4/30/2018 - 0927hrs, Deputy Madore responded to Mt. Abram High School regarding a terrorizing complaint. A 16 year old male was taken into custody and charged with a juvenile Terrorizing charge class C.

4/30/3018 - 1052hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a property dispute on North Ross Ave. in Phillips.

5/1/2018 - 2018hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted Farmington Police with an arrest at a residence on Sandy River Terrace in Farmington.

5/2/2018 - 1512hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a late report of a burglary on Park St. in Phillips. The property owner stated that the property had been broken into sometime over the winter when she was in Florida.

5/2/2018 - 1705hrs, Lt. Rackliffe assisted Wilton police with a reported disturbance on Main Street in Wilton.

5/2/2018 - 2002hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main St. in Rangeley. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

5/2/2018 - 2144hrs, Deputy Davol responded to West Freeman Rd in Strong to back up State Police with a domestic disturbance.

5/3/2018 - 0637hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Rd in Strong. As a result of the stop, Derek Farnsworth (20) of South China was arrested for trafficking in Scheduled Z drugs (Marijuana) Class D, and summonsed for Trafficking in Schedule X drugs (Hash oil) Class C, Possession of a usable amount of marijuana by a minor and summonsed for Speeding 79/55.

5/3/2018 - 1248hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Local Bull in Phillips regarding a complaint of harassment.

5/3/2018 - 1252hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Michael Konek (40) of Eustis at a residence on School St. in Stratton.

5/3/2018 - 1307hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a civil complaint on the Mt. Blue Pond Rd in Avon.

5/3/2018 - 1426hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of harassment by text message in regards to a stolen sign on the Nichols Rd in Dallas Plt.

5/3/2018 - 2125hrs, Deputy Daley responded to an alarm at the Porter Nadeau Rd in Eustis.

Deputies conducted 13 building check and 9 elder checks.