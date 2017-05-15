Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 28 – May 12

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for April 28 through May 12.

4/28/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Avon Valley Rd in Avon. As a result of his investigation, no charges were filed regarding the domestic; however one of the participants, Mandy Mikalunas (28), was arrested for OAS.

4/28/2017 - Deputy Burke conducted a VIN check on Dutch Gap Rd in Chesterville.

4/28/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to Weeks Mills Rd in New Sharon regarding a harassment complaint. The complainant was fixing a fence on his property when the suspect stopped with his truck and started yelling at him. A harassment order was requested to be served on the suspect.

4/29/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to Federal Row in Industry regarding suspicious activity. The complainant called in to report that she thought someone was breaking into her marijuana grows. No indication of an attempted break.

4/29/2017 - Deputy McCormick investigated a reported Burglary on the Weld Rd in Washington Twp.

4/30/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Weld Rd in Phillips. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

4/30/2017 - Deputy Morgan assisted Rangeley Officer Jake Richards with an accident and OUI arrest in Oquossoc.

5/1/2017 - Deputy Burke investigated a late report of a burglary at a camp on Loon Lake Rd in Dallas Plt., several fly rods were reported stolen.

5/1/2017 - Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Justice assisted Farmington PD at an accident scene in Farmington with a search for drugs.

5/1/2017 - Deputy Doucette investigated a theft complaint on West Side Rd in Weld.

5/2/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to West Kingfield Rd to investigate a report of an unattended death. It was determined to be a result of natural causes.

5/5/2017 - Deputy Doucette, as a result of a theft investigation in Weld, arrested Chantel Blount (29) at her residence in Mexico for Felony Theft class C, She was transported to jail.

5/6/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to Old Dead River Rd in Stratton regarding a report of two vehicle racing up and down the roadway.

5/6/2017 - Sgt. Hartley, Sgt. Bean, Chief Deputy Lowell, Warden Scott Stevens and Border Patrol agents worked together to find a man who had made suicidal statements in a letter left to his parents. His phone was pinged in Oquossoc and was eventually located on a dirt road in the Oquossoc area. The man was found deceased by his own hand at the scene no foul play was suspected.

5/7/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to Avon Valley Rd in Avon regarding a complaint of one neighbor harassing another. Investigation revealed that one neighbor was playing loud music; another neighbor wanted him to turn it down. Both were intoxicated and yelling at each other.

5/7/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to Bordon Hill Rd in Chesterville regarding a trespassing complaint, the complainant stated that someone has been driving on his back field destroying the grass.

5/7/2017 - Sgt. Hartley responded to Eustis Ride Rd regarding a report of a domestic disturbance, a boyfriend/girlfriend had been fighting in the back seat of a car being driven by a mutual friend. All were intoxicated. No charges were filed because the couple was uncooperative.

5/7/2017 - Deputy Scovil arrested Richard Terpstra (42) of North New Portland on a warrant and transported him to jail.

5/7/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to Main St in Kingfield regarding a loud party complaint. The apartment dweller was given a warning.

5/7/2017 - Deputy Scovil and Sgt. Bean conducted a warrant search on Church Street in and arrested both Naomi Haines and Guy Haines of church St. in New Vineyard. Both were transported to jail.

5/7/2017 - Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop in Rangeley. As a result of the stop, Carrie Judd (38) of Jay was arrested for Violating Conditions of release Class E and was transported to jail.

5/8/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to Avon Valley Rd in Avon regarding a disturbance, the complainant called to report that a female was intoxicated and angry because she was missing some personal property.

5/8/2017 - Deputy Doucette was sent to a report of a burglary in progress at Lakeside drive in Industry. It was determined to be a lawn care person; the owner of residence was home.

5/8/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to Farmington Rd in Strong regarding a report of trespassing where it was clearly marked “No Trespassing." The complainant called to report people trespassing and picking fiddleheads on her property. A person was found and summonsed for trespassing at the request of the property owner.

5/8/2017 - Deputy Scovil investigated a theft complaint on Hellgren’s way in Temple. The complainant reported that a chain saw was removed from the property sometime over the past 6 months.

5/8/2017 - Deputy Scovil investigated an animal complaint on Iisslo Rd in Temple.

5/9/2017 - Deputy Doucette arrested Larry Pond (41) at a residence in Chesterville after he had called in to turn himself in, he was transported to jail.

5/9/2017 - Deputy Morgan arrested Zachary Demars (20) at his residence in Carthage on a warrant, he was transported to jail.

5/9/2017 Deputy Burke arrested Ryan Schall (19) of Waterville on a warrant after he turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office.

5/10/2017 - Sgt. Hartley and Deputy Doucette assisted Jay police with a traffic stop and investigation.

5/10/2017 - Deputy Morgan responded to a report of debris in the road way on route 2 in New Sharon.

5/10/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to a report of farm animals on route 27 in New Vineyard.

5/11/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Rd in Avon. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

5/11/2017 - Deputy McCormick and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a car vs. School bus at the intersection of Route 156 and Route 41 in Chesterville. One child was injured and transported. The driver of the car was summonsed for failure to stop at stop sign.

5/11/2017 - Det. Stephen Charles assisted Maine Fire Marshal investigator Damren with an investigation.

5/11/2017 - Sgt. Brann investigated a report of an unattended death on Day Mountain Rd in Temple; it was determined to have been the result of natural causes.

5/11/2017 - Lt. St. Laurent arrested John Wilbur (61) of Madrid for Unlawful Sexual Contact Class B against a juvenile under 17, as a result of an investigation opened two weeks ago. Wilbur has two prior sex offenses and is a registered sex offender.

5/12/2017 - Deputy Morgan responded to a report of farm animals in the road in New Vineyard, this was the second report of this in two days. The owner was identified and warned.

5/12/2017 - Lt. Rackliffe responded to an animal complaint on School St in Weld.

Deputies conducted 51 building checks all were found secure; they also conducted 11 elder checks.