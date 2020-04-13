Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 3 – 10

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 3 through April 10. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

04/03/2020 - 1812hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a trespassing complaint on Bracket Brook Road in Salem Twp.

04/03/2020 - 1608hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a Domestic Disturbance at a residence on West Side Road in Weld. No charges were filed.

04/03/2020 - 2247hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a medical emergency at a residence on route 27 in New Vineyard.

04/04/2020 - 0034hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong.

04/04/2020 - 0052hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted Madison police with a death notification at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

04/04/2020 - 0841hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Federal Row in Industry. The complainant reported that catalytic converters had been removed from his vehicle.

04/04/2020 - 1629hrs, Deputy Davol investigated what turned out to be a civil complaint between a landlord and tenant at a residence on High Street in New Vineyard.

04/04/2020 - 1926hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a missing juvenile teen from a residence on the Webster Road in New Sharon. Deputy Elmes and other deputies worked over the weekend trying to locate the teen who was eventually located by family members in southern Maine.

04/04/2020 - 1950hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

04/05/2020 - 0609hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Eustis. William Thiboutot (51) of Farmingdale was operating a 2018 GMC pickup northbound when a deer ran out in front of the truck.

04/05/2020 - 0910hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a local man driving in an unsafe manner on Bridge Street in Phillips.

04/05/2020 - 1316hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a domestic disturbance on the Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis. As a result of the investigation John Farrell (58) of Eustis was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

04/05/2020 - 1356hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a trespassing complaint on the Swan Road in New Sharon.

04/05/2020 - 1610hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be a misdial.

04/05/2020 - 1618hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Burbank Hill Road in Strong.

04/05/2020 - 1842hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a harassment complaint on High Street in New Vineyard.

04/05/2020 - 1848hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at one of the apartment on 42 Old Dead River Road in Eustis. As a result of the investigation Michael Mosher (22) of Eustis was arrested for Terrorizing, Burglary and Criminal mischief and transported to jail.

04/05/2020 - 2019hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a family dog (Pomeranian Chihuahua) which was stolen from a driveway at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple.

04/05/2020 - 2352hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a complaint regarding a suspicious person near a couple of business on Main Street in Kingfield.

04/06/2020 - 0012hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on route 27 in Eustis. AS a result of the investigation Christopher Maturi (48) of Eustis was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

04/06/2020 - 0450hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain assisted Wilton Police with a domestic disturbance where the offender ran off. Wilton Officer Kevin Lemay arrested Todd Carson (45) of Wilton for Domestic Violence Assault, Criminal mischief and Reckless Violation of Protective order.

04/06/2020 - 0724hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a child custody complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips.

04/06/2020 - 0813hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. It turned out to be a misdial.

04/06/2020 - 1215hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a 61 year old man consuming alcohol in his truck in the parking lot of the Kingfield town office. This was the same man who was drinking inside of his truck on Curve Street last week. He was not driving, he was picked up by a friend and transported home.

04/06/2020 - 1842hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Pond Road in Strong. It turned out to be children playing with a phone.

04/07/2020 - 1008hrs, Deputy Austin investigated a harassment complaint on South Main Street in Strong between a landlord and a tenant. This is a continuous issue.

04/07/2020 - 1252hrs, Lt. St. Laurent investigated an assault between inmates at the Franklin County Jail.

04/07/2020 - 1556hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a complaint of ATV’s on the road in New Sharon by Douin’s Market. The riders were located and warned.

04/07/2020 - 1658hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a parking lot accident at Tranten’s Store in Kingfield. Kathryn Beers (39) of Kingfield was backing out of her parking spot in a 2005 Chevy Utility vehicle when she back into a legally parked vehicle owned by Jillian Moody (31) of Kingfield. No injuries were reported.

04/07/2020 - 1736hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a threatening complaint on the Starks road in New Sharon. It turned out to be a civil issue between a separated couple.

04/07/2020 - 1741hrs, Detective Stephen Charles responded to a report of a vehicle doing “burnouts” on Main Street in Phillips.

04/07/2020 - 2048hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a motorist who drove off the road and got stuck on route 27 in North New Portland.

04/08/2020 - 0912hrs, Detective Stephen Charles investigated a DHHS referral at a residence on Hare Street in Avon.

04/08/2020 - 0928hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an aggressive driver on route 4 in Strong, he was unable to locate the vehicle.

04/08/2020 - 1016hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

04/08/2020 - 1202hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint on South Main Street in Strong. It turned out to be an accidental dial.

04/08/2020 - 1221hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residence on the Industry Road in Industry where the complainant called in to report that her boyfriend would not return her debit card to her. He did so while she was on the phone.

04/08/2020 - 1316hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a theft of catalytic converters from two vehicles at Pitcher Perfect Tire in New Sharon. This is the second complaint this week.

04/08/2020 - 1714hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Federal Row in Industry. It was determined to be a misdial in a moving car.

04/08/2020 - 1855hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle driving around Phillips and currently on the Dodge Road in Phillips.

04/08/2020 - 2212hrs, Deputy Elmes and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. As a result of the investigation Christopher Maturi (48) of Eustis was arrested for Violation of Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

04/09/2020 - 0627hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

04/09/2020 - 0733hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on route 4 in Strong. The home owner was complaining that people were walking across her property to access the river.

04/09/2020 - 0920hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Tranten’s Store on Main Street in Kingfield regarding a report of vandalism. A suspect was identified the case is still under investigation.

04/09/2020 - 1011hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of theft of catalytic converters from a vehicle at Pitcher Perfect tire in New Sharon. This is the second time they have been hit.

04/09/2020 - 1231hrs, Deputy McCormick and Detective Stephen Charles investigated at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips. It was determined to be of natural causes.

04/09/2020 - 1252hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Times Square Road in Industry. Nobody was home upon arrival.

04/09/2020 - 1552hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on North Main Street in Strong. Stephen Naas (39) of Salem Twp. was driving a 2005 Chevy Suburban when he went off the road.

04/09/2020 - 1558hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Crystal Smith (36) of Jay was traveling north in a 2003 Chrysler Van when she ran off the road.

04/09/2020 - 1619hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Kingfield. Victoria Parker (52) of Kingfield was traveling northbound in a 2010 Honda when she lost control and struck the guardrail. No injuries were reported to her or her passenger.

04/09/2020 - 1731hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Dean Noyes (61) of Rangeley was driving a 2007 Toyota Tacoma when he struck the deer in the road.

04/09/2020 - 1823hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Starks Road in New Sharon. Upon arrival he noted a white Ford Ranger pickup off the road that was being operated by Nathaniel Fletcher (19) of Winthrop. No damage was reported.

04/09/2020 - 2057hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on School Street in Weld. It was determined to be a misdial.

04/09/2020 - 2106hrs, Deputy Elmes was traveling on the Industry Road in New Sharon in his cruiser when he struck three cows in the road that had escaped from the Butterfield Farm. A tree had fallen dropping the fence allowing the cows out. No injuries were reported. State Police conducted the investigation.

04/10/2020 - 0429hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Pleasant Street area in Kingfield. He was unable to locate the source of the call because the towers were down.

04/10/2020 - 0533hrs, Sgt. Brann received a civil complaint where the caller was upset because a plow company had plowed up a pile of snow in front of his driveway.



Deputies conducted 11 building checks, one was found unsecure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks by telephone and distance visits for those who are hearing impaired.