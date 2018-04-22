Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 6 – 20

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 6 through April 20, 2018.

4/6/2018 - 1032hrs, Lt. St. Laurent received a report of a sex crime in the town of Strong. Case is still under investigation.

4/6/2018 - 1626hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 open line complaint on the Salem Rd in Phillips. It turned out to be a false report.

4/6/2018 - 1941hrs, Deputy Doucette took a report of a late report of a motor vehicle accident which occurred on the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard.

4/7/2018 - 0656hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a single vehicle accident in Sandy River Plantation on route 4. No injuries were reported.

4/7/2018 - 0933hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a single vehicle accident on the Salem Rd in in Phillips. No injuries were reported.

4/7/2018 - 1632hrs, Sgt. Brann arrested Nathanael McHugh (31) of Wilton on a warrant after he turned himself over at the Sheriff’s Office.

4/8/2018 - 0947hrs, Deputy Madore conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Rd in New Sharon. As a result of the stop, Anthony Baldinelli (40) of Norridgewock was arrested on a warrant and charged with Operating with a suspended license and Violation of Conditions of Release and was transported to jail.

4/8/2018 - 1122hrs, Deputy Madore responded to Dutch Gap Auto regarding a report of a stolen vehicle. However it turned out to be a missed communication at the business, the vehicle was only borrowed.

4/8/2018 - 1238hrs, Deputy Madore and Deputy Scovil responded to Box Shop Hill in Farmington regarding a report of a domestic disturbance involving an out of control juvenile. The juvenile was transported to FMH to be evaluated.

4/8/2018 - 1418hrs, Sgt. Brann and Deputy Scovil responded to Earth Way in Carthage, regarding a domestic disturbance. It was reported at a teenage juvenile was out of control there and had been aggressive towards a legal guardian there. The juvenile was transported to FMH to be evaluated and was charged with a juvenile summons for Domestic Violence Assault.

4/8/2018 - 1947hrs, Deputy Doucette and Sgt. Brann responded to Mile Hill Road in New Sharon regarding a report of a domestic disturbance there. It turned out to be custody compliant between a boyfriend from Augusta and girlfriend who is now living with her parents there. They had recently separated however they have a three month old child together. The boyfriend was trespassed from the property.

4/8/2018 - 2333hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on Main St. in Kingfield. As a result of the stop the underage driver from Kingfield was charged with Illegal Transportation of Drugs by a Minor and Sale and use of drug Paraphernalia.

4/9/2018 - 2003hrs, Deputy Daley and Deputy Doucette responded to Montfort Drive in Strong regarding a suicidal person. The person was transported to FMH.

4/9/2018 - 2003hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the South Strong Rd in Strong. The deer died at the scene and the car sustained reportable damage.

4/9/2018 - 0924hrs, Deputy Madore, Deputy Scovil and Lt. St. Laurent arrested a 15 year old from Industry for Terrorizing and Tampering with a witness in relation to the previous charges of threatening to kill students. He was transported to Long Creek detention center.

4/10/2018 - 0730hrs Lt. Rackliffe, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Scovil responded to a residence in Wilton to assist a Wilton officer with an arrest.

4/10/2018 - 1008hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of fraud on Coyote Lane in Carthage. An elderly man was being taken advantage of on line by a female who stated she lived in Hawaii but wanted him to send checks to a friend in Africa through Western Union.

4/10/2018 - 1131hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check on the West Mills Rd in Industry.

4/10/2018 - 1518hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Daley responded to Tainter Corner Rd in Carthage regarding a report of a suicidal person. The subject threatened to do harm to themselves.

4/11/2018 - 1630hrs, Deputy Davol responded to the Saddleback Ridge Wind Project in Carthage regarding an alarm.

4/12/2018 - 0812hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a speaking engagement at the Phillips elementary school regarding public safety.

4/12/2018 - 0859hrs, Lt. St. Laurent investigated an assault that occurred in the jail against two Corrections Officers. Inmate Michael Marble was charged with two counts of Class C assault against a Corrections Officer.

4/12/2018 - 2135hrs, Deputy Daley assisted Portland PD in an attempt to locate a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident in Portland. The vehicle was reported to be in Freeman Twp.

4/12/2018 - 2356hrs, Deputy Daley assisted a stuck motorist on Morrison Hill in Carthage.

4/13/2018 - 0041hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Rd in Strong. The driver had fled the scene but was later located. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

4/13/2018 - 0954hrs Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Rd in New Sharon. As a result of the stop the driver, Benjamin Smith (46) of North New Portland was arrested on two warrants and transported to jail.

4/13/2018 - 1037hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Davol responded to a single vehicle accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. No injuries were reported.

4/13/2018 - 1259hrs, Deputy Morgan received a call of a possible suicidal male. Information obtained at the time revealed that the man was despondent and according to family members was suicidal. Family members stated they had located the man’s phone using an app and determined that he was located near the Chesterville Fire Dept. Deputy Davol and Deputy Morgan arrived at the scene and located the vehicle the man was driving. After having the town office locked down they searched the fire department building and did not find anyone inside. They called for Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge to assist in the search. At that point Deputy Doucette, Deputy Scovil and Judge started following a track from the vehicle into the field behind the fire department eventually finding the man hanging by a rope in the tree line. They immediately cut him down and determined he was still alive, Deputy Morgan drove onto the field and the deputies loaded the man into the rear of the cruiser and met with Northstar rescue personnel in the parking lot who revived the man then transported to FMH. The quick alert actions of all four deputies saved the man’s life.

4/13/2018 - 1854hrs, Deputy Madore responded to the Basin Rd in New Vineyard regarding a threatening complaint. No charges were reported.

4/14/2018- 0038hrs, Deputy Madore received a complaint on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon where it was reported that an elderly man was walking in the middle of the road talking on a cell phone. Deputy Scovil found the man who was intoxicated. Deputy Scovil transported him to his residence on the Kimball Pond Rd.

4/14/2018 - 0957hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on the Industry Rd in Industry at the request of family members.

4/14/2018 - 1813hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a complaint of an alleged theft of a .22 caliber rifle on Chesterville Hill Rd in Chesterville.

4/15/2018 - 0255hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a single vehicle accident on the Bassett Rd in New Sharon.

4/15/2018 - 1344hrs, Deputy Morgan, Detective Stephen Charles, Sgt. Bean, Lieutenant St. Laurent, and Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an unattended death in Wyman Twp. It was reported that a local man had overdosed using narcotics. The State Police Major crimes unit was notified as well as Maine Drug Enforcement agency during that incident. Detective Stephen Charles continued the investigation and developed leads as to where the drugs had come from and likely persons who had conducted the sale. Using this information, Detective Charles applied for and obtained a search warrant to search a residence on the Temple Rd in Wilton. Three days later on April 18 at 1733hrs, Detective Charles, Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox, Lt. David St. Laurent and Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office with Officers from Wilton Police along with a special agent from Maine Drug Enforcement executed the warrant at the Temple road residence. As a result of the warrant and the investigation Dennis Ayala (55) of Wilton was arrested for Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs Class A felony and was transported to jail. The investigation is ongoing.

4/16/2018 - 0508hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Chain of Ponds Twp. regarding a report of several vehicles and tractor trailers that were off the road due to freezing rain.

4/16/2018 - 1356hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a suicidal female on the West Kingfield Rd. in Kingfield. As a result of the interview with her, she was transported to FMH for evaluation.

4/16/2018 - 1638hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to an accident at the intersection of Lucy Knowles Rd. and the Pope Rd. No injuries were reported.

4/16/2018 - 1732hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on the Wilton Rd. in Farmington for a vehicle traveling 30mph over the speed limit. The road conditions at the time were slush covered and slippery. Johnathan Kuhl (30) of Rumford was arrested and transported to jail.

4/16/2018 - 1943hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of multiple tractor trailers were stuck on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. creating a road hazard.

4/17/2018 - 1200hrs, Deputy Daley investigated a report of a dog at large on the Salem Rd in Salem twp. it is believed that the German Shepard belongs to someone in Freeman Twp. the dog was transported to the Animal Shelter.

4/17/2018 - 1623hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a complaint of vandalism of road signs on the Stratton Rd in Rangeley.

4/17/2018 - 1922hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a report of dogs at large on the Reeds Mill Rd in Madrid. The owner was given a warning for the civil violation.

4/18/2018 - 1110hrs Deputy Daley conducted a security escort on Blanchard Ave in Eustis.

4/19/2018 - 0516hrs, Deputy Hart Daley responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main St. in Kingfield.

4/19/2018 - 1153hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of vandalism in the parking lot of the Pines Market in Eustis. The complainant stated someone had thrown mud onto his vehicle.

4/19/2018 - 2002hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a disturbance on Avon Valley Rd in Avon to assist SP.

4/19/2018 - 1601hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a complaint of a liquor law violation. A local woman came into Annie’s Market to purchase alcohol, was properly carded and then she left with the purchase. She was then seen passing off the alcohol to two younger males behind Longfellow’s restaurant that did not appear to be of age. Case is still under investigation.

Deputies conducted 48 building check and 15 elder checks.