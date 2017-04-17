Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 7-14

Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for April 7 through April 14.

4/7/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a man who appeared to be in his 30’s standing in the middle of the Ridge Rd in Chesterville “flipping off” passing cars. The man was gone upon arrival.

4/7/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to the Carthage Rd in Carthage for a car vs. deer accident. There was minimal damage to the car, the deer died at the scene.

4/7/2017 - Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a suspicious man on the Prairie Rd in Salem Twp.

4/8/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to a business alarm on the Fish Hatchery road in Salem Twp., it was a false alarm.

4/8/2017 - Deputy McCormick responded to Sand Pond Rd in Chesterville regarding a report of a parked suspicious vehicle.

4/9/2017 - Sgt. Brann and Deputy McCormick responded to Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville to conduct a welfare check at the request of Evergreen Services. However while en route Sgt. Brann received more information that the complaint may be a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation, James Olson (50) was arrested for Domestic Violence Terrorizing class D.

4/9/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to route 2 near the basin road in Carthage regarding suspicious vehicle and occupants near an abandoned residence. After checking the identification of both the man and woman in the vehicle, Thomas Farrington (35) of Wilton was arrested on a warrant out of Kennebec County.

4/9/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to the Freeman Ridge Rd in Freeman for a car vs. deer accident. The vehicle sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

4/9/2017 - Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on Main St. in Kingfield. As a result of the traffic stop, Henry Townsend (21) of Winthrop was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

4/9/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to Streeter Rd. in Strong regarding a report of adults in the roadway harassing passing motorist near a residence including the caller. Upon Sgt. Brann’s arrival he discovered that the people were actually kids involved with a birthday party playing with a football. No issues detected.

4/10/2017 - Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an ATV being driven by juveniles on the Adams Rd in Chesterville.

4/11/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 4 in Avon. No injuries were reported.

4/11/2017 - Deputy Morgan investigated a civil issue on the Gloria Rd in New Sharon. The owner of two properties called to report issues with renters who have moved into two rents and not paid. They were identified by Morgan. It was unclear how the renters moved in without the owner’s knowledge.

4/11/2017 - Sgt. Brann and Deputy Morgan investigated a report of an alleged road rage / assault that took place in the parking area at the intersection of Lake St. and route 27 in New Vineyard at 7pm. A male claimed he was being tailgated by a car as he traveled on route 27, he pulled off the road and the car following also pulled off behind him. He claimed that he was confronted by two males who were following him. There was no physical evidence at the scene and no witness’s. Case is still under investigation.

4/11/2017 - Deputy Scovil investigated a fraud complaint on the Dixfield Rd in Weld. The complainant stated someone had attempted to use a debit card in her name however it was declined and caught.

4/12/2017 - Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a car vs deer accident on the Phillips Rd in strong. The offending vehicle was gone upon arrival and the deer was dead.

4/12/2017 - Sgt. Brann and Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on the Glenn Harris Rd in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation the driver, Sarah Thayer (38) of Starks was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

4/12/2017 - Deputy Morgan responded to Main St. in New Sharon regarding a report of suspicious activity at an abandoned house late at night. A man and woman who were identified stated they had permission to look at the house from Vision Property Management to come and look at it.

4/12/2017 - Deputy Morgan assisted a stranded motorist on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon.

4/13/2017 - Lt. St. Laurent assisted Jay PD with an investigation.

Deputies conducted 37 building checks finding one unsecure, they also conducted 5 elder checks.