Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 14 – 21

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 14 through Aug. 21, 2020. All persons charged are considered innocent until proven guilty.

08/14/2020 - 1110hrs, Deputy Gray received an illegal parking complaint at the Boat Launch on Park Road in Rangeley.

08/14/2020 - 1658hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Brandon Staples (31) of North Anson was driving a 2002 Toyota Tacoma southbound when his vehicle drifted across the center line and struck a 2007 Dodge Pickup which was hauling a trailer/boat combination being driven by Justin White (31) of Durham. Staples was summonsed for Operating with a suspended license and Failing to maintain control of a Motor vehicle.

08/14/2020 - 1734hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Russell Street in Phillips. This was a verbal dispute between a woman and man. No charges were filed.

08/14/2020 - 1808hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of harassment on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

08/14/2020 - 1909hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a property line dispute on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville.

08/14/2020 - 2050hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a disturbance on Palmer Way in Dallas Plt. The South of the disturbance was not located.

08/15/2020 - 0019hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a loud party by the complainant’s house where a beach is located.

08/15/2020 - 0829hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call on Loon Lake Road in Dallas Plt. All was secure at the residence, it turned out to be an accidental call.

08/15/2020 - 1034hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 Hang up complaint at a residence on Judkins Road in Rangeley. It turned out to be a misdial.

08/15/2020 - 1158hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on George Thomas Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a misdial.

08/15/2020 - 1511hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 complaint on Tymadad Lane in New Vineyard. It was determined to be an accidental dial.

08/15/2020 - 1413hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a stranded motorist on route 27 in Wyman Twp.

08/15/2020 - 2108hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a noise complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

08/15/2020 - 2209hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of fireworks being fired off on the Eustis Village road in Eustis.

08/15/2020 - 2239hrs, Deputy Frost and Deputy Couture assisted Rumford PD with an investigation in the Carthage area.

08/15/2020 - 1135hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a vandalism complaint on West Branch St. in Kingfield. It was reported that two window screens were torn in an attempt to enter the complainant’s house.

08/15/2020 - 1231hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on the Pond Road in Strong. The source was not located.

08/15/2020 - 1311hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a stranded motorist on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

08/15/2020 - 1749hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. The vehicle/driver was located and found to be unimpaired.

08/16/2020 - 1638hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a stranded motorist on route 4 in Township E.

08/16/2020 - 1659hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a family disturbance complaint on Main Street in Kingfield.

08/16/2020 - 1712hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a business alarm at Helix Maine Wind Development in Chain of ponds. All was secure.

08/17/2020 - 1733hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check at a residence on Main Street in Phillips at the request of a concerned citizen. The subject of the call was located and agreed to be evaluated at FMH.

08/16/2020 - 1734hrs Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Shanie Lane in Carthage. The source was not located.

08/16/2020 - 1859hrs, Deputy Couture received a noise complaint on Number 6 road in Phillips. The complainant was upset at a neighbor who runs an excavator all day long. The complainant was advised this was not a criminal complaint.

08/16/2020 - 1932hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of car vs. pole near Our Village Market in New Vineyard. Curtis Weese (39) of Kingfield was driving a 2009 Subaru southbound and according to witnesses had been swerving when he crossed the centerline, rode the ditch for about 100 yards before striking a utility pole snapping it in half bringing down power lines. The road was shut down for several hours and reopened at 0335hrs. There was no evidence of impairment and the driver could not explain what happened, however he was summonsed for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

08/16/2020 - 2101hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a harassment complaint on South Strong Road in Strong. No charges were filed, this turned out to be a couple who were separating and having issues.

08/17/2020 - 0640hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a vehicle fire on route 4 in Avon. Phillips fire personnel responded to the scene.

08/17/2020 - 1000hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at the laundromat on Main Street in Eustis. It turned out to be an accidental dial.

08/17/2020 - 1100hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on Shaw Hill Road in Industry at the request of a family member. All was secure at the residence.

08/17/2020 - 1207hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the Bypass Road in Carthage regarding a request to assist Medcare at a residence.

08/17/2020 - 1236hrs, Deputy Morgan, Lt. Rackliffe and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Dummer’s Beach in Weld. As a result of the investigation Eric Tidswell (44) of Peru was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, Violating Conditions of Release, and a Probation Hold and transported to jail.

08/17/2020 - 1240hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a possible stalking complaint in New Vineyard.

08/17/2020 - 1455hrs, Deputy Gray, Lt. St. Laurent and Detective Ken Charles responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon. Investigation revealed that a teenager who lived there was conversing with a friend on video when the teenager died as a result of a self-inflicted accidental discharge of a firearm. The event is not suspicious and considered to be the result of a horrific accident. New Sharon first responders and Northstar personnel assisted at the scene. The State Police, Medical Examiner’s Office and District Attorney’s Office were notified. There are no charges pending as a result of the investigation, the Sheriff and his staff express their sincere condolences to the family.

08/17/2020 - 1700hrs, Deputy Davol responded to York Hill Road for 911 call. He did not respond because there seems to be some sort of issue on York Hill Road that allows the location to register on the road and at a second location in the town of Wayne.

08/17/2020 - 1720hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a Fed Ex truck driver who had a disabled truck on North Main Street in Strong.

08/17/2020 - 1734hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a trespassing complaint on Bridge Street in Phillips.

08/17/2020 - 1835hrs, Deputy Davol assisted a driver with a disabled vehicle on Main Street in Strong.

08/17/2020 - 2120hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Mercer Road near Keech Auto in New Sharon. Paulette Nutter (70) of New Vineyard was driving a 2016 Ford Escape east bound and attempted to turn into the driveway of the dealership when she misjudged the entrance and ran into the ditch. No damage was observed.

08/18/2020 - 1235hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a disabled motorist on the Farmington Falls road in Farmington. As a result of the interaction he discovered that one of the parties involved were in violation of jail release. As a result Theresa Dixon (53) of Farmington was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

08/18/2020 - 1334hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a medical emergency on Alder Way in Weld. This turned out to be a non-suspicious unattended death at Dummer’s Beach. The medical examiner’s office was contacted.

08/18/2020 - 1606hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Davol responded to a report of a possible suicidal person at a residence on High Street in New Vineyard. Investigation revealed the person there was not suicidal.

08/18/2020 - 1835hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem. It turned out to be an accidental call.

08/18/2020 - 1614hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residential alarm on Medeiros Lane in Sandy River Plt. All was secure there, false alarm.

08/18/2020 - 2144hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on Innsbrook Drive in Sandy River Plt. The person was transported to FMY for evaluation.

08/19/2020 - 0955hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of suspicious activity at a camp located off the Weld Road in Phillips.

08/19/2020 - 1315hrs, Deputy Davol assisted State Police with a traffic stop on the Saddleback mountain road in Sandy River Plt.

08/19/2020 - 1343hrs, Deputy Davol responded to the Axis Mundi Road in Eustis and stood by while a woman there retrieved personal belongings from a residence.

08/19/2020 - 1740hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong at the request of family members. The man living at the residence was fine.

08/19/2020 - 1805hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. No charges were filed.

08/19/2020 - 1902hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of vandalism to a residence on the Weld Road in Washington Twp.

08/19/2020 - 2341hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of an alleged disturbance at a residence at a residence across from the Smith road in New Sharon. No one was home.

08/20/2020 - 0727hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Erica Pound (19) of Farmington was driving a 2009 Ford pickup with a deer ran into the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

08/20/2020 - 1241hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on private property off the River Road in Strong.

08/20/2020 - 1410hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Dummer’s Beach in Weld. A female there was under the influence and reportedly violent towards children. The female passed out and was transported to FMH. The children were turned over to their father.

08/20/2020 - 1534hrs, Detective Ken Charles received a DHHS referral at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

08/20/2020 - 1810hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of harassment at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. As a result of the investigation Edward Schultz of New Portland is facing charges for Harassment.

08/20/2020 - 1829hrs, Deputy Frost conducted several interviews in the Washington Twp. area regarding a burglary/vandalism complaint at a residence he received 24 hours before. As a result of his follow-up investigation, two local juveniles admitted to the crimes and were arrested and turned over to their parents. Both were charged with Burglary Class B and criminal Mischief Class D.

08/20/2020 - 1833hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Shaw Hill Road in Industry at the request of an ex-spouse. All was safe and secure at the residence.

08/20/2020 - 2325hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Frost responded to a report of an assault at a residence on the Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival the involved parties did not wish to pursue charges against each other. One of the participants agreed to go back to Augusta.

08/21/2020 - 0041hrs, Franklin Dispatch received a call from a complainant on the Avon Valley road in Avon. He reported that he heard a loud crashing sound and then the power went out in the area. CMP was contacted and sated they did not detect any power outages in the area.

Deputies conducted two building checks. They also conducted seven elder checks.