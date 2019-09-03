Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 16 – 30

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 16 to Aug. 30, 2019.

8/16/2019 - 1205hrs, Deputy Davol investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between family members regarding a storage unit in New Vineyard.

8/16/2019 - 1700hrs, Sheriff Nichols, Chief Deputy Lowell, Lt. St. Laurent and Lt. Rackliffe provided security for the Phillips Old Home Days street dance.

8/16/2019 - 2048hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a disturbance at the intersection of the Taylor Road and route 2 in New Sharon where it was reported that a person was yelling and kicking at car there. Upon arrival the deputies learned that the driver had just lost his transmission in his car and that he could not afford to repair it. It was also discovered that the angry driver had been driving around with a suspended license, he was charged with OAS.

8/16/2019 - 222hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of suspicious activity and vehicle on the Day Mountain Road in Temple. The vehicle was located and identified however the driver was not in the area.

8/17/2019 - 1237hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of some sort of disturbance in a black Chevy pickup truck with two men inside on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

8/17/2019 - 0454hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Forest Hill Road in Temple. IT appeared that the vehicle was backing and ran off the road. Farmington Towing was called.

8/17/2019 - 1018hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a bail check at a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld. As a result of the check, Roger Ames (56) of Weld was arrested for Violating Condition of Release and transported to jail.

8/17/2019 - 2221hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check on a person on the York Hill Road in New Sharon. The Person had called in about the possibility of a fire, the calling party was located at their residence and the call was determined to be a false report.

8/18/2019 - 1121hrs, Deputy McCormick located a stray dog walking in the middle of route 4 in Phillips. The dog did not have a collar on so it was transported to the Animal Shelter.

8/18/19 - 1150hrs Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Scovil received a report of shots fired as a result of a disturbance at a residence on the Center Road in Madrid involving two men, both men were now separated. Elmes arrived at the complainant’s residence and interviewed the complainant and then interviewed the suspect at his house. As a result of the investigation, Elmes learned that there was a dispute between the two men as the suspect’s house over a bear baiting site. The complainant went to the house of the suspect to confront him about the baiting site, the discussion became heated to the point where the suspect fired a handgun into the air in front of the complainant. A. Clifford Brown (66) of the Center Road in Madrid was arrested for Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon Class C and transported to jail.

8/18/2019 - 1405hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a trespassing complaint on the Salem Road in Salem.

8/18/2019 - 1413hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of a missing juvenile from the Flagstaff Road in Eustis. After obtaining the initial information about the missing teen the family informed that the teen was located and were all set.

8/18/2019 - 1452hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 open line complaint on Lake Street in Rangeley. It was determined all was okay at the location and a misdial.

8/20/2019 - 1001hrs, Deputy Frost received information that a Stratton woman was violating her bail conditions. As a result of the investigation the woman Lisa Brynildsen 39 of Stratton was charged with violating conditions of release for purchasing beer in Kingfield.

8/20/2019 - 1323hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Salem road in Salem. As a result of the stop he arrested the driver Ronald Lapoint (60) of Portland Unlawful possession of schedule drugs Class C and transported him to jail.

8/21/2019 - 1318hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

8/23/2019 - 1238hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check at a residence on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plantation at the request of a family member who felt a relative living there was being abused. Brann interviewed the person who did not indicate any issues.

8/23/2019 - 1850hrs, Deputy Morgan received a motor vehicle complaint on the West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

8/23/2019 - 1808hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of a missing person from Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. The person was later located by Bean.

8/24/2019 - 0106hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a disturbance on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. No charges were filed. Deputy Morgan returned to the same location at 0233hrs regarding another disturbance there however no crime had been committed. Excessive alcohol consumption seemed to be the issue.

8/24/2019 - 233hrs, Sgt. Brann and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. pole accident on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. The vehicle fled the scene prior to Deputies arrival.

8/25/2019 - 1341hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a disturbance complaint on the Airport Road in Avon. No charges were reported.

8/25/2019 - 1358hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a vehicle fire on Glenn Harris Road in New Sharon.

8/25/2019 - 1635hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a motorcycle accident on route 2 in Wilton at the request of Wilton PD.

8/25/2019 - 1714hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle on Grover Bridge Road in Carthage.

8/26/2019 - 0656hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a driver with a disabled motor vehicle on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

8/26/2019 - 0729hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Naomi Haines (48) at her residence on Church Street in New Vineyard on a warrant and transported her to jail.

8/26/2019 - 1015hrs, Detective Stephen Charles investigated a report of harassment on Main Street in Strong.

8/26/2019 - 1020hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residential alarm on Iisalo road in Temple. All was secure.

8/26/2019 - 1220hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a complaint between a man and woman who were separating having a dispute over shared property.

8/26/2019 - 1402hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a late report of items removed from the Appalachian Trail in Rangeley Plt.

8/26/2019 - 1417hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop, the driver Theodore Ellis (48) of Castine was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

8/26/2019 - 1920hrs, Deputy Davol found an elderly man from Buckfield who was lost in the Strong area in his car. His family was called who came and transported him home.

8/27/2019 - 0925hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Dodge Road in Avon. It turned out that a resident hit the emergency button on his jitterbug phone by error. No emergency.

8/27/2019 - 0946hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a medical emergency on Mosher Hill Road in Farmington.

8/27/2019 - 1616hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Morgan responded to the Taylor Road in New Sharon regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation, Cory Bellefeuille (38) of New Sharon was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault with priors Class C, Domestic Violence Terrorizing with priors Class C. He was transported to jail without incident.

8/27/2019 - 2327hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on the New Vineyard road in New Vineyard for a report of suspicious activity outside of a residence there. Morgan checked the area and did not find anything unusual.

8/28/2019 1259HRS, Sgt. Scovil and Deputy Doucette investigated what was reported to be a break in at an unoccupied building on the Webber Road in Chesterville. Further investigation could not determine if a break in had occurred or not, the place has been trashed for some time.

8/28/2019 - 1624hrs, Deputy Davol assisted MDEA Agent Gulliver with the arrest of Andreanna Munson (32) of Eagle Lake on a warrant while she was at a residence on the Weld Road in Washington Township.

8/29/2019 - 1138hrs, Sgt. Scovil investigated a harassment complaint at the Temple Town Office in Temple.

8/29/2019 - 1202hrs, Lt. Rackliffe was in Wilton when he received an alert on a particular vehicle from Farmington Police. Rackliffe found the vehicle on Orchard Drive in Wilton and pulled it over. He confirmed the identity of the driver as Brent Freve (25) of Lewiston. Wilton Police Chief Wilcox arrived at the scene and at that time Freve was arrested on the probable cause from Farmington Police which were Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of a Protection Order. Farmington Officer Jesse Clement arrived at the scene, took custody of Freve and transported him to jail.

8/29/2019 - 1721hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a stranded motorist on route 27 in New Vineyard.

8/29/2019 - 1742hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a business alarm at RLH Enterprise on Main Street in Strong. All was secure.

8/29/2019 - 2200hrs, Deputy Morgan stopped a 2014 Subaru for speeding 92/55 on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington Falls. The driver Richard Deeran (36) of Long Island New York was summonsed for criminal speed.



Deputies conducted 39 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted 11 elder checks.