Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 21-28

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

08/21/2020 - 0911hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a teenager allegedly terrorizing people while on his ATV on Jersey Ave. in New Sharon. There was no terrorizing issues however the teen was warned for operating an ATV on a public way and operating with headgear. The teen’s mother was also given a warning for allowing a minor to operate an ATV in violation.

08/21/2020 - 1411hrs, Deputy Davol received a bad check complaint at a business on Main Street in Kingfield.

08/21/2020 - 1145hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of construction debris on the Holly road in New Vineyard.

08/21/2020 - 1317hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on Church Street in Weld. This was a misdial.

08/21/2020 - 1323hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint on Dummer’s Beach in Weld.

08/21/2020 - 1438hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Rangeley road in Avon.

08/21/2020 - 1513hrs, Chief Lowell received a 911 call at a residence on the Stephens road in Rangeley Plt. This was a misdial.

08/21/2020 - 1704hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Farmington Road in Strong.

08/21/2020 - 2054hrs, Deputy McCormick sat in the area of Stinchfield hill Road to monitor a potential loud music complaint. The music was loud for a few minutes then was turned down at 2100hrs.

08/21/2020 - 2056hrs, Sheriff Nichols received a complaint of loud explosions near the complainant’s residence on Anson Valley road in New Vineyard. Sheriff Nichols met with both parties and explained the time limits regarding the use of fireworks at night.

08/21/2020 - 2123hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a camp on the Kennebago road in Lang Twp. This turned out to be a misdial.

08/22/2020 - 0734hr, Deputy Davol responded to an animal complaint on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This has turned out to be also a dispute between neighbors.

08/22/2020 - 0924hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call at a residence on Lake Road in New Vineyard. This was a misdial.

08/22/2020 - 1005hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a car vs. pole accident on East Brook Lane in Weld. Lynn Payne (63) of New Freedom PA was driving a 2011 Jeep liberty when she struck the pole.

08/22/2020 - 1515hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt.

08/22/2020 - 1617hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated an assault complaint at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. The alleged suspect was in a mental health crises at the time and was transported to FMH for evaluation.

08/22/2020 - 1849hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a noise complaint at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. The caller was complaining about a local person with a loud motorcycle.

08/23/2020 - 2010hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Rangeley Police with a man in custody who was transported to FMH because of reported drug use. The man also had a Fugitive from Justice Warrant out of Virginia.

08/22/2020 - 2018hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. moose accident on the Stratton Road in Rangeley. Michele Elliott (56) of Rangeley Plt. was driving a 2020 Hyundai when a moose struck the side of the vehicle.

08/22/2020 - 2125hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Red Pine Lane in Eustis. This turned out to be a misdial.

08/23/2020 - 0152hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an assault at a residence on the Intervale road in Temple. Upon arrival everything has calmed down and no charges were filed.

08/23/2020 - 1003hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a residence on King Road in Eustis. This turned out to be a misdial.

08/23/2020 - 1217hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 91 call on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. This was a misdial.

08/23/2020 - 1225hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a juvenile who had trashed the camp of a relative on Old Country Road in Sandy River Plt.

08/23/2020 - 1357hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. This turned out to be the result of natural causes.

08/23/2020 - 1544hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint similar in nature to the one Deputy Elms covered at 1225hrs regarding a juvenile living at a camp and hosting underage drinking parties. The event was not on going, the family member was advised to call when this was going on and not to wait.

08/23/2020 - 1617hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 call on the Wells Road in New Vineyard. This was a misdial.

08/23/2020 - 1619hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Dummer’s Beach in Weld where a person who had been trespassed from the beach area was retrieving her belongings.

08/23/2020 - 1825hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of a possible violation of a protective order at a residence on High Street in New Vineyard. The person violating the PFA was the complainant who originally filed the complaint. She was warned for harassment.

08/23/2020 - 2003hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Stinchfield hill Road regarding a loud music complaint.

08/24/2020 - 0733hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. This turned out to be a misdial.

08/24/2020 - 0913hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle at a property on Sugar Hill Drive in Chesterville.

08/24/2020 - 1111hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a driver who entered the parking lot too wide and got his vehicle stuck on the rock in front of the Credit union in Kingfield. As a result of the investigation it was determined the driver Ricky Robinson (54) of Farmington was unlicensed and summonsed for Operating with an expired license over 90 days.

08/24/2020 - 1321hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on route 4 in Phillips. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

08/24/2020 - 1359hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an online attempted fraud complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

08/24/2020 - 1412hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the Whittier Road in New Sharon.

08/24/2020 - 1625hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of on line fraud at a residence on Old Dead river road in Eustis.

08/24/2020 - 1730hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a child custody complaint on the Industry road in Industry.

08/24/2020 - 2045hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Somerset SO with the search for a vehicle involved with an accident in Anson which may be headed towards industry.

08/25/2020 - 0900hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a missing person out of Skowhegan. He discovered the person in Temple, the person was not missing just convalescing after surgery.

08/25/2020 - 1021hrs, Detective Ken Charles assisted DHHS with a referral on Shaw Hill Road in Industry.

08/25/2020 - 1214hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call somewhere on Arnold Trail in Eustis. It was discovered to be an unintentional misdial by someone hiking.

08/25/2020 - 1338hrs, Deputy Frost assisted DHHS with a referral on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

08/25/2020 - 1628hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong to assist an elderly resident there who had fallen. Morgan helped the person up and stayed until medical responders arrived.

08/25/2020 - 1730hrs, Deputy Morgan had a white Yukon on radar at 111 mph northbound on route 27 in Farmington. Morgan turned on the vehicle but was unable to locate it on the road.

08/25/2020 - 1738hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of harassment via Facebook at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

08/25/2020 - 1756hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency on Zions Hill road in Chesterville where an unconscious male was found inside a car near the Wildlife area. The male was only sleeping.

08/25/2020 - 1944hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Joseph Meldrum (21) of New Vineyard was driving a 2015 Jeep renegade northbound when a deer collided with it.

08/26/2020 - 1426hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a 911 call in Kingfield on the Lexington Road. The call seemed to be mobile, after contacting the number it was determined to be a misdial.

08/26/2020 - 1523hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on Old Boston Drive in Strong. This turned out to be a misdial in a moving motor vehicle.

08/26/2020 - 1856hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop the driver Owens Powers (44) of East Millinocket was arrested on a warrant out of Penobscot County.

08/26/2020 - 2044hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check on some children located at a residence on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. Further investigation revealed that the person who was being checked up was also allegedly harassing the complainant. A harassment order was issued.

08/26/2020 - 2047hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disturbance on Main Street in Eustis. As a result of the investigation Michael Mosher (22) of Eustis was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and Violating Conditions of Release.

08/26/2020 - 2046hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at the request of family members at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. The person was located and fine, the concerned family members were notified.

08/27/2020 - 0545hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a 911 call on the Babb Road in Avon. This turned out to be a misdial.

08/27/2020 - 1034hrs, Det. Stephen Charles received a theft complaint on Dutch Gap road in Chesterville.

08/27/2020 - 1228hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a trespassing complaint at Lake Shore Apartments in Eustis.

08/27/2020 - 1803hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of attempted fraud at the Spillover Motel in Coplin Plt. Investigation revealed that there was no fraud involved at all, just a miscommunication. No complaint.

08/27/2020 - 2231hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency on Cummings Hill Road in Temple.

Deputies conducted 50 building checks, all were secure. They also conducted seven elder checks.