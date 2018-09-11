The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 24 to Sept. 7.

8/24/2018 - 1341hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-90 Judge assisted Farmington Police with a request for a K-9.

8/24/2018 - 1640hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of trespassing on the West Kingfield Rd in Kingfield. The complainant called in to report that a former renter broke into the house and removed items as well as 3 cats.

8/24/2018 - 1901hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a 911 hang up complaint.

8/24/2018 - 2256hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge responded to a request from Wilton PD for a K-9.

8/25/2018 - 1025hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a possible violation of a protection order on Dads Way in Sandy River Plt.

8/25/2018 - 1104hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the Winston Rd in Rangeley Plt. Regarding a 911 misdial. All was secure.

8/25/2018 - 1113hrs, Deputy Doucette Summonsed a man for violating conditions of release and attaching false plates on a car he was using in Phillips.

8/25/2018 - 1556hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an abandoned motorcycle on Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon.

8/25/2018 - 2236hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Pleasant St in Phillips to assist Western Maine Behavioral Services with a client visit.

8/26/2018 - 0437hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Weld Rd in Phillips. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to FMH for evaluation.

8/26/2018 - 0850hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of an unattended death on Jersey Ave. in New Sharon.

8/26/2018 - 1153hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a complaint of ATV’s riding on Kimball Pond Rd in New Sharon.

8/26/2018 - 2014hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Wilton to assist the police department with a domestic disturbance.

8/26/2018 - 2104hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge assisted Livermore Falls Police with a request for a K-9.

8/26/2018 - 2133hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted State Police in attempting to locate a woman who was possibly in the Jay area.

8/27/2018 - 0640hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a dispute between a client and a contractor on Jersey Ave. in New Sharon.

8/27/2018 - 1011hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge responded to the Dodge Rd in Phillips to conduct a bail search at a residence there.

8/27/2018 - 1033hrs, Detective Ken Charles received a DHHS referral regarding theft from an elderly person’s bank account in Carthage.

8/27/2018 - 1254hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge assisted State Police with a request for a K-9 at a traffic stop.

8/27/2018 - 1431hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Zach Adams on a warrant and also summonsed him for home repair fraud class D. He was taken into custody at the work site on Jersey Ave. in New Sharon and transported jail.

8/27/2018 - Detective Ken Charles arrested Bradley Kennett (63) at the Dallas Plantation town office for Unlawful sexual contact class D and Criminal Restraint class D regarding an ongoing investigation.

8/27/2018 - 1920hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of pickup trucks traveling on Cape Cod Hill rd. in New Sharon with loud exhaust.

8/27/2018 - 2001hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint from a real estate broker who stated that a home they are selling on the Taylor hill road was being tampered with.

8/27/2018 - 2206hrs, Deputy Bean responded to a report of a suspicious person walking on the Ridge Rd in Chesterville. The complainant stated that a skinny male arrived at the complainant’s house with sores all over his face asking if they had gas. When directed to the corner store, the man walked away in the opposite direction.

8/28/2018 - 1220hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Rd in Avon. No injuries were reported.

8/28/2018 - 1409hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a civil complaint on Norcross Hill Rd in Chesterville where a couple had recently separated and one had left a vehicle at the others property.

8/28/2018 - 1820hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a disturbance call on the West Freeman Rd in Strong where the complainant had kicked out of the house a man from Augusta. The young man had abused the family dog. He was charged with cruelty to animals.

8/28/2018 - 2101hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Main St. in New Sharon. Two men were fighting over rent payments. No charges have been filed.

8/28/2018 - 2142hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on the Temple Rd in Temple where it was reported that two men dressed in hoodies arrived at a residence in a jeep liberty, entered the house and came out with unknown material then left.

8/28/2018 - 2338hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard. Two men had some sort of altercation the night before at a party there and now were making threats to each other. No charges have been filed.

8/29/2018 - 0442hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Rd in Carthage. No injuries were reported, the deer died at the scene.

8/29/2018 - 0900hrs, Lt. David Rackliffe greeted students as they got off the bus at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

8/29/2018 - 1138hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell arrested Frank Moody (39) of Phillips on a warrant after he turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office.

8/29/2018 - 1212hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a suspicious car parked next to Our Village Market in New Vineyard.

8/29/2018 - 1606hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a complaint of harassment on the Carthage Rd in Carthage. The complainant stated that a man and a woman harassed him while he was sitting on the steps of the Carthage Union Church. Harassment warnings were issued to both the man and woman.

8/29/2018 - 1841hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on the Foster Hill Rd in Freeman Twp. DHHS submitted an adult referral of possible abuse. Further investigation revealed that the referral was unfounded.

8/31/2018 - 1459hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check on the Dixfield Rd in Weld at the request of family members.

8/31/2018 - 1543hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a hit and run accident complaint on the Dummer’s Beach access road in Weld where a pedestrian was hit by a car causing minor injuries. The driver of the grey Ford Fusion was identified on September 1 and was summonsed for leaving the scene of a person injury accident.

8/31/2018 - 2220hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to Jay to assist Jay Police with a request for a K-9.

8/31/2018 - 2225hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check on person at the Sandy River Trailer park Rd in Avon at the request of the family. Everything was all set.

9/1/2018 - 0625hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a report of a horse on the Industry Road in New Sharon.

9/1/2018 - 1132hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a 911 hang up complaint which appeared to originate at the fire dept. in New Sharon. No one was there upon arrival, a check of the phone number came back to a person from Portland who had deceased.

9/1/2018 - 2029hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon. The car sustained reportable damage the deer ran off.

9/2/2018 - 0005hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the Zions Hill Rd Church where it is believed someone had shot at the church bell causing it to ring. No one was found upon arrival.

9/2/2018 - 1806hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a lost hiker with a ride to an area where the hiker could require the trail.

9/2/2018 - 1922hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Height of the land in Rangeley Plt. regarding a report of an intoxicated person there.

9/2/2018 - 1952hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Eustis. The car did not stop and continued on to Canada according to witnesses, the deer died at the scene.

9/2/2018 - 2307hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a single vehicle accident on the Dixfield Rd in Weld where a red Chevy Sonic had driven off the road. The driver stated he swerved to avoid a deer. As a result of the investigation the driver, Ryan MacQueston 27 of Windham was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

9/3/2018 - 0050hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Dill Rd in Phillips regarding a residential alarm at a residence there. All was secure.

9/3/2018 - 0854hrs, Deputy Madore conducted a traffic stop on Main St. in Kingfield. As a result of the stop, John Skolfield (36) of Otisfield was arrested on a warrant and also charged with Operating as a Habitual Offender and transported to jail.

9/3/2018 - 1641hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of vandalism to a garage located on Park St. in Phillips.

9/3/2018 - 1724hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of vandalism to a cabin at the Niboban Sporting Camps in Rangeley Plt.

9/4/2018 - 1008hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted with a rescue call on Beech Hill Rd in Madrid.

9/4/2018 - 1305hrs, Deputy Scovil and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to Marvel St. in Farmington to assist the PD with a report of a disturbance there.

9/4/2018 - 1436hrd, Lt. St. Laurent arrested Ronald Tarckini (66) of jay on a warrant at the Sheriff’s office.

9/4/2018 - 1552hrs, Lt. Rackliffe investigated a report of a theft from a residence on Center Hill Rd in Weld. The complainant contacted Rackliffe directly as they are neighbors.

9/5/2018 - 1137hrs, Deputy Davol responded to Cranberry Peak Apartments in Stratton regarding a report of one of the residents there found bones in an apartment that was being cleaned out. The bones were determined to be deer bones.

9/5/2018 - 2231hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Bean responded to the Spillover Motel in Eustis regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation Andrew Delcourt (45) of Coplin Plt. was arrested for Domestic Violence assault and transported to jail.

9/5/2018 - 1217hrs, Deputy Davol responded to the area of the Woodsman restaurant in Kingfield where it was reported that James Obrien was possibly trespassing. Further investigation revealed that the man had not violated any trespass notices.

9/5/2018 - 1421hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a single vehicle accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. No injuries were reported, the car sustained minor damage.

9/5/2018 - 2112hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to the area of route 4 in Madrid Twp. regarding a report of a man walking in the road and very difficult to see. The man from Portland was uncooperative initially and then eventually provided identification.

9/6/2018 - 0923hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a complaint of Trespassing at Edmunds Market in Phillips.

9/6/2018 - 1958hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on Main St. in Kingfield regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation Christy Torres (36) of Kingfield was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault Class D.

9/7/2018 - 0106hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report a man who had blocked two females from backing out of a parking lot in Kingfield. The owner of the car was identified. No charges were filed.

Deputies conducted 26 building checks during this time period all were secure. They also conducted 10 Elder checks.