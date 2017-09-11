Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 25 to Sept. 8

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for the weeks of Aug. 25 through Sept. 8.

8/26/201 - 1610 hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Sand Hill Loop Rd. in Strong and arrested Theodore Suffoletto (36) of Strong on a warrant.

8/27/2017 - 0029 hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a party where juveniles were consuming alcohol at an apartment on Main St. in Kingfield. One juvenile had consumed too much and had to be transported by Northstar Ambulance. The apartment renter was charged with Furnishing a place for minors to consume alcohol.

8/27/2017 - 0336 hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a truck vs. moose accident on the Stratton Rd in Rangeley.

8/27/2017 - 1320 hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of phone harassment on the Farmington Falls rd. in New Sharon. The complainant and the suspect are both students that attend high school together.

8/27/2017 - 1416 hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a theft of a cell phone on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville. Investigation revealed that the phone was actually given to the person who was accused of stealing it.

8/27/2017 - 1518 hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of criminal threatening on Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville via Facebook. There was not enough information to prove the charge.

8/27/2017 - 1659 hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of people shooting very close to route 4 in Avon frightening passing motorist.

8/27/2017 - 2014 hrs, Deputy Scovil assisted Farmington Police with an accident on the Wilton Road in Farmington by Irving’s.

8/28/2017 - 0709 hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a harassment complaint via text messages on the Industry Road in Industry.

8/28/2017 - 1046 hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Toby Purington (65) at his home in Chesterville on a warrant for unpaid fines and transported him to jail.

8/28/2017 - 1107 hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to Park St in Phillips regarding a report of a person in mental health distress. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

8/28/2017 - 1959 hrs, Deputy Madore responded to the Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon regarding a report of someone in a gold Chevy Blazer was stuck in a ditch. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

8/28/2017 - 2048 hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to an animal complaint on the Cross Rd in Avon.

8/29/2017 - 1530 hrs, Deputy Burke investigated a report of theft from a barn on the Starks Rd in New Sharon.

8/29/2017 - 2349 hrs, Deputy Madore received a complaint of a possible drunk driver on the Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon. The vehicle was not found.

8/30/2017 - 1459 hrs, Deputy Burke responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Weeks Mills Rd in New Sharon. It was determined that the vehicle was not abandoned.

8/31/2017 - 0535 hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

8/31/2017 - 1351 hrs, Deputy Burke and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville regarding a person who was in mental health distress.

9/1/2017 - 1659 hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Lambert Hill Rd in Strong. It was determined that the complainant was having medical issues and had made up the entire event.

9/1/2017 - 1750 hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Temple Rd in Temple. No injuries were reported.

9/2/2017 - 1537 hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Cape Cod Hill Rd in New Sharon regarding a report of a motorcyclist had pulled into the complainant’s driveway and sat there for a small period of time before the homeowner confronted the rider who then drove off at a high rate of speed.

9/2/2017 - 2319 hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The male driver had fled the scene before police arrived; the registered owner has been deceased for almost a year. The case is still under investigation.

9/2/2017 - 2337 hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a loud noise complaint on the Stinchfield Hill Rd in Chesterville. A neighbor was playing their music very loud while sitting in a car keeping another neighbor awake.

9/3/2017 - 0157 hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint of a vehicle parked on the Ridge Rd in Chesterville. Morgan discovered a woman who was sleeping in a sleeping bag in the back seat. The vehicle was not on the traveled portion of the road.

9/3/2017 - 1018 hrs, Deputy Burke arrested David Wright (55) at his residence in Dallas Plt. on a warrant at the request of Bath Police Dept.

9/3/2017 - 1315 hrs, Deputy Burke responded to Reeds Mill Rd in Madrid regarding an animal complaint. It was reported squatters moved out of a property there and left their dog behind. Upon arrival Deputy Burke found the dog very malnourished and transported it to Lewistown animal hospital where it was determined that the dog could not be saved and had to be euthanized. The owners of the dog were located and charged with felony animal abuse.

9/3/2017 - 1558 hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a harassment complaint on the Parlin Rd in Phillips.

9/4/2017 - 1604 hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a late report of a tractor trailer moose accident which occurred on Route 27 in Alder Stream Twp. The driver did not report the accident for 11 hours after the accident and was summonsed for failing to report an accident by quickest means.

9/5/2017 - 1431 hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a late report of a burglary that occurred on Beech Hill Rd in Sandy River Plt.

9/5/2017 - 2027 hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a late report of an assault which was alleged to have taken place in Dallas Plt. The complainant stated that the male suspect had groped her while in a public building.

9/6/2017 - 1036 hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to assist Wilton Police with a report of a fight in a business parking lot on route 2 in Wilton. The “pugilists’” were gone upon arrival.

9/6/2017 - 1116 hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a report of harassment at Cranberry Peak Apartments in Eustis. The male suspect was served a harassment warning on behalf of the female complainant.

9/6/2017 - 1800 hrs, Sgt. Brann arrested Lewis Haley (71) of Rangeley for Stalking and unlawful sexual touching which was reported to have occurred the day before in Dallas Plt. Deputy McCormick was the primary investigator.

9/7/2017 - 2200 hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Stratton, as a result of the stop Wendy Glenn was arrested for OUI and transported to Jail.

Deputies conducted 47 building checks all were secured; they also conducted 14 elder checks.