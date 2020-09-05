Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 28 – Sept. 4

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 28 through Sept. 4, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

08/28/2020 - 0824hrs, Deputy Frost responded to Ross Ave in Phillips regarding a suicidal person there. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

08/28/2020 - 1137hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle at Ron’s Texaco Service Inc.

08/28/2020 - 1243hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at the overlook road in Dallas Plt. This turned out to be a misdial.

08/28/2020 - 1341hrs, Deputy Couture, Det. Ken Charles, and Lt. St. Laurent conducted a probation check at a residence on Old County Road in Dallas Plt. As a result of the investigation Jennifer Malchisky (38) and Alexander Allan (40) both of Dallas Plt. were arrested on probation holds and transported to jail.

08/28/2020 - 1411hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a possible probation violation on the Lane Road in New Vineyard.

08/28/2020 - 1524hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a parking complaint on the Industry Road in New Sharon.

08/28/2020 - 1550hrs, Deputy Frost and a Trooper responded to a report of an attempted suicide at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. The person agreed to be evaluated at FMH and was transported by Northstar.

08/28/2020 - 2112hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a man passed in a vehicle at the parking lot of the White Wolf Inn in Eustis.

08/29/2020 - 1100hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a single vehicle accident at the redemption center on Red Pine Lane in Eustis. Donna Wilcox (71) of Eustis was backing a 2016 Honda 4 door when she struck a dumpster.

08/29/2020 - 1256hrs, Sgt. Bean participated in a birthday parade on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

08/29/2020 - 1348hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call on Lakeside drive in Industry. This turned out to be a misdial.

08/29/2020 - 1623hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Trooper Barton with a domestic violence complaint at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

08/29/2020 - 1634hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an alleged domestic violence complaint at a camp site in Eustis. Both the alleged offender and the complainant were both out of state at the time of the compliant. Incident is still under investigation.

08/29/2020 - 1748hrs, Lt. Rackliffe received a complaint of a vehicle being driven erratically southbound on route 4 in Avon. The vehicle was located and the driver was checked for impairment.

08/30/2020 - 0727hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disturbance at apartment complex on High Street in Kingfield. This was a dispute between tenants.

08/30/2020 - 1009hrs, Deputy Frost and Trooper Monahan investigated a reported threatening complaint at a residence on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation Joseph Gilbert (30) of Industry was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, Criminal Restraint and Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening and transported to jail.

08/30/2020 - 1011hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint regarding illegal dumping at the Chesterville Transfer Station.

08/30/2020 - 2024hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of an abandoned vehicle north of Kingfield at the pullout.

08/31/2020 - 0545hrs, Lt. Rackliffe receive a complaint of a car horn consciously sounding off at the parking lot of Sanders Garage in Philips. Rackliffe did not have the tools available to disconnect the batteries and the business owner could not be contacted.

08/31/2020 - 0607hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Misty Lane in New Vineyard.

08/31/2020 - 0955hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a two car accident at the bottom of Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis.

08/31/2020 - 1039hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of harassing phone calls at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

08/31/2020 - 1235hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a bad check complaint at Douin’s Market in New Sharon.

08/31/2020 - 1256hrs, Deputy Frost responded to an alarm at a residence on the Hovey Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be a false alarm.

08/31/2020 - 1354hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call on the Webb Beach road in Weld. This turned out to be a misdial.

08/31/2020 - 1416hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a bail check at a residence on Lane Drive in New Vineyard.

08/31/2020 - 1458hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Salem road in Philips the request of a family member. The person was eventually located and was okay.

08/31/2020 - 1641hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at Cathedral Pine in Eustis. This turned out to be a misdial.

08/31/2020 - 1708hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a possible violation of a protective order at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. Investigation did not reveal any violations.

08/31/2020 - 1847hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a camper on Marion Drive in Dallas Plt. This turned out to be a misdial.

08/31/2020 - 2002hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Kalie Stevens (30) of Standish was driving a 2016 Jeep when the vehicle went off the road near the construction area.

09/01/2020 - 0909hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Davol provided traffic control on route 4 in Madrid at the area of the traffic construction.

09/01/2020 - 0925hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to an alarm located at the New Sharon Town Library. A cleaning person had set off the alarm by accident.

09/01/2020 - 1319hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a security escort at a residence on Earth Way in Carthage. As a result of the escort he summoned Timothy Monahan (46) of Wolcott CT with operating without a license.

09/01/2020 - 1331hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check at the request of a family member at a residence on Stanley Ave in Kingfield. The person was located and found to be okay.

09/01/2020 - 2046hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Dallas Hill road in Dallas Plt.

09/01/2020 - 2131hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Davol conducted a traffic stop on the Dallas Hill road in Dallas Plt. There were several individuals in the vehicle, they received help from Border Patrol Agent Nye and his K9. As a result of the stop the following individuals were arrested; Jesse Coffin (31) of Mexico Unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, Operating with a suspended license – Craig Cowper (42) of Windham Unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, Possession of a firearm by a Prohibited person – Angela Thurlow (19) of Steepfalls Unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, Carrying a Concealed Weapon. All were arrested and transported to jail.

09/02/2020 - 0443hrs, Deputy Davol received an alarm at the White Elephant in Strong. Davol was canceled prior to his arrival.

09/02/2020 - 0801hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Elmes provided traffic control at the construction site in Madrid twp.

09/02/2020 - 0919hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a two car accident at the intersection of Mile Hill Road and the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Cinder Savage (55) of Kingfield was driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and was stopped on Mile Hill Road at the intersection of the Mercer Road. Luke Huntington (22) of Newcastle was driving a state owned 2015 Ford F150. Huntington failed to see the stopped Jeep at the intersection and ran into the rear of it. No injuries were reported.

09/02/2020 - 1000hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a suspicious incident that occurred earlier in the day at the Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon.

09/02/2020 - 1126hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a stolen boat from a camp in Industry.

09/02/2020 - 1131hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted DHHS with an investigation on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

09/02/2020 - 1138hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of speeding vehicles on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

09/02/2020 - 1641hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an alleged threatening complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. This was an issue about retrieving personal belongings at this residence.

09/02/2020 - 1724hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint threatening by telephone at a residence on the Horn Road in Kingfield. As a result of the investigation Edward Schultz (52) of New Portland was summonsed for Harassment by telephone.

09/02/2020 - 1740hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a truck vs. moose accident on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. No damage was done to the truck.

09/02/2020 - 1759hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of stolen no hunting signs from a property on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The complainant stated he placed several no hunting signs surrounding his property to protect the deer there, however someone removed his signs.

09/02/2020 - 2126hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Sandborn Hill Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed the parties separated for the evening.

09/02/2020 - 0233hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to an alarm at a residence on Dill road in Phillips. All was secure.

09/03/2020 - 1015hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residence on the Lexington Road in Kingfield regarding a person in mental health crises. The person was transported to Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan.

09/03/2020 - 1147hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on route 4 in Avon. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

09/03/2020 - 1441hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a theft complaint from a farm stand located on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

09/03/2020 - 1640hrs, Deputy Davol assisted State police with a domestic disturbance on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

09/03/2020 - 1733hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a complaint of a vehicle off the road on the Phillips road in Weld. The vehicle was just parked and was not in the roadway.

09/03/2020 - 2224hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a complaint of someone squealing their tires on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

09/04/2020 - 0211hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Trooper Monahan with a disturbance call on the River Road in Avon.

Deputies conducted one building check. They also conducted two elder checks.