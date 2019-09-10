Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 31 – Sept. 6

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 31 through Sept. 6, 2019.

8/30/2019 0948hrs, Deputy Doucette, Lt. St. Laurent, Detective Charles and Sgt. Scovil responded to a medical Emergency on South Main Street in Strong regarding a report of an overdose. The subject was revived with Narcan, an investigation was opened.

8/30/2019 1850hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested an intoxicated driver who had parked at Sandy River Farm Supply. James James (58) of Avon was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

8/30/2019 1934hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a late report of an assault on Lakeshore drive in Strong. No charges were filed.

8/30/2019 1942hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Sand Pond Road in Chesterville. This was a false alarm.

8/31/2019 0111hrs, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Frost responded to a report of gunfire on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

8/31/2019 0848hrs, Sgt. Scovil arrested Joseph Boothby (29) of Livermore while he was incarcerated in Franklin County Jail.

8/31/2019 1346hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to an accident on the South Strong Road in Strong. A south bound 2011 John Deere tractor was being driving by Hannah Webber (30) of New Vineyard who tried to lower the front boom to smooth out the ride as the road was bumpy. The front spear hay attachment drove into the roadway causing the tractor to come to a sudden halt throwing the driver off the tractor. The tractor continued on running over the driver. The Driver was taken to FMH for injuries.

8/31/2019 2105hrs, Deputy Frost found two men at the ball field in Fairbanks, they were carrying several items and told the deputy they were just dropped off, they and the items were identified just in case there was a future theft call.

8/31/2019 2019hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to the area of Burbank Hill Road regarding a report of gunfire there. Sheriff Nichols found the source of the noise, it was a group of people shooting off fireworks.

8/31/2019 2129hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington, as a result of the stop the driver, Gregory Williams (66) of Farmington, was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

8/31/2019 2200hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a residence on South Strong road in Strong regarding a 911 hang up. An elderly gentlemen had fallen in his driveway but was uninjured.

9/1/2019 0244hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a logs on the road in New Vineyard.

9/1/2019 0535hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check on Sawyer Street in Phillips. It was reported that some minor children (ages 4, 9, and 12) had been left home alone. DHHS contacted a relative who came to retrieve the children. The Parents were summonsed for endangering the welfare of a child.

9/1/2019 1122hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of road rage which occurred on the East Madrid Road where the complainant stated that the offender was driving a black Chevy pickup with trash in the back of it. The offender passed the complainant then slammed on his brakes, stopped exited his truck and threatened the caller.

9/1/2019 1827hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Dallas Hill Road regarding a complaint of a young person riding a blue dirt bike up and down the road.

9/1/2019 2057hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check of the complainant’s property on the Rangeley road in Phillips where the complainant rents his house out through Air-B&B, the cleaning service found multiple vehicles now at the residence and that the security cameras have all been disabled.

9/2/2019 0015hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a suspicious person parked in a car in the parking lot of Douin’s Market in New Sharon. The man (who was from Yonkers NY) was inside was sleeping and waiting to be picked up by family members.

9/2/2019 1023hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of an ATV falling off a trailer during transport and rolled into the woods.

9/2/2019 1255hrs, Sgt. Scovil investigated a sex crime where the victim had an evaluation done in Rumford, claimed the assault occurred in Franklin County but then did not wish to pursue the investigation.

9/2/2019 1325hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of a lost cell phone that was located through an app at a residence now located in Phillips. The complainant wanted assistance retrieving the phone.

9/2/2019 1657hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted Somerset SO in an attempt to locate a 13 year old male who lad left home. The boy was eventually located and returned home to New Portland.

9/2/2019 1953hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an alleged harassment complaint at a residence on Quimby Pond Road in Rangeley.

9/3/2019 0614hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received a complaint of a man in a trench coat jumping out in front of traffic on North Main Street in Strong. The person was gone upon arrival.

9/3/2019 0851hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint on the West Kingfield Road in Kingfield where a landlord needed information regarding an upcoming eviction.

9/4/2019 1300hrs, On August 30th at 0948hrs, Sgt. Scovil, Deputy Doucette and Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on South Main Street in Strong regarding a medical emergency. Upon arrival they determined that the victim was unconscious, possibly as a result of narcotics use and administered Naloxone reviving the victim. At that point they opened an investigation on how the victim received the narcotics. With the assistance of Lt. David St. Laurent and Detective Stephen Charles, Deputies continued their investigation developing enough information to obtain a search warrant for a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

On September 4th at approximately 1300hrs Sgt. Scovil, Sgt. Bean, Deputy Doucette, Deputy Elmes, Deputy Morgan, Lt. St. Laurent, Deputy Davol, Detective Charles, Trooper Reid Bond and an MDEA agent executed the warrant at the residence of Scott Pinkham on Park Street in Phillips. As a result of the warrant, Scott Pinkham (50) was arrested for two counts of Aggravated Trafficking of scheduled Drugs Class A and transported to jail. His bail has been set for $75,000 cash only. Deputy Doucette is the primary investigating officer. It is estimated up to 20 grams of Fentanyl/Heroin was seized.

9/4/2019 1646hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a barking dog complaint on the Maze Road in Coplin Plt.

9/4/2019 1753hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on route 27 in Alder Stream Twp. Upon arrival it was determined to be a misdial.

9/4/2019 1906hrs, Deputy Frost investigated what turned out to be a civil issue on Main Street Phillips regarding two men who had made an agreement to trade vehicles and then the deal went bad.

9/4/2019 1934hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a late report of an incident where the complainant reported that a truck had a rock fall off its load into her windshield.

9/5/2019 0834hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Park Street in Phillips. All was secure upon arrival and it was determined to be a misdial.

9/5/2019 1000hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a local business in Eustis receiving a counterfeit ten dollar bill.

9/5/2019 1305hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell and Lt. St. Laurent assisted State Police with a suicidal person on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

9/5/2019 1500hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint on High Street in Kingfield. It was determined to be a misdial.

9/5/2019 1502hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a theft/Fraud from an elderly person who lives on West Kingfield road in Kingfield. The suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.

9/5/2019 1520hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Reeds Mill Road in Phillips. It turned out to be a misdial.

9/5/2019 1820hrs, Sgt. Brann covered calls in Farmington for the evening, the first being a report of a possible intoxicated driver near Walmart.

9/5/2019 1937hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Perham Street in Farmington. All was secure upon arrival.

9/5/2019 1942hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to a residence in Lang Twp. on the Rangeley Road to serve a PFA on a subject there. A juvenile was also removed from the residence.

9/5/2019 2102hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a suspicious person at a residence on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. The Rangeley PD arrived at the scene and person was gone upon arrival.

9/5/2019 2242hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Baker Hill Road in Salem Twp. The couple had separated at the time of arrival, it was determined to be verbal only. Sgt. Brann took a second complaint from this couple later on after midnight regarding harassment. The complainant stated they were going to turn the phone off so not to be harassed.

Deputies conducted 17 building checks, Deputies also conducted 3 Elder Checks.