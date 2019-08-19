Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 9 – 16

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for the week of Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019.

8/9/2019 - 1344hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a two car accident on route 4 in Phillips. No injuries were reported.

8/9/2019 - 1544hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 hang up complaint that originated on an ATV trail in Coplin Plt.

8/10/2019 - 1629hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Main Street in Kingfield. Frost was unable to locate the calling party but did call the number. He was informed it was a misdial.

8/10/2019 - 1819hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of an intoxicated woman behind the wheel of a car on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. The woman was not in the car upon arrival and was transported to Rangeley.

8/11/2019 - 1035hrs, Sgt. Scovil investigated a threatening complaint on Highland drive in Carthage where the complainant asked an ATV rider not to drive on his property. Allegedly the ATV driver threatened to burn the complainant’s house down. The ATV rider was charged with Terrorizing.

8/11/2019 - 1050hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a noise complaint between neighbors on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

8/11/2019 - 1303hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an alleged theft of a wood splitter from a residence on the River Road in Carthage.

8/11/2019 - 1804hrs, Sgt. Brann investigate an assault complaint on Power drive in Strong.

8/12/2019 - 0001hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop the driver, Christopher Burke (60) of Solon, was arrested for Operating under Foreign License suspended, and transported to jail.

8/12/2019 - 0259hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Bailey Road in Avon. Upon arrival it was determined to be a misdial according to the homeowner.

8/12/2019 - 0710hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in New Sharon. The car received reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

8/12/2019 - 0922hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a complaint of persons spinning their tire in the road on West Side Road in Weld.

8/12/2019 - 1632HRS, Deputy Frost investigate an attempted fraud via Craig’s list at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

8/12/2019 - 1729hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a tree down in the road on North Main Street in Strong.

8/12/2019 - 1854hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the North Chesterville Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop the driver, Cory Hutchinson (32) of Wilton was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and charged with display of a fictitious certificate of inspection.

8/12/2019 - 2052hr, Deputy McCormick responded to a complaint on the Starks road in New Sharon regarding a dispute between a landlord and tenant.

8/12/2019 - 2114hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a noise complaint on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville. This is an ongoing issue between neighbors.

8/12/2019 - 2212hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to the Industry Road and Shaw Hill Road in Industry regarding a reported disturbance alleging a woman screaming. Deputy McCormick and Farmington Police checked the area and did not find the source of the complaint.

8/12/2019 - 2219hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a cow in the road on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

8/13/2019 - 0800hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell, Sheriff Nichols, Lt. St. Laurent, Lt. Rackliffe, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Davol conducted a search for a wanted man in the town of Strong. About an hour into the search the man was located by Lt. St. Laurent and arrested. Wilton Merchant Jr. (35) of Jonesport was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, Violating Condition of Release, theft by unauthorized taking, and two other warrants out of Washington County. He was transported to jail without incident.

8/13/2019 - 1034hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of bad checks at Sandy River Farm Supply where three checks were cashed by a local man.

8/13/2019 - 1306hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a burglary to a camp on Baker Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Investigation revealed that this was not a burglary but a marital dispute over property at the camp.

8/13/2019 - 1409hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated what was reported to be a vandalism complain on the Starks road in New Sharon. Further investigation revealed this may have been just an accident, and that arrangements were being made for restitution.

8/13/2019 - 1855hrs, Sgt. Brann and Deputy McCormick responded to the Wilton Road in Chesterville regarding a report of a disturbance at a residence there. A young adult had an issue with his parents and damaged some items at the house and then ran off on foot. The parents did not wish to pursue charges.

8/13/2019 - 1604hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Neighbors were having a dispute with each other over various issues. Both were told not to converse with each other.

8/13/2019 - 1937hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Officer Richards with a bail check at a residence on the New Vineyard road in New Vineyard.

8/13/2019 - 2043hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Trooper Monahan with a combative patient in an ambulance in New Vineyard.

8/13/2019 - 2309hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of an alleged burglary at a residence on the Smith Road in New Sharon. Further investigation revealed that there was no break in.

8/14/2019 - 0920hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted a stranded motorist on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington.

8/14/2019 - 1128hrs, Deputy Davol investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on the Tardy Road in Industry.

8/14/2019 - 1218hrs, Deputy Davol responded to Center Hill Road in Weld regarding a report of a disturbance by a residence there. As a result of the investigation Roger Ames (56) of Weld was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

8/14/2019 - 1404hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage regarding a welfare check at the request of a family member. The person was found and was in good health.

8/14/2019 - 2131hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of some sort of disturbance that occurred in a car on route 4 in Strong. Frost and Farmington Officer Clement found the car on the Fairbanks road and questioned the people who were inside. As a result of the investigation, Miguel Visuano (34) of Strong was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault class C. He was also charged with Unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs class C and Endangering the Welfare of a child class D and transported to jail.

8/14/2019 - 2222hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residential alarm on the Varnum Pond Road in Temple. All was secure.

8/15/2019 - 0917hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival he determined no crime was committed however escorted a person to Wilton.

8/15/2019 - 1018hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft complaint at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon where a man was alleged to have stolen over thirty “Don’t blame me I voted for Moody” political stickers from inside the store without paying for them and dumped them into the porta potty outside. The man was located and charged with theft.

8/15/2019 - 1424hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a parking lot accident at Strong Elementary in Strong. No injuries were reported.

8/15/2019 - 2141hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of suspicious activity on the Borough Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival Brann identified a person there and determined everything was okay.

Deputies conducted 44 building checks, only one was not secured, Deputies also conducted 7 Elder Checks.